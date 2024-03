Si tratta della seconda versione in anteprima del terzo ciclo di sviluppo trimestrale di Android 14 che terminerà a giugno con il rilascio della versione stabile di Android 14 QPR3 e del Pixel Feature Drop di giugno (l’ennesimo del 2024 nonché il terzo per Android 14). Scopriamo i dettagli della nuova build, le note di rilascio e come fare per procedere con l’installazione.

Di seguito riportiamo le note di rilascio che accompagnano il secondo aggiornamento del terzo ciclo di sviluppo. Queste, come da prassi, non evidenziano le vere novità (quelle emergeranno nelle ore successive al rilascio) ma si limitano a informarci dei (numerosi) bug risolti.

Today, we’re releasing the next beta update for Android 14 QPR3 Beta 2 (AP21.240216.010) which includes the latest bug fixes and optimizations to performance and stability. For details, please review our release notes. Some fixes includes:

Top resolved issues

Android 14 QPR3 Beta 2 resolves the top issues that are described in the following list and includes fixes for some issues that are not noted here.

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused a device to crash or restart unexpectedly.

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused a device to crash or restart unexpectedly while updating apps after the device was flashed.

Fixed issues that caused a device to display a blank, black screen after booting from flash.

Fixed an issue that caused a device to crash and display a blank, black screen after switching to a secondary user.

Fixed issues when always-on display mode was enabled that interfered with the “Double tap to wake” gesture and prevented the device from unlocking if the user tried to use their fingerprint to unlock the device.

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused battery information to not display correctly in the system settings, status bar, and on the lock screen.

Fixed issues that prevented device-to-device transfers and backup and restore from working.

Fixed various issues that were impacting system stability, performance, and camera.

Top open issues

See top open issues for the latest list of top open issues that have been reported by developers.

Other known issues

Based on our testing, you might encounter the following issues when using Android 14 QPR3 Beta 2. These issues are already known, so there’s no need to file additional reports for similar issues.

Google apps: The Assistant At a Glance widget sometimes displays weather information for the wrong location.