Tramite un breve comunicato, pubblicato sui canali social ufficiali, Google annuncia la disponibilità della beta 4.1 di Android 12 per i Google Pixel 3, 3a, 4, 4a, 4a 5G e 5, anche in versione XL, che sono gli unici modelli supportati.

A meno di un mese dal rilascio della beta 4, dunque, arriva un minor update, come il numero di versione suggerisce, per Android 12 con lo scopo di sistemare alcuni fastidiosi bug riscontrati nella precedente versione.

Novità di Android 12 beta 4.1

Come detto poc’anzi, questa nuova release di Android 12 beta porta con sé solamente alcuni miglioramenti per le prestazioni e la stabilità, null’altro. Non ci sono novità, né grafiche e né funzionali, di alcun tipo. Per i più curiosi, il changelog è il seguente:

Fixed an issue that caused some devices to get stuck in a boot loop after restarting the device. (Issue #193789343)

Fixed an issue where heads-up notifications were sometimes not shown, requiring the user to swipe into the notification drawer to view them. (Issue #196264672)

Fixed an issue where the device volume controls sometimes did not work when casting. (Issue #196528545)

Fixed an issue where Face Unlock did not work on some devices. (Issue #189819846)

Fixed an issue that prevented users from granting the Nearby Devices permission to the Phone app in settings. Users who are experiencing a crash loop with the Phone app when trying to make a call over Bluetooth can now grant the required permission. To do this, long press the Phone app and tap App info, then go to Permissions > Nearby devices and select Allow. (Issue #196325588)

Fixed an issue where, after connecting the phone to a VPN, the phone could not connect to the internet. (Issue #196237480)

Aggiornare ad Android 12 beta 4.1

La procedura per installare l’aggiornamento ad Android 12 beta 4.1 è la solita utilizzata per l’installazione delle developer preview e usata per installare la versione precedente. Per questo vi rimandiamo ai file factory image e OTA scaricabili dal sito di Google coi link sottostanti, che devono essere installati manualmente.