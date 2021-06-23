Tramite un breve comunicato, pubblicato sui canali social ufficiali, Google annuncia la disponibilità della beta 2.1 di Android 12 per i Google Pixel 3, 3a, 4, 4a, 4a 5G e 5, anche in versione XL, che sono gli unici modelli supportati.

A meno di un mese dal rilascio della beta 2, dunque, arriva un minor update, come il numero di versione suggerisce, per Android 12 con lo scopo di sistemare alcuni fastidiosi bug riscontrati nella precedente versione.

Novità di Android 12 beta 2.1

Come detto poc’anzi, questa nuova release di Android 12 beta porta con sé solamente alcuni miglioramenti per le prestazioni e la stabilità, null’altro. Non ci sono novità, né grafiche e né funzionali, di alcun tipo. Per i più curiosi, il changelog è il seguente:

Fixed an issue that prevented users from accessing things on the lock screen. For example, swiping down for the notification shade, swiping away notifications, or swiping up to unlock the phone. (Issue #190702454)

Fixed issues that caused information such as weather and calendar events to not appear in the At a Glance widget on the home screen or lock screen. (Issue #190700432, Issue #190644743)

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused flickering or jittery animations when accessing recent apps with gesture navigation.

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused microphone and camera permission indicators to get stuck and disappear until the phone was rebooted.

Fixed an issue when using the Android Emulator with an Android Virtual Device (AVD) running Android 12 that prevented the AVD from connecting to the internet.

Fixed an issue where after taking Beta and resetting the device, some users are were stuck on setup wizard (Issue #190082536).

Aggiornare ad Android 12 beta 2.1

La procedura per installare l’aggiornamento ad Android 12 beta 2.1 è la solita utilizzata per l’installazione delle developer preview e usata per installare la versione precedente. Per questo vi rimandiamo ai file factory image e OTA scaricabili dal sito di Google coi link sottostanti, che devono essere installati manualmente.