Giornata molto ricca di aggiornamenti quella di oggi, in particolare per i possessori di smartphone Samsung, OnePlus e Xiaomi: sono in distribuzione novità per Samsung Galaxy A55 5G, Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, Samsung Galaxy A25 5G, Samsung Galaxy A23 5G, Samsung Galaxy A05s, OnePlus 12, OnePlus 10 Pro, OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, Xiaomi 14, Xiaomi 14 Pro, Xiaomi 14 Ultra, Redmi K60 Ultra, Xiaomi 12T Pro e Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE. In più, OnePlus Open e lo stesso OnePlus 12 accolgono Android 15 Beta 2. Andiamo a scoprire tutti i dettagli.

Novità aggiornamenti Samsung Galaxy A55, Galaxy A54, Galaxy S21 FE e Galaxy A05s

In casa Samsung ci sono aggiornamenti per diversi modelli: partiamo da Samsung Galaxy A55, Galaxy A54, Galaxy S21 FE e Galaxy A05s, visto che c’è un elemento in comune. Si tratta delle patch di sicurezza di giugno 2024, in distribuzione anche in Italia e in altri Paesi europei.

Galaxy A55 sta accogliendo nel giro di poche ore due aggiornamenti in Italia: prima sono arrivate le patch di sicurezza di maggio 2024 con il firmware A556BXXU3AXF1, poi quelle di giugno 2024 con il firmware A556BXXS3AXF2. Galaxy A54 sta ricevendo la versione A546BXXS8CXF1, mentre Galaxy S21 FE le versioni G990BXXS8GXF1 e G990B2XXS7GXF1 a seconda del modello: in tutti e tre i casi il rollout riguarda anche il nostro Paese. Aggiornamento pure per Samsung Galaxy A05s, che accoglie il firmware A057FXXS4CXF1 a partire da alcuni Paesi asiatici.

In tutti i casi sono integrate le patch di sicurezza di giugno 2024: secondo il bollettino diffuso dal produttore, le patch portano la correzione a 37 vulnerabilità CVE, comuni al sistema operativo (nessuna di livello critico), sommate ad altre 22 di tipo SVE, ossia specifiche per i dispositivi del produttore (una sola di livello critico). Non sembra siano incluse ulteriori novità: i changelog parlano solo di miglioramenti generici e di bugfix.

Novità aggiornamenti Samsung Galaxy A25 5G e Galaxy A23 5G

Restiamo da Samsung perché si aggiornano anche Galaxy A25 5G e Galaxy A23 5G, ma con novità diverse. Il primo sta ricevendo in Italia la One UI 6.1 con tante novità: trattandosi di fascia medio-bassa, non sono state integrate le funzionalità Galaxy AI che abbiamo visto a partire dai Galaxy S24; in ogni caso sono stati portati miglioramenti nelle animazioni e nell’efficienza generale, miglioramenti per la schermata di blocco, perfezionamenti per modalità e routine, miglioramenti nella funzione di ritaglio dei soggetti nelle foto, miglioramenti nella Galleria, in Samsung Health, in Samsung Wallet e in altre app preinstallate, ottimizzazioni varie e non solo.

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G si aggiorna invece con le patch di sicurezza di maggio 2024: in Italia è in rollout il firmware A236BXXS6EXE2, che come visto nel bollettino del mese scorso include la correzione a un totale di 45 vulnerabilità, suddivise tra CVE (comuni al sistema operativo) e SVE (specifiche per i device Samsung). Non sembra siano state integrate ulteriori novità.

Novità aggiornamenti OnePlus 12 e OnePlus Open

Passiamo a OnePlus perché ci sono tanti aggiornamenti di cui parlare: OnePlus 12 sta accogliendo OxygenOS 14.0.0.810 con la versione CPH2573_14.0.0.810(EX01), mentre per chi ha aderito al programma beta, così come per OnePlus Open c’è in distribuzione Android 15 Beta 2. Quest’ultima avvicina di un passo al rilascio della versione stabile, che naturalmente avverrà dopo il lancio da parte di Google per i suoi Pixel: la nuova build integra miglioramenti e correzioni di bug, passi avanti nella stabilità generale del sistema e la soluzione a problemi con split-screen, Bluetooth, fotocamera e alcune app di terze parti. Ecco il changelog completo:

Novità Android 15 Beta 2 per OnePlus 12 e Open: System Improves system stability and performance.

Fixes an issue that the Auto Pixlate function fails during screenshot preview.

Fixes some issues in the split-screen model on the main screen. ( OnePlus Open ONLY) Connection Fixes Bluetooth compatibility issues in specific scenarios.

Fixes some problems that the Multi-Screen Connect function is abnormal when connecting with a PC or PAD.

Fixes an issue that the Personal hotspot may not be able to open after modifying the security settings. Camera Fixes some functional issues of the camera in specific scenarios.

Fixes the issue of the Smart Image Matting function failure in certain scenarios. Apps Fixes compatibility issues with some third-party apps.

Tornando alla versione stabile, la già citata OxygenOS 14.0.0.810 arriva su OnePlus 12 a partire dall’India, come spesso capita, e introduce diverse novità, tra cui miglioramenti nella risposta delle icone e del touchscreen, miglioramenti nelle animazioni e negli effetti di transizione, perfezionamenti per i widget sulla schermata home, miglioramenti per la stabilità durante il gaming, patch di sicurezza di giugno 2024 e non solo.

Ecco il changelog completo diffuso dal produttore:

Novità aggiornamento OnePlus 12: Touch control App icons on the Home screen now respond faster to your taps.

Improves touch control responsiveness when opening and closing apps.

Optimizes animations when opening and closing multiple apps.

Adds a transition animation when pulling down Quick Settings.

Optimizes animations when dragging app icons on the Home screen. Animation upgrade Adds Gaussian blur effects when opening and closing app icons on the Home screen.

Adds a transition animation when opening and closing Home screen widgets.

Adds a transition animation for clock widgets when the screen is turned off.

Improves how Home screen widgets are displayed. Games Improves gaming stability.

Fixes an issue where the screen might turn black while playing a game. System You can now choose not to show the track when drawing the Lock screen pattern to unlock your device.

Music controls can now be displayed in Fluid Cloud.

Fixes an issue where the volume slider in Quick Settings and the one triggered by pressing the physical volume button might appear at the same time.

Integrates the June 2024 Android security patch to enhance system security.

L’aggiornamento arriverà a livello globale nel giro di qualche giorno.

Novità aggiornamenti OnePlus 10 Pro, OnePlus 9 e 9 Pro

Aggiornamenti in arrivo anche per OnePlus 10 Pro, OnePlus 9 e OnePlus 9 Pro: più precisamente si tratta di OxygenOS 14.0.0.800 (per il primo) e di OxygenOS 14.0.0.701 per gli altri due.

OnePlus 10 Pro accoglie in Europa la versione NE2213_14.0.0.800(EX01), che integra le patch di sicurezza di giugno 2024, miglioramenti di stabilità e la soluzione a qualche problema riguardante lo slider del volume nei quick settings, i compleanni dei contatti (non sincronizzati a dovere) e la mancata vibrazione per le telefonate.

Novità aggiornamento OnePlus 10 Pro: System You can now choose not to show the track when drawing the Lock screen pattern to unlock your device.

Integrates the June 2024 Android security patch to enhance system security.

Improves system stability.

Fixes an issue where the volume slider in Quick Settings and the one triggered by pressing the physical volume button might appear at the same time.

Fixes an issue where birthdays from Contacts might not be synced in Calendar events. Games Improves gaming stability.

Fixes an issue where the screen might turn black while playing a game. Communication Fixes an issue where the device might not vibrate for phone calls.

OnePlus 9 e OnePlus 9 Pro ricevono in Europa le versioni LE2113_14.0.0.701(EX01) e LE2123_14.0.0.701(EX01) con le patch di sicurezza di giugno 2024, miglioramenti di stabilità e alcune novità relative alla schermata di blocco, come la possibilità di utilizzare un layout orizzontale per l’orologio e di nascondere la traccia del segno di sblocco.

Novità aggiornamenti OnePlus 9 e 9 Pro: System Adds a horizontal layout for the Lock screen clock.

You can now choose not to show the track when drawing the Lock screen pattern to unlock your device.

You can now adjust the volume in Quick Settings.

You can now adjust the size of a floating window by dragging its bottom and swiping up to close a mini window.

Integrates the June 2024 Android security patch to enhance system security.

Improves system stability.

Fixes an issue where the Home screen and Recent tasks screen icons might overlap.

Fixes an issue where the volume slider in Quick Settings and the one triggered by pressing the physical volume button might appear at the same time. Games Fixes an issue where the screen might turn black while playing a game.

Improves gaming stability. Communication Fixes an issue where the device might not vibrate for phone calls.

Novità aggiornamenti Xiaomi 14, 14 Pro, 14 Ultra e Redmi K60 Ultra

Passiamo in casa Xiaomi perché sono in distribuzione in Cina nuovi aggiornamenti per Xiaomi 14, Xiaomi 14 Pro, Xiaomi 14 Ultra e Redmi K60 Ultra che sembrano preparare il campo per un HyperOS 2.0.

Come riportato da Gizmochina, che parla di una sorta di HyperOS 1.5, l’update offre un changelog dettagliato e particolarmente lungo: le novità includono ottimizzazioni per le animazioni, per l’efficienza del sistema, risolve problemi di sincronizzazione, offre nuove funzionalità di assistenza per i viaggi, ottimizza la schermata di blocco e risolve diversi bug e problemi.

Novità aggiornamenti Xiaomi 14, 14 Pro, 14 Ultra e Redmi K60 Ultra: System Optimize the number of apps preloaded to improve the app launching speed.

Optimize the startup animation to reduce the application startup selection.

Optimize system resource collection during application switching to improve application flow.

Optimize memory usage.

Fixed the problem of system reboot caused by cleaning. Notes Fix the problem of cloud synchronization failure when the number of attachments exceeds 20MB. Widgets New travel assistant function, intelligent reminders for train and plane trips, making travel more convenient (after you need to open the intelligent assistant app in the Xiaomi App Store to version 512.2 and above, upgrade SMS to version 15/0.2.24 and above, and upgrade MAI engine to version 22 and above to support it)

Repair the problem of zoom abnormality when clicking the music widget

Repair the problem of display abnormality when adding clock widget with a low consumption rate. Lock screen Optimize the lock screen trigger section when clicking on the lock screen to enter the editor, to reduce the mis-touch. Clock Fixed the problem that the clock can’t be closed by pressing the button after ringing. Calculator Optimize the sensitivity of calculator keys Albums Optimize the video synchronization measurement to improve the smoothness of the broadcasting screen.

Fix the problem of long loading time of album preview when a large number of pictures are generated in a short time.

Repair the problem of losing the time of photos during cloud synchronization, resulting in the date of silver class.

Repair the problem of photos reappearing after deleting photos in cloud synchronization.

Repair the problem that time card can’t be played in some models

Repair the problem of album preview when taking a lot of photos in a row. File Manager Optimize the loading speed of File Manager Status bar, notification bar Fix the problem that notification icons are not fully displayed.

Fix the problem that blank notifications only show icons

Repair the problem of incomplete display of the 5G phase after switching the font size of status bar and switching three-way font.

Novità aggiornamenti Xiaomi 12T Pro e Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE

Chiudiamo con Xiaomi 12T Pro e Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE, che in queste ore stanno ricevendo in Europa un nuovo aggiornamento di HyperOS. Più precisamente sono in distribuzione le versioni OS1.0.5.0.ULFEUXM e OS1.0.5.0.UKOEUXM a partire dagli utenti Pilot.

Per entrambe le versioni le novità sembrano sostanzialmente le stesse: sono state integrate le patch di sicurezza di giugno 2024, oltre a miglioramenti generici per le prestazioni e a bugfix non specificati.

Come aggiornare Samsung Galaxy A55 5G, A54 5G, S21 FE, A25 5G, A23 5G, A05s, OnePlus 12, 10 Pro, 9, 9 Pro, Open, Xiaomi 14, 14 Pro, 14 Ultra, Redmi K60 Ultra, Xiaomi 12T Pro e 11 Lite 5G NE

Per controllare l’arrivo di nuovi aggiornamenti via OTA su Samsung Galaxy A54, Galaxy A55, Galaxy S21 FE, Galaxy A25 5G, Galaxy A23 5G e Galaxy A05s potete fare un salto nelle impostazioni di sistema: potete seguire il percorso “Impostazioni > Aggiornamento software > Scarica e installa“. Eventualmente potete utilizzare Smart Switch dopo aver collegato lo smartphone al PC.

Per controllare la presenza di novità su OnePlus 12, OnePlus 10 Pro, OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro e OnePlus Open, potete andare in “Impostazioni > Sistema > Aggiornamento software“, mentre su Xiaomi 14, Xiaomi 14 Pro, Xiaomi 14 Ultra, Redmi K60 Ultra, Xiaomi 12T Pro e Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE potete invece andare in “Impostazioni > Info sistema” e premere sul logo HyperOS in alto al centro.