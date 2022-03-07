Audio

Fixes & improvements for audio playback issues in certain apps *[1].

Battery & Power

General improvements for wireless charging in certain conditions *[3].

General improvements for battery & thermal performance in certain conditions *[2].

Fix for issue causing inadvertent “Unplug Charger” notification to appear while charging in certain conditions *[2].

Biometrics

Bluetooth

Fix for issue preventing Bluetooth to be enabled in certain conditions *[2].

Fix for issue causing occasional audio glitches during playback with certain Bluetooth devices *[2].

Fix for issue causing Bluetooth to turn on after disabling in certain conditions *[1].

Camera

Fix for issue causing frame drop during video capture in certain modes and conditions *[2].

Display & Graphics

General improvements for Adaptive brightness response in certain conditions *[2].

Fix for occasional white screen flash after display goes to sleep *[1].

Fix for occasional screen flicker in notification shade when dragging from top of screen *[2].

Fix for issue occasionally causing a green flicker to appear in certain media apps when playing HDR content *[2].

Fix for issue causing display refresh rate to lock at 60Hz under certain conditions *[2].

Framework

Fix for issue causing screensaver to turn on while toggled off *[1].

Fix for issue causing persistent new device setup prompt to appear in certain conditions *[1].

Sensors

General improvements for sensor stability & response in certain conditions *[2].

Fix for issue preventing auto-rotate to detect device orientation in certain conditions *[2].

Fix for issue causing device to occasionally continue vibrating after accepting or dismissing a call *[1].

Fix for issue causing Active Edge to take a screenshot instead of opening Assistant in certain conditions *[5].

System

Kernel update to 5.10.66 for Pixel 6 & Pixel 6 Pro.

Kernel update to 4.19.220 for Pixel 4a (5G), Pixel 5 & Pixel 5a (5G).

Kernel update to 4.14.257 for Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL & Pixel 4a.

Kernel update to 4.9.292 for Pixel 3a & Pixel 3a XL.

Fix for issue occasionally preventing OTA updates to install *[7].

Fix for issue causing inadvertent “device corrupt” error to appear in certain conditions *[2].

Telephony

Fix for issue causing network data icon to disappear after sending an MMS message in certain conditions *[1].

Fix for issue causing device to reboot repeatedly after transferring SIM *[9].

Touch

User Interface

Add shortcut to open Calendar app from At A Glance on home screen *[1].

Fix for issue causing “Add a language” list to overlap with title text in Settings *[1].

Fix for issue causing bottom layer of system navigation to disappear in certain conditions *[1].

Fix for issue causing Bubbles info overlay to appear misaligned over apps under certain conditions *[1].

Fix for issue causing certain home screen content to display under lock screen when animation duration is customized *[1].

Fix for issue causing certain home screen icons to appear misaligned in certain conditions *[1].

Fix for issue causing certain widgets to render incorrectly on home screen after setting up device from a backup *[1].

Fix for issue causing delay before available networks appear in Internet Tile under certain conditions *[1].

Fix for issue causing error while adding widgets to home screen after downgrading apps *[1].

Fix for issue causing fingerprint unlock icon to appear invisible on lock screen in certain conditions *[1].

Fix for issue causing fingerprint unlock to appear disabled while Smart Lock is enabled under certain conditions *[1].

Fix for issue causing incoming notifications to occasionally render over Quick Settings while notification shade is expanded *[1].

Fix for issue causing incorrect colors or theme to display in Quick Settings in certain conditions *[1].

Fix for issue causing longer load times for UI after unlock in certain conditions *[1].

Fix for issue causing notification shade to collapse after unlocking device when replying to a notification from the lock screen *[1].

Fix for issue causing notifications to display as invisible on lock screen under certain conditions *[1].

Fix for issue causing occasional animation stutter while using Overview in landscape mode *[1].

Fix for issue causing occasional flicker on lock screen when tapping to expand notifications *[1].

Fix for issue causing Picture-in-Picture (PIP) controls to display misaligned from window in certain conditions *[1].

Fix for issue causing Picture-in-Picture (PIP) windows to dismiss when flinging across the screen under certain conditions *[1].

Fix for issue causing Quick Settings overlay to stay on the screen in certain conditions *[1].

Fix for issue causing recent apps to not display in Overview under certain conditions *[1].

Fix for issue causing the end of the “All Apps” list in Settings to cut off if certain apps are disabled *[1].

Fix for issue causing wallpaper to appear blurred after locking screen with app drawer open *[1].

Fix for issue enabling Quick Settings toggles to be tapped from home screen in certain conditions *[1].

Fix for issue occasionally causing app splash screens to flash on screen without a transition *[1].

Fix for issue occasionally causing battery charge level to incorrectly display on Ambient display (AOD) *[1].

Fix for issue occasionally causing blank background on home screen after setting wallpaper *[1].

Fix for issue occasionally causing device wallpaper to flash before resuming app after unlocking the device *[1].

Fix for issue occasionally causing gap between app icons to appear in app drawer *[1].

Fix for issue occasionally causing icons and text in connected devices Settings page to appear misaligned *[1].

Fix for issue occasionally causing prompt to disable mobile network to appear when scrolling in Network settings screen *[1].

Fix for issue occasionally causing silent notifications to appear under alerting section in notification shade *[1].

Fix for issue occasionally causing the launcher to crash when when entering overview in 3-button navigation mode *[1].

Fix for issue occasionally causing the notification shade to appear transparent in the launcher *[1].

Fix for issue occasionally causing volume slider overlay to jump to the edge of the screen before disappearing *[1].

Fix for issue occasionally causing widgets with dynamic theming to display using a different color palette after waking device *[1].

Fix for issue occasionally preventing weather information to display in At A Glance widget on home screen *[1].

Fix for issue preventing conversation bubble to be dismissed in certain conditions *[1].

Fix for issue preventing double-tap to wake from being disabled under certain conditions *[1].

Fix for issue preventing mirroring device screen to cast display under certain conditions *[1].

General improvements for performance in certain UI transitions and animations *[1].