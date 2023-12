Top resolved issues

Android 14 QPR2 Beta 2 resolves the top issues that are described in the following list and includes fixes for some issues that are not noted here.

Fixed an issue where battery usage information that was reported in system settings was sometimes incorrect. (Issue #312121998)

Fixed an issue where the fingerprint icon on the lock screen would sometimes display before other information had loaded in always-on display mode. (Issue #311265905)

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused the biometric prompt to crash, causing it to be dismissed before a user could interact with it.

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused the Internet Quick Settings tile to indicate that there was no Wi-Fi connection, even when the device was connected to a Wi-Fi network.

Top open issues

Other known issues

Based on our testing, you might encounter the following issues when using Android 14 QPR1 Beta 2. These issues are already known, so there’s no need to file additional reports for similar issues.

Android platform

Sometimes when a user unlocks the device using their fingerprint, there is no haptic feedback.

For Pixel Fold devices, sometimes after a user unlocks the device while it’s folded, the inner display doesn’t turn on after unfolding the device.

Google apps