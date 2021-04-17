Fine settimana all’insegna degli aggiornamenti software nel mondo Android: ce ne sono in roll out per numerosi modelli a marchio OnePlus, Samsung, Xiaomi e Huawei, con novità più e meno interessanti a seconda dei casi.

Più precisamente l’elenco completo è formato da: OnePlus 9R, OnePlus 7 e 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T e 7T Pro, Samsung Galaxy Note 9, Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, Samsung Galaxy M51, Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra e Huawei P40 Lite 5G. Basta chiacchiere, ecco tutti i dettagli.

OnePlus 7/7 Pro, 7T/7T Pro, OnePlus 9R: le novità degli aggiornamenti

Partiamo dagli aggiornamenti di casa OnePlus, che sono particolarmente numerosi e che, come sempre, sono stati annunciati dal produttore sul proprio forum ufficiale.

Il più nuovo OnePlus 9R, che da noi almeno per adesso non arriverà, sta ricevendo in India la versione stabile della OxygenOS 11.2.1.1, con numerosi miglioramenti di prestazioni e stabilità, ma anche della stabilità di ricarica, del feedback aptico in Call of Duty Mobile, del cambio anomalo di suoneria in modalità dual SIM e della velocità di caricamento delle immagini nella Galleria. Ecco il changelog completo dell’aggiornamento:

System Improved the charging stability to provide a better user experience Improved charging stability Improved the haptic feedback for Call of Duty Mobile Fixed the abnormal change of incoming ringtone with dual SIM cards Fixed the delay in incoming calls when the device is in charge General bug fixes

Gallery Improved the loading speed of the gallery to speed up the process of previewing pictures

Clock Improved the vibrating performance of alarm tones

Network Improved Wi-Fi Hotspot performance



Passando ai modelli meno recenti, è partito un nuovo rilascio di Android 11 con OxygenOS 11 (e altre novità) per il poker di smartphone OnePlus 7, 7 Pro, 7T e 7T Pro. Il roll out è ripreso dopo il ritiro del precedente update a causa di bug imprevisti e in questo caso si tratta della OxygenOS 11.0.0.2, che porta in dote anche delle novità per la fotocamera e le patch di sicurezza di marzo 2021. Ecco il (lunghissimo) registro delle modifiche completo:

System Update to OxygenOS 11 version Fresh new UI visual design brings you a more comfortable experience with various optimizations of details Optimize the stability of some third-party applications and improve the experience Updated Android Security Patch to 2021.03 Updated GMS package to 2021.01 Since this is the upgrade of Android 11 version with many new features, the upgrade time may be longer. Please wait for the completion of the upgrade

Camera Updated the camera UI and optimized some of the function paths to offer more convenient operation Newly added HEVC codec to reduce video storage size seamlessly, capture and shoot more without compromising on quality Newly added access to a third-party app to share the picture by pressing and holding it in preview Newly added the quick access to recording mode by pressing and holding the shutter button and by sliding the button, you can easily zoom in or zoom out Newly added the playback display in Time-lapse mode to show the actual filming time

Ambient Display Newly added Insight clock style, a joint creation with Parsons School of Design. It will change according to the phone usage data (To set: Settings > Customization > Clock on ambient display) Newly added Canvas feature that can automatically draw a wireframe picture based on a lock screen photo on your phone（Path: Settings – Customization – Wallpaper – Canvas – Choose photo preview and it can be generated automatically）

Dark Mode Added the shortcut key for Dark Mode, pull down the quick setting to enable Supporting automatically turn on feature & customize time range (path: Settings – Display – Dark Mode – Turn on automatically – Automatically enable from sunset to sunrise/Custom time range)

Game Space Newly added gaming tools box for convenient switches of Fnatic mode. You can now choose three ways of notifications: text-only, heads up and block, just for your immersive gaming experience Newly added quick reply feature in a small window for Instagram, WhatsApp and Telegram (Enable it by swiping down from upper right/left corners of the screen in gaming mode) Newly added mis-touch prevention feature. Enable it, swipe down from the top of the screen, click and the notification bar will pop out

Shelf Newly shelf interface design, the interface is clearer Added weather widget, animation effect smarter

Gallery Supporting Story function, automatically form weekly videos with photos and video in storage Optimize the loading speed of the gallery, and the image preview is faster



Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra e Mi 10 Ultra: le novità dell’aggiornamento

L’aggiornamento alla MIUI 12.5 per il nuovo flagship Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra era nell’aria da giorni, ma ora è realtà: è partito il roll out di un OTA da 937 MB con build MIUI V12.5.3.0.RJBCNXM. A tenergli compagnia c’è anche il modello estremo dello scorso anno, ovvero Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra.

Per maggiori dettagli sulla MIUI 12.5, vi rimandiamo al nostro approfondimento.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9, S10 Lite, M51: le novità degli aggiornamenti

Quando si parla di aggiornamenti software il nome di Samsung non manca praticamente mai e anche oggi c’è un tris niente male: Samsung Galaxy Note 9, Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite e Samsung Galaxy M51 stanno ricevendo la SMR (Security Maintenance Release) di aprile 2021, con le relative patch di sicurezza.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 riceve la build N9600ZHS7FUD1 in vari mercati, senza altre novità. Discorso identico per Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, che con 177 MB passa alla versione G770FXXS4EUC1 e per Samsung Galaxy M51 con la M515FXXS2CUD1.

Huawei P40 Lite 5G: le novità dell’aggiornamento

Chiudiamo questa rassegna con Huawei P40 Lite 5G che, come mostra lo screenshot, sta ricevendo un file OTA da 222 MB con la versione software EMUI 10.1.1.231. Ancora niente EMUI 11, dunque, ma soltanto le patch di sicurezza di febbraio 2021.

Come aggiornare OnePlus 9R, 7, 7 Pro, 7T, 7T Pro, Samsung Galaxy Note 9, S10 Lite, M51, Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 10 Ultra, Huawei P40 Lite 5G

Al netto di OnePlus 9R, che è venduto solo in India, e della MIUI 12.5, rilasciata solo in Cina, gli altri aggiornamenti sono in distribuzione su scala globale. Ecco i percorsi da seguire per cercarli manualmente:

per i OnePlus, “Impostazioni > Sistema > Aggiornamento software“.

per i Samsung, “Impostazioni > Aggiornamenti software > Scarica e installa“.

per gli Xiaomi, “Impostazioni > Info sistema > Versione MIUI > Verifica aggiornamenti“.

per i Huawei, “Impostazioni > Aggiorna Sistema > Verifica Aggiornamenti“.

Grazie ad Emilio per la segnalazione