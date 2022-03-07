Google rilascia tutto in un sul colpo questo mese e questa sera annuncia la disponibilità del primo Feature drop del 2022, delle patch di sicurezza di marzo e di Android 12L per i Pixel ancora supportati, cioè Google Pixel 3a, Google Pixel 3a XL, Google Pixel 4, Google Pixel 4 XL, Google Pixel 4a, Google Pixel 4a 5G, Google Pixel 5, Google Pixel 6 e Google Pixel 6 Pro.
Patch di sicurezza di marzo per Google Pixel 3a, 4, 4a, 5, 5a e 6
Le novità introdotte con le patch di sicurezza di marzo sono tantissime, come potete vedere dalla lista ufficiale qua sotto, e riguardano tutti i modelli di Pixel ancora supportati, in modo particolare, ovviamente, quelli più recenti. Ecco la lista completa comunicata da Google con tutti i miglioramenti:
Fixes & improvements for audio playback issues in certain apps *[1].
Fix for issue causing inadvertent “Unplug Charger” notification to appear while charging in certain conditions *[2].
General improvements for battery & thermal performance in certain conditions *[2].
General improvements for wireless charging in certain conditions *[3].
General improvements for face unlock stability & performance *[4].
General improvements for fingerprint sensor stability & performance *[2].
Fix for issue causing Bluetooth to turn on after disabling in certain conditions *[1].
Fix for issue causing occasional audio glitches during playback with certain Bluetooth devices *[2].
Fix for issue preventing Bluetooth to be enabled in certain conditions *[2].
General improvements for Bluetooth stability & performance *[1].
Fix for issue causing frame drop during video capture in certain modes and conditions *[2].
General image quality improvements in camera preview/capture *[2].
General improvements for camera stability & performance *[2].
Fix for issue causing display refresh rate to lock at 60Hz under certain conditions *[2].
Fix for issue occasionally causing a green flicker to appear in certain media apps when playing HDR content *[2].
Fix for occasional screen flicker in notification shade when dragging from top of screen *[2].
Fix for occasional white screen flash after display goes to sleep *[1].
General improvements for Adaptive brightness response in certain conditions *[2].
Fix for issue causing persistent new device setup prompt to appear in certain conditions *[1].
Fix for issue causing screensaver to turn on while toggled off *[1].
General improvements for keyboard responsiveness & performance *[1].
Fix for issue causing Active Edge to take a screenshot instead of opening Assistant in certain conditions *[5].
Fix for issue causing device to occasionally continue vibrating after accepting or dismissing a call *[1].
Fix for issue preventing auto-rotate to detect device orientation in certain conditions *[2].
General improvements for Lift-to-wake response & performance *[2].
General improvements for Quick Tap response & performance *[6].
General improvements for sensor stability & response in certain conditions *[2].
Fix for issue causing inadvertent “device corrupt” error to appear in certain conditions *[2].
Fix for issue occasionally preventing OTA updates to install *[7].
General improvements for memory efficiency & performance *[8].
General improvements for system stability & performance *[1].
Kernel update to 4.9.292 for Pixel 3a & Pixel 3a XL.
Kernel update to 4.14.257 for Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL & Pixel 4a.
Kernel update to 4.19.220 for Pixel 4a (5G), Pixel 5 & Pixel 5a (5G).
Kernel update to 5.10.66 for Pixel 6 & Pixel 6 Pro.
Fix for issue causing device to reboot repeatedly after transferring SIM *[9].
Fix for issue causing network data icon to disappear after sending an MMS message in certain conditions *[1].
General improvements for network connection stability & performance *[1].
General improvements for fingerprint sensor stability & performance *[2].
Add shortcut to open Calendar app from At A Glance on home screen *[1].
Fix for issue causing “Add a language” list to overlap with title text in Settings *[1].
Fix for issue causing bottom layer of system navigation to disappear in certain conditions *[1].
Fix for issue causing Bubbles info overlay to appear misaligned over apps under certain conditions *[1].
Fix for issue causing certain home screen content to display under lock screen when animation duration is customized *[1].
Fix for issue causing certain home screen icons to appear misaligned in certain conditions *[1].
Fix for issue causing certain widgets to render incorrectly on home screen after setting up device from a backup *[1].
Fix for issue causing delay before available networks appear in Internet Tile under certain conditions *[1].
Fix for issue causing error while adding widgets to home screen after downgrading apps *[1].
Fix for issue causing fingerprint unlock icon to appear invisible on lock screen in certain conditions *[1].
Fix for issue causing fingerprint unlock to appear disabled while Smart Lock is enabled under certain conditions *[1].
Fix for issue causing incoming notifications to occasionally render over Quick Settings while notification shade is expanded *[1].
Fix for issue causing incorrect colors or theme to display in Quick Settings in certain conditions *[1].
Fix for issue causing longer load times for UI after unlock in certain conditions *[1].
Fix for issue causing notification shade to collapse after unlocking device when replying to a notification from the lock screen *[1].
Fix for issue causing notifications to display as invisible on lock screen under certain conditions *[1].
Fix for issue causing occasional animation stutter while using Overview in landscape mode *[1].
Fix for issue causing occasional flicker on lock screen when tapping to expand notifications *[1].
Fix for issue causing Picture-in-Picture (PIP) controls to display misaligned from window in certain conditions *[1].
Fix for issue causing Picture-in-Picture (PIP) windows to dismiss when flinging across the screen under certain conditions *[1].
Fix for issue causing Quick Settings overlay to stay on the screen in certain conditions *[1].
Fix for issue causing recent apps to not display in Overview under certain conditions *[1].
Fix for issue causing the end of the “All Apps” list in Settings to cut off if certain apps are disabled *[1].
Fix for issue causing wallpaper to appear blurred after locking screen with app drawer open *[1].
Fix for issue enabling Quick Settings toggles to be tapped from home screen in certain conditions *[1].
Fix for issue occasionally causing app splash screens to flash on screen without a transition *[1].
Fix for issue occasionally causing battery charge level to incorrectly display on Ambient display (AOD) *[1].
Fix for issue occasionally causing blank background on home screen after setting wallpaper *[1].
Fix for issue occasionally causing device wallpaper to flash before resuming app after unlocking the device *[1].
Fix for issue occasionally causing gap between app icons to appear in app drawer *[1].
Fix for issue occasionally causing icons and text in connected devices Settings page to appear misaligned *[1].
Fix for issue occasionally causing prompt to disable mobile network to appear when scrolling in Network settings screen *[1].
Fix for issue occasionally causing silent notifications to appear under alerting section in notification shade *[1].
Fix for issue occasionally causing the launcher to crash when when entering overview in 3-button navigation mode *[1].
Fix for issue occasionally causing the notification shade to appear transparent in the launcher *[1].
Fix for issue occasionally causing volume slider overlay to jump to the edge of the screen before disappearing *[1].
Fix for issue occasionally causing widgets with dynamic theming to display using a different color palette after waking device *[1].
Fix for issue occasionally preventing weather information to display in At A Glance widget on home screen *[1].
Fix for issue preventing conversation bubble to be dismissed in certain conditions *[1].
Fix for issue preventing double-tap to wake from being disabled under certain conditions *[1].
Fix for issue preventing mirroring device screen to cast display under certain conditions *[1].
General improvements for performance in certain UI transitions and animations *[1].
General improvements for split screen support with certain third party launchers *[1].
Fix for issue causing Wi-Fi network connection to drop unexpectedly under certain conditions *[2].
General improvements for Wi-Fi stability & performance *[1].
Pixel Security Bulletin – Android Security Bulletin
Feature drop di marzo per Google Pixel 3a, 4, 4a, 5, 5a e 6
Passiamo ora a novità sicuramente più interessanti e cioè a quelle aggiunte con il primo Feature drop del nuovo anno. Le funzioni non sono da effetto wow, è vero, però sono tante e tutte a loro modo utili, soprattutto perché riguardano funzioni dei Pixel che sono smart e che in alcuni casi fanno uso del machine learning:
- Live Caption si espande e adesso è disponibile per Google Pixel 6 e Google Pixel 6 Pro;
la modalità di scatto Night Sight adesso è disponibile direttamente all’interno di Snapchat;
- aggiunto un widget per avere informazioni sull’autonomia residua del Pixel e dei dispositivi Bluetooth, come le Pixel Buds, collegati;
- aggiunta la possibilità di trasformare il testo dei messaggi in adesivi personalizzati coerenti con il contenuto che si vuole esprimere;
- il Widget At a Glance adesso mostra più informazioni, anche nella schermata di blocco, ed è capace di mostrare l’autonomia residua del Pixel, anche dei dispositivi Bluetooth collegati, e il conto alla rovescia relativo al controllo di sicurezza;
- Live Translate adesso può tradurre in nuove lingue su Google Pixel 6 e Google Pixel 6 Pro e quindi apre il supporto allo spagnolo, all’italiano e al francese;
- aggiunta una funzione per interagire in modo più semplice con le attività commerciali: essa suggerisce gli orari migliori per chiamare e permette di avviare la navigazione in meno tocchi;
- la trascrizione dell’applicazione Recorder adesso supporta anche lo spagnolo e l’italiano su Google Pixel 6 e Google Pixel 6 Pro;
- aggiunti nuovi sfondi a tema cultura all’interno dell’applicazione Google Sfondi.
Le novità sopraccitate, purtroppo, non sono disponibili per tutti i Pixel ancora supportati e alcune di essere sono esclusive di Google Pixel 6 e Google Pixel 6 Pro, come riassume la tabella messa a disposizione da Google stessa che trovate subito qua sotto.
Android 12L per Google Pixel 3a, 4, 4a, 5, 5a e 6
E siamo giunti alla fine ad Android 12L, rilasciato dopo appena qualche mese di beta per i Pixel ancora supportati. Le novità sono poche e sono precisamente quelle che abbiamo visto nelle passate settimane: troviamo, principalmente, una nuovo layout per la visualizzazione per gli schermi grandi, per cui specialmente per i tablet e i pieghevoli, e una nuova barra con le scorciatoie rapide sempre presente per avviare rapidamente delle applicazioni in due finestre affiancate.
Come aggiornare Google Pixel 3a, 4, 4a, 5, 5a e 6
Le patch di sicurezza di marzo, il Feature drop di marzo e Android 12L sono disponibili via OTA e sotto forma di factory image per gli smartphone del gigante di Mountain View supportati, ovvero per tutti i modelli citati in precedenza. State tranquilli nel caso in cui non vi fosse ancora arrivata la notifica del nuovo aggiornamento sul vostro smartphone Pixel perché nelle prossime ore o al massimo entro un paio di giorni l’update raggiungerà tutti i dispositivi compatibili.
Comunque, qualora non voleste aspettare, potete sempre procedere a installarlo manualmente servendovi della factory image o del pacchetto OTA specifico per il vostro modello. I file da scaricare per l’eventuale installazione manuale dell’aggiornamento sono disponibili dai link qui sotto; fate molta attenzione, nel caso vogliate procedere, di scaricare il file adatto per il vostro modello di smartphone.