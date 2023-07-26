Google ha da poco avviato il rilascio della nuova beta 4.1 di Android 14, la prossima versione del sistema operativo del robottino verde che lo scorso mese è entrato nella terza e ultima fase (quella della “stabilità della piattaforma”) di un percorso di sviluppo che durerà ancora alcune settimane prima del rilascio in forma stabile.

Questa nuova versione in anteprima si configura come “patch correttiva”, giunge a due settimane esatte dalla precedente beta 4 e può essere installata su tutti gli smartphone e tablet della gamma Pixel compatibili, ovvero dal Google Pixel 4a 5G in avanti (inclusi i più recenti Pixel Fold e Pixel Tablet). Scopriamo tutti i dettagli.

Android 14: arriva la beta 4 .1

Come anticipato in apertura, Google ha da poco avviato, per i soli utenti registrati al programma beta di Android, il rilascio della nuova beta 4.1 di Android 14, ulteriore passo di un percorso di sviluppo che è nel cuore dell’ultima fase dello sviluppo: raggiunta la stabilità della piattaforma, con le ultime versioni in anteprima si punta a risolvere problemi noti, ottimizzare e finalizzare le nuove funzionalità.

Questa nuova versione in anteprima fa seguito alla beta 4 dello scorso 11 luglio (potete trovare tutte le novità in questo articolo) e si configura come patch correttiva, puntando a risolvere i tanti problemi emersi, finora, durante il ciclo di sviluppo (anche dopo le beta 1, 2 e 3 avevamo assistito al rilascio intermedio di patch correttive che risolvevano svariati problemi segnalati dagli utenti facenti parte del programma).

Ad ogni modo, la nuova build distribuita da Big G su tutti i Pixel compatibili (e registrati al programma Android Beta) è la UPB4.230623.007 (con le patch di sicurezza che rimangono le più recenti disponibili, ovvero quelle di luglio 2023).

Si tratta di una patch correttiva: ecco il changelog completo

All’interno del solito post sul subreddit Android Beta, il team di sviluppo ha condiviso il changelog, piuttosto corposo, che accompagna l’aggiornamento e testimonia la vasta gamma di problemi che puntano ad essere risolti:

This minor update to Android 14 Beta 4 includes the following fixes: Fixed an issue where in some cases after a user performed the system back action to close an app, the app couldn’t be launched again until the device was restarted. (Issue #288390661)

Fixed an issue with ScrollView that caused the overscroll effect to get stuck after performing a fling gesture. (Issue #286422637)

Fixed issues that prevented Wi-Fi calling from working in some cases. (Issue #277940461)

Fixed an issue that caused the system to fail to transfer an animatable icon to the client when using SplashScreen#setOnExitAnimationListener.

Fixed an issue that prevented notification groups from expanding properly in the notification shade.

Fixed an issue that could cause the screen to flicker when launching an app that uses activity embedding.

Fixed an issue that could cause the system UI to crash if one app in split-screen mode was closed by swiping up from the Overview screen.

Fixed an issue that caused the network status icon to display incorrectly in some cases after turning on or off one of the SIM cards on a device that had multiple SIM cards.

Fixed an issue that could cause the system theme to change color after rebooting a device.

Fixed an issue where lock screen shortcuts sometimes displayed incorrectly when using certain system theme color palettes.

Fixed an issue that could cause the launcher UI to flicker when launching an app.

Fixed an issue that caused Battery Share to be interrupted or fail shortly after it was enabled.

Fixed an issue that would cause an erroneous “No installed apps work with this USB Accessory” message to display when a device was connected to their vehicle, which prevented users from launching and using Android Auto.

Fixed an issue with the system UI that sometimes caused the screen to flicker when a video was playing or an app was using picture-in-picture mode.

Fixed an issue when unlocking a device while TalkBalk is enabled where TalkBalk sometimes erroneously stated that the device was still locked before stating that the device was successfully unlocked.

Fixed an issue with WiFi scanning that sometimes caused scanning to continue even after exiting the Settings app, causing additional power consumption and slower WiFi connectivity until the device was restarted.

Fixed an issue where, in some cases, Ultra HDR images didn’t display correctly in Google Photos.

Fixed an issue where, when a user who had enabled Fingerprint Unlock tried to launch an activity from Quick Settings on the lock screen on a device that has an in-display fingerprint scanner, the sensor sometimes failed to activate, forcing the user to relock the device and unlock the device first before accessing Quick Settings.

Fixed an issue where, when a user who had enabled both Fingerprint Unlock and Face Unlock tried to launch an intent by tapping on a notification and then authenticated using their face, the intent didn’t launch and the user was brought back to the lock screen.

Fixed an issue where a white or black bar was sometimes displayed between the status bar and the top of an open app.

Fixed an issue where the background color of the “Add to homescreen” dialog was fuchsia instead of its usual color.

Fixed an issue on Pixel Tablet devices where interacting with the device while transitioning from the screen saver to the low light clock could cause the system UI to crash.

Fixed an issue on Pixel Tablet devices where the home screen sometimes only displayed the wallpaper but no app icons after unlocking the device.

Fixed an issue on Pixel Tablet and Pixel Fold devices that caused the foreground and background colors on certain screens to have insufficient color contrast to enhance accessibility.

Fixed an issue on Pixel Fold devices where wallpapers that were applied to the lock screen displayed left-aligned instead of center-aligned on the outer display.

Fixed an issue on Pixel Fold devices where the “Tap to check phone” feature sometimes stopped working after folding and unfolding the device.

Fixed an issue on Pixel Fold devices with 3-button navigation enabled where folding and unfolding the device while on the home screen could cause the navigation buttons to become misaligned.

Fixed an issue on Pixel Fold devices where the wallpaper picker showed a blank thumbnail for the default live wallpaper option.

Fixed an issue on Pixel Fold devices that sometimes caused two clocks to display on the lock screen.

Fixed an issue on Pixel Fold devices that caused the clock on the lock screen to appear clipped.

Fixed an issue on Pixel Fold devices that caused widgets to overlap or stack on top of each other in some cases.

Fixed an issue on Pixel Fold devices where an app icon on the home screen couldn’t be moved out of a folder while the device was unfolded.

Fixed an issue that could cause the Pixel launcher to crash in some cases.

Fixed system stability issues that caused UI jank in some cases.

Il team di sviluppo sottolinea anche di essere a conoscenza del fatto che vi siano tanti altri problemi noti e che provvederà a risolverli con le prossime versioni in anteprima.

Come installare la beta 4.1 di Android 14

A differenza delle Developer Preview, la cui installazione avveniva manualmente, e allo stesso modo della precedente beta 4, la nuova beta 4.1 di Android 14 può essere installata registrando al programma Android Beta uno degli smartphone e tablet compatibili:

Per registrare il proprio smartphone in modo da potere ricevere la beta 4.1 di Android 14, basterà raggiungere la pagina dedicata al programma Android Beta (tramite questo link), raggiungere la sezione “I tuoi dispositivi idonei”, cliccare su “Registra” e accettare termini e condizioni per partecipare al programma. In questo modo, lo smartphone registrato riceverà la beta 4.1 di Android 14 come se fosse un normalissimo aggiornamento tramite OTA, installabile attraverso il percorso “Impostazioni > Sistema > Aggiornamento di sistema” (la stessa cosa avviene se già siete registrati al programma).

Ai seguenti link potrete trovare invece le factory images (qui) e i file OTA (qui) per tutti i dispositivi, utili per procedere eventualmente con l’installazione manuale.

