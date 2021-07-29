Nuovi aggiornamenti per questi Samsung, OnePlus, Redmi e non solo

In una giornata come questa, ricca di annunci interessanti – Huawei ha presentato la serie P50 e Motorola la serie Edge 20 –, c’è comunque spazio in abbondanza per gli aggiornamenti software: gli smartphone Android interessati fanno capo principalmente a OnePlus e Samsung, ma sono presenti anche un Redmi e un TCL.

Samsung Galaxy A12, A9 2018, A8 2018: le novità degli aggiornamenti

Partiamo dagli smartphone Samsung, dove troviamo una tripletta che arriva tutta dalla serie A del brand.

Samsung Galaxy A12 (ecco la nostra recensione) ha iniziato a ricevere un nuovo update in Guatemala. Si tratta della versione firmware A125MUBS1BUG3, la quale contiene la SMR (Security Maintenance Release) di luglio 2021. Non ci sono altre novità da segnalare.

Presenta un contenuto analogo l’aggiornamento che sta arrivando in queste ore sul meno recente Samsung Galaxy A9 2018: in questo caso il roll out ha preso il via dal Brasile, la versione firmware è la A920FXXU5CUG4 e sono presenti le patch di sicurezza di luglio 2021. Neppure in questo caso ci sono altre nuove aggiunte.

Un po’ a sorpresa, lo smartphone successivo appartiene alla stessa generazione, è di fascia leggermente inferiore, ma sta ricevendo un aggiornamento più nuovo: preceduto di un paio di giorni dal solo Samsung Galaxy A52, Samsung Galaxy A8 2018 sta già ricevendo le patch di sicurezza di agosto 2021. Il nuovo firmware A530FXXSLCUH1 non porta con sé altri cambiamenti.

OnePlus 6, 6T, 7, 7 Pro, 7T, 7T Pro, Nord N100, Nord CE 5G: le novità degli aggiornamenti

OnePlus è il produttore che, per distacco, piazza il maggior numero di modelli nell’odierna raccolta di aggiornamenti: troviamo update beta e altri stabili, modelli economici e non di fasce di prezzo molto diverse.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G

OnePlus Nord CE 5G (ecco la nostra recensione) è uno degli ultimi arrivati nel listino del brand e in queste ore sta ricevendo un aggiornamento che porta migliorie a livello di sistema – controllo delle temperature per evitare surriscaldamenti – e di fotocamera – stabilità, chiarezza delle immagini, bilanciamento del bianco per una maggiore uniformità e qualità degli scatti in Nightscape.

Ecco il changelog completo della versione 11.0.5.5 della OxygenOS, il cui roll out è partito dall’India:

System Optimized overheating control management Improved the stability and fixed known bugs

Camera Improved the image clarity and stability Improved the white balance consistency for better imaging uniformity Improved the imaging quality of Nightscape



OnePlus Nord N100

OnePlus Nord N100 è il modello più economico della line-up e sta finalmente ricevendo Android 11 con OxygenOS 11 in versione stabile (ecco il nostro confronto tra le migliori personalizzazioni Android). In mezzo alle numerose novità – Conversazioni, Chat Bubbles, permessi one-time per posizione e microfono, nuovo launcher, Game Space, Ambient Display rinnovato etc. – sono presenti anche le patch di sicurezza di giugno 2021.

Ecco il changelog completo di questo major update, già in roll out anche in Europa:

System Updated to OxygenOS 11 version Fresh new UI visual design brings you a more comfortable experience with various optimizations of details Since this is a big Android update with multiple new features, the upgrade process might be a little longer, please be more patient. Updated Android security patch to 2021.06 Upgrade Google GMS to 2021.04

Ambient Display Newly added Insight clock style, a joint creation with Parsons School of Design. It will change according to the phone usage data (To set: Settings > Customization > Clock on ambient display) Newly added Canvas feature that can automatically draw a wireframe picture based on a lock screen photo on your phone（Path: Settings – Customization – Wallpaper – Canvas – Choose photo preview, and it can be generated automatically）

Game space Newly added gaming tools box for convenient switches of Fnatic mode. You can now choose three ways of notifications: text only heads up and block just for your immersive gaming experience Newly added quick reply feature in a small window for WhatsApp and INS (Enable it by swiping down from upper right/left corners of the screen in gaming mode) Newly added mis-touch prevention feature. Enable it, swipe down from the top of the screen, click and the notification bar will pop out

Dark Mode Added a shortcut for Dark Mode, you can pull down the Quick Settings panel and find it Supported automatically enable by time range (path: Settings – Display – Dark Mode – Turn on automatically – Automatically enable from sunset to sunrise / Custom time range)



OnePlus 9R

Molto più piccolo e molto meno interessante è, invece, l’aggiornamento per OnePlus 9R: accanto a qualche ottimizzazione, ci sono patch di sicurezza di luglio 2021, la funzione screenshot per l’AOD e Bitmoji AOD. Ecco il changelog della OxygenOS 11.2.4.4:

System Optimized the overheating control management of third-party apps Optimized the experience of Quick Reply in some scenarios Updated Android security patch to 2021.07 Updated GMS package to 2021.06 Fixed known issue

Ambient Display Newly added the screenshot feature for AOD Newly added Bitmoji AOD, co-designed with Snapchat, which will liven up the ambient display with your personal Bitmoji avatar. Your avatar will update throughout the day based on your activity and things happening around you ( Path: Settings – Customization – Clock on ambient display – Bitmoji )



OnePlus 7, 7 Pro, 7T, 7T Pro

Per il quartetto composto da OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T e OnePlus 7T Pro, c’è la OxygenOS 11.0.2.1 in roll out, con: patch di sicurezza di giugno, riduzione dei consumi, migliorata gestione delle temperature, fix del bug che impediva riprodurre video in alta definizione su alcune piattaforme, fix del problema di crash del file manager e del problema delle foto sfocate se scattate a schermo intero.

Ecco il changelog completo:

System Reduced Power consumption Improved overheating control management Fixed the issue of not being able to play high-definition videos on some video platforms Upgraded Android Security Patch to 2021.06

File Manager Fixed the crash issue of the application

Camera Fixed the issue that the camera is blurred when shooting on fullscreen size Improved the stability

Phone Optimized the dialpad UI display effect



OnePlus 6 e 6T

Anche nel caso di OnePlus 6 e OnePlus 6T parliamo di OxygenOS 11 con base Android 11, tuttavia ci troviamo nel ramo beta: è stata rilasciata la Open Beta 2.

Come si evince dal changelog riportato di seguito, si tratta di una build incentrata sull’ottimizzazione:

System Optimized the overheating control management of third-party apps Improved system stability and fixed known issues

Camera Fixed the issue of captured images can’t be saved

Network Enhanced the connectivity of 5G Wi-Fi



Redmi Note 9: le novità dell’aggiornamento

Continua l’opera di diffusione della MIUI 12.5: questa volta tocca a Redmi Note 9, partendo dal modello indiano (“merlin”). Si tratta di una build Stable, comprensiva di Android 11, delle patch di sicurezza di luglio 2021 e delle novità che vi abbiamo raccontato nella nostra prova.

Ecco il registro delle modifiche della MIUI 12.5 per Redmi Note 9:

System New: Response to gestures is now instant. New: With 20 times more rendering power, there are now few limits to what you can see on your screen. New: With custom device model adjustments, any phone becomes faster after the upgrade. Optimization: MIUI became lighter, faster, and more durable. Updated Android Security Patch to July 2021. Increased system security. Stable MIUI based on Android 11

Notes New: Compose mind maps with complex structures. New: New tools for doodling and sketching. New: Press and hold a sketch to adjust the strokes automatically. New: A gesture shortcut now allows you to create notes, tasks, and excerpts anywhere. New: Excerpts save text, URLs, and images to Notes in a few simple taps. New: Dynamic layouts bring the typography in Notes to a new level. All-new Notes.



TCL 10L: le novità dell’aggiornamento

TCL 10L non è esattamente lo smartphone Android più famoso in commercio, tuttavia oggi si prende un po’ di visibilità grazie all’arrivo del major update ad Android 11.

Il file OTA pesa 3,2 GB e porta Android 11 con la TCL UI in versione 3.0.8BHS. In mezzo a ottimizzazioni, miglioramenti di stabilità e fix di bug noti, sono presenti queste novità:

Add memories photo album in gallery, photos can be automatically grouped into albums by intelligent classification

Add lock screen interface to quickly open the application function

Add split screen function for floating window mode

Add less disturbing mode

Add hidden applications folder

Add Easy Link DLNA feature

Add app Lock increases face unlock

Add smart app recommendation and Game Box

New privacy protection function, more comprehensive protection of privacy data security.

Come aggiornare Samsung Galaxy A12, A9 2018, A8 2018, OnePlus 6, 6T, 7, 7 Pro, 7T, 7T Pro, Nord N100, Nord CE 5G, Redmi Note 9, TCL 10L

Non tutti gli aggiornamenti descritti sono (già) disponibili anche in Europa. In ogni caso, è possibile eseguire una ricerca manuale mediante i seguenti percorsi:

per i OnePlus, “Impostazioni > Sistema > Aggiornamento software“. Per il solo OnePlus Nord N100, la build per l’Europa è scaricabile a questo link.

per i Samsung, “Impostazioni > Aggiornamenti software > Scarica e installa“.

per i Redmi, “Impostazioni > Info sistema > Versione MIUI > Verifica aggiornamenti“.

per i TCL, “Impostazioni > Sistema > Aggiornamento software“.