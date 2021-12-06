In linea con la tabella di marcia Google ha iniziato oggi il roll out del Feature Drop del mese di dicembre, ricco di novità per quasi tutta la serie Pixel. Il quasi non si riferisce ai modelli non più supportati, quanto piuttosto alla serie Google Pixel 6, i cui possessori dovranno attendere una ulteriore settimana per ricevere il primo aggiornamento.

L’aggiornamento porta alcune delle novità lanciate proprio con i Pixel 6, insieme ad altre funzioni particolarmente interessanti. Vediamo dunque nel dettaglio di che cosa si tratta. Va però detto che non tutte le novità annunciate saranno immediatamente disponibili ma arriveranno nel corso delle prossime settimane in maniera graduale.

La prima novità, che avrebbe dovuto arrivare solo con Android 12L, riguarda l’animazione di avvio dei Pixel, che ora è in tema con i colori dello sfondo dello smartphone, sfruttando la funzione Dynamic Color di Android 12. Al riavvio dello smartphone vedrete la “G” animata e la barra di caricamento nella stessa tonalità di colore dello sfondo, con diverse sfumature utilizzate per rendere ancora più gradevole l’effetto.

La prima novità riguarda la funzione Quick Tap, che può essere utilizzata sui Pixel 4a e successivi, per effettuare determinate azioni con un doppio tap sulla cover posteriore dello smartphone. Con Quick Tap to Snap diventa possibile accedere a Snapchat direttamente dalla schermata di sblocco. Nel corso delle prossime settimane sarà inoltre possibile aggiungere la nuova lente Pixel Face, esclusiva per i Google Pixel, ai propri Snap.

Inizia inoltre il roll out (sempre a partire dalla prossima settimana) della funzione riservata a Pixel 6 e Pixel 6 Pro che permette di aprire un’auto BMW utilizzando lo smartphone. La funzione è attiva su alcuni modelli della serie 2020-2022 e solamente in alcuni Paesi. Sarà inoltre possibile accendere l’auto semplicemente appoggiando il Pixel 6 sul lettore interno di schede.

Google Pixel 6 Pro riceve inoltre la funzione UWB, che migliora il Nearby Share e permette di inviare file, video e la propria posizione in maniera sicura ad altri telefoni con tecnologia ultra-wideband nelle vicinanze.

La modalità conversazione, disponibile in modalità anteprima nell’app Sound Amplifier, è ora in beta sui dispositivi Pixel. Grazie al machine learning degli smartphone permette di ascoltare le conversazioni anche in ambienti rumorosi, intervenendo sul rumore al fine di sopprimerlo. Lo sviluppo è ancora in corso ma con la beta Google riuscirà a rendere migliore questa funzione.

Si aggiorna anche l’esperienza di Now Playing, le cui operazioni di riconoscimento sono portate a termine esclusivamente a bordo dello smartphone. Se la funzione non riesce a riconoscere un brano riprodotto nelle vicinanze potrete utilizzare il nuovo pulsante di ricerca e permettere al vostro Pixel (da Pixel 4a in poi) di provare a riconoscere il brano e di salvarlo tra i preferiti una volta riconosciuto.

Ottime notizie per i possessori delle Google Pixel Buds-A, che potranno godere di controllo migliorati per i bassi, ampliando la banda controllabile per un suono ancora più coinvolgente. Il Feature Drop porta anche nuovi sfondi dedicati all’International Day of Persons with Disabilities, di cui vi abbiamo parlato recentemente.

La funzione di riconoscimento di incidenti in auto è ora disponibile anche in Italia, Francia e Taiwan, che vanno ad aggiungersi a Spagna, Irlanda, Giappone, Regno Unito, Australia, Singapore e Stati Uniti. Attivando la funzione all’interno di Rilevamento Incidenti nelle opzioni di sicurezza lo smartphone interverrà in caso di un serio incidente. Lo smartphone verificherà se l’utente è in salvo, in caso contrario invierà la posizione e altri dettagli importanti ai numeri di emergenza.

Stanno inoltre arrivando nuove lingue per la funzione di trascrizione dell’applicazione Registratore, che ora supporta anche giapponese, francese e tedesco a partire dai Pixel 3 e successivi. Si aggiorna anche la scheda Internet, che ora permette di gestire più semplicemente il WiFi staccandolo dalla connettività cellulare.

Le funzioni appena elencate saranno disponibili sulla serie Pixel a partire da Pixel 3, secondo la tabella pubblicata da Google che trovate qui sotto:

Insieme al Feature Drop Google sta rilasciando anche le patch di sicurezza del mese di dicembre, anche in questo caso disponibile a partire da Google Pixel 3a per arrivare fino a Google Pixel 5a 5G. Esclusi al momento i Pixel 6 che riceveranno l’aggiornamento a partire dalla prossima settimana.

Se non volete attendere di ricevere l’aggiornamento via OTA, o se volete approfittare per un ripristino completo, ecco i link per scaricare le nuove patch:

Il colosso di Mountain View ha pubblicato anche l’elenco completo delle novità, miglioramenti e fix introdotti con le patch, alcuni dei quali sono specifici per la serie Pixel 6, che riceve in questa occasione il primo aggiornamento. Tra parentesi quadre trovate il numero che fa riferimento ai dispositivi interessati dalla novità.

Apps

Fix for stuck or frozen app UI in certain conditions *[7].

Fix for issue causing Assistant to unintentionally start a phone call in certain conditions *[1].

Audio

Fix for issue preventing Now Playing to search for unrecognized music *[1].

Fix for issue occasionally preventing audio playback from speaker in certain conditions *[1].

Fix for issue causing occasional audio glitch when adjusting volume levels *[1].

Fix for issue causing microphone to cut out during calls in certain conditions *[1].

Fix for issue causing audio noise in videos captured while using certain phone cases *[1].

General fixes & improvements for audio playback issues in certain apps *[1].

Battery & Power

Fix for issues occasionally causing incorrect Battery usage accounting to display in Settings *[7].

Improvements for alignment detection on Pixel Stand in certain conditions *[5].

General improvements for wireless charging in certain conditions *[5].

General improvements for battery & thermal performance in certain conditions *[7].

Additional improvements for battery charging information shown in notification shade *[4].

Biometrics

Additional fixes for issues preventing enrollment of new fingerprints in certain conditions *[1].

Bluetooth

Fix for volume adjustment issues with certain Bluetooth audio devices *[7].

Fix for issue causing Bluetooth to turn on after disabling in certain conditions *[7].

Fix for distorted audio over Bluetooth in certain scenarios *[1].

General Bluetooth stability improvements for certain conditions *[3].

Camera

Fix for issue causing blank viewfinder preview in certain conditions *[1].

General improvements for color consistency in viewfinder preview *[1].

General improvements for auto-focus response in certain capture modes *[1].

Display & Graphics

Fix for occasional white screen flash after display goes to sleep *[7].

Fix for issue causing screen flicker after locking or unlocking device in certain conditions *[1].

Fix for issue preventing Smooth Display to switch display refresh rate in certain conditions *[1].

Fix for occasional screen flicker during brightness adjustment *[1].

General improvements for Adaptive brightness response in certain conditions *[7].

General improvements to keep the screen on after multiple manual wakes *[7].

Add additional example images for display color options in Settings *[7].

Enable ANGLE graphics support library for certain apps and games *[1].

Framework

Fix for issue preventing all settings or apps to be restored from backup during setup in certain conditions *[7].

Fix for issue occasionally preventing Work Profile setup to complete in certain conditions *[7].

Fix for issue causing Play store app installation to pause indefinitely in certain conditions *[7].

Fix for issue causing app icons to display as pending downloads after installation completes *[7].

Media

Fix for issue causing system crash during media playback in certain conditions *[7].

Network & Telephony

Fix for issue that disabled call features on certain devices or networks in certain conditions *[1].

Fix for crash in Settings when toggling Airplane mode on certain network configurations *[7].

Sensors

Fix for issue causing unexpected haptics or vibration in certain conditions *[1].

Fix for issue preventing Always-on-display from turning on in certain conditions *[1].

Fix for issue preventing lift to wake and double tap to wake in certain conditions *[1].

General improvements for Adaptive brightness response in certain conditions *[7].

General improvements for Auto-rotate response in certain device orientations *[4].

General improvements for sensor stability & response in certain conditions *[2].

System

Fix for issue occasionally preventing OTA updates to install *[7].

Fix for issue causing device to freeze after sleeping while charging in certain conditions *[1].

Kernel update to 4.19.202 for Pixel 4a (5G), Pixel 5 & Pixel 5a (5G).

Kernel update to 4.14.243 for Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL & Pixel 4a.

Kernel update to 4.9.279 for Pixel 3a & Pixel 3a XL.

User Interface

Add Material You dynamic theming support for the device boot animation *[7].

Improvements for Internet tile in Quick Settings *[7].

Improvements for Quick Settings layout in certain device orientations *[7].

Fix for issue causing display to stay on during wireless charging *[5].

Fix for issue causing Game Dashboard icon to display over lock screen *[7].

Fix for issue causing incorrect colors or theme to display in Quick Settings in certain conditions *[7].

Fix for issue causing lock screen icons to display in notification shade in certain conditions *[7].

Fix for issue causing notification History & Clear all buttons to occasionally display incorrectly *[7].

Fix for issue causing persistent app media controls in notification shade in certain conditions *[7].

Fix for issue causing persistent call notification in certain conditions *[7].

Fix for issue causing persistent Turn off work apps button in app drawer *[7].

Fix for issue causing screen flicker after locking or unlocking device in certain conditions *[7].

Fix for issue causing Settings to crash in Conversations menu in certain conditions *[7].

Fix for issue causing undismissable Game Dashboard button during gameplay in certain conditions *[7].

Fix for issue causing app drawer to scroll to the top after clearing search query *[7].

Fix for issue causing certain home screen icons to appear misaligned in certain conditions *[7].

Fix for issue enabling Quick Settings toggles to be tapped from home screen in certain conditions *[7].

Fix for issue hiding date or time in Quick Settings in certain conditions *[7].

Fix for issue occasionally causing blank background on home screen after setting wallpaper *[7].

Fix for issue occasionally causing Quick Settings to pull down after unlocking device *[7].

Fix for issue occasionally causing UI elements to display with transparent backgrounds *[7].

Fix for issue occasionally displaying Work Profile badge icon on personal apps or contacts *[7].

Fix for issue preventing conversation bubble to be dismissed in certain conditions *[7].

Fix for issue preventing search results to display in Settings in certain conditions *[7].

Fix for occasional screen flicker in notification shade when dragging from top of screen *[7].