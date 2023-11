Today, we’re releasing the next beta update for Android 14 QPR2 Beta 1 (AP11.231020.013/.013.A1/.014) which includes the latest bug fixes and optimizations to performance and stability. For details, please review our release notes. Some fixes includes:

Top resolved issues

Android 14 QPR2 Beta 1 resolves the top issues that are described in the following sections and includes fixes for some issues that are not noted here.

Fixed an issue that caused the package manager to crash when installing some apps. (Issue #303849830)

Fixed an issue that sometimes prevented users from submitting feedback using the Android Beta Feedback app. (Issue #307592531)

Fixed an issue that sometimes prevented a device from connecting to a 5G network when it was available. (Issue #306294357)

Top open issues

See top open issues for the latest list of top open issues that have been reported by developers.

Other known issues

Based on our testing, you might encounter the following issues when using Android 14 QPR2 Beta 1. These issues are already known, so there’s no need to file additional reports for similar issues.