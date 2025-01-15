Grande giornata di aggiornamenti in casa OnePlus. Il produttore annuncia la distribuzione di un primo importante aggiornamento per il suo più recente flagship, OnePlus 13, ma non solo: è partita la distribuzione di OxygenOS 15 e Android 15 per OnePlus 10 Pro e di un nuovo update che coinvolge la maggior parte della gamma della casa cinese. Andiamo a scoprire insieme tutte le novità in arrivo.

Novità aggiornamento OnePlus 13

Procediamo con ordine e iniziamo da OnePlus 13, flagship lanciato a livello globale proprio in questo primo mese dell’anno. Lo smartphone sta accogliendo il suo primo aggiornamento software attraverso la versione CPH2653_15.0.0.402(EX01): la OxygenOS 15.0.0.402 è in distribuzione a livello globale e porta con sé tante novità interessanti.

Innanzitutto l’update porta il supporto al modello AI Google Gemini Nano attraverso l’integrazione dell’app Android AICore: per verificare basta aprire l’app Google Messaggi e toccare il pulsante dedicato a Magic Compose, funzione che è effettivamente citata nel changelog ufficiale. Con quest’ultima si può sfruttare l’intelligenza artificiale generativa per ottenere risposte basate sul contesto della conversazione: sulla maggior parte dei dispositivi Android i messaggi devono essere elaborati sul cloud, ma con Gemini Nano il tutto può avvenire localmente, senza lasciare mai il dispositivo. Al momento sembra che questa sia l’unica funzione sfruttabile con Gemini Nano, ma in futuro le cose potrebbero maggiormente allinearsi a quanto visto sulla serie Google Pixel 9.

Tra le altre novità dell’aggiornamento troviamo la funzione Touch to share per la condivisione rapida coi dispositivi iOS, ottimizzazioni per la connettività, nuovi stili e possibilità di personalizzazione per i watermark, miglioramenti per il comparto fotografico, per la qualità audio, l’integrazione delle patch di sicurezza di dicembre 2024 e perfezionamenti per alcuni widget.

Il changelog completo di OxygenOS 15.0.0.402 per OnePlus 13: Communication & interconnection Adds a Touch to share feature that supports iOS devices. You can share photos and files with a touch.

Optimizes IPv6 connectivity over Wi-Fi.

Improves the stability and expands the compatibility of Bluetooth connections.

Improves network stability and experience. Camera Adds various styles and personalization to Watermark, including Hasselblad, Master’s signature, Film, Classic camera, and more.

Improves the clarity of previews and photos in Portrait and Photo modes.

Improves the clarity of videos shot in 4K at 60 fps.

Improves the color performance of photos taken with the main camera and telephoto lens in Photo mode.

Fixes an issue where photos might be too bright when taken with the rear camera in Photo mode.

Improves the tone and color accuracy of photos taken with the rear camera in Photo mode. Audio Improves audio quality. System Adds charging status to Live Alerts for a better user experience.

Improves system stability and performance.

Integrates the December 2024 Android security patch to enhance system security. Apps Adds AI features to Google Messages.

You can now add the 1 × 2 Weather widget to the Home screen.

Improves the look and feel of the step tracker widget.

Improves the look and feel of the “Storage cleaner” widget.

Novità aggiornamento Android 15 per OnePlus 10 Pro

Aggiornamento importante anche per OnePlus 10 Pro, che sta iniziando a ricevere Android 15 e OxygenOS 15 a partire dall’India. In distribuzione c’è la versione stabile NE2211_15.0.0.401(EX01), che dovrebbe allargarsi nei prossimi giorni a livello globale.

Le novità sono ovviamente tantissime, ma come prevedibile non sono state integrate tutte le funzionalità con intelligenza artificiale che abbiamo visto sui modelli più recenti. In ogni caso, abbiamo miglioramenti per le animazioni (con rendering parallelo) e la fluidità, nuovi temi Flux, maggiori possibilità di personalizzazione della schermata Always-On Display, della schermata home e della schermata di blocco, miglioramenti per Live Alerts, nuove funzioni per il fotoritocco, nuove gesture per le finestre flottanti, un rinnovamento dei quick settings e della tendina delle notifiche, la possibilità di trasferire più facilmente file verso dispositivi iOS, l’introduzione del limite all’80% per la ricarica della batteria, miglioramenti lato privacy e sicurezza e tanto altro.

Ecco il changelog completo con tutti i cambiamenti.

Tutte le novità di OxygenOS 15 per OnePlus 10 Pro: Ultra animation effects Introduces the industry’s first parallel rendering architecture, offering parallel response and unified rendering to elevate multi-app switching to a new level. Even under extreme usage conditions, the display remains consistently smooth and seamless, ensuring unwavering stability.

Adds parallel animation for a wider range of scenarios, including widgets, components, folders and more, ensuring smooth animations even when frequently interrupted.

Adds system-level swiping curve coverage for third-party apps, including WebView interfaces, ensuring a consistent scrolling experience throughout the system. Luminous rendering effects Optimises the rounded corner design by standardising its specifications and extending the application of a continuous curvature. Flux themes Introduces new flux themes with a huge collection of high-quality themes. Customise them with system wallpapers and photos for your unique touch.

Introduces customisation for Always-On Display, the Lock screen and the Home screen. Always-On Display supports flux and classic modes. The Lock screen supports clock colour blending, blurred wallpapers, AI depth effects, AI auto-fills and more. The Home screen supports blurred wallpapers and more.

Introduces flux themes with one-take transition animations, enabling seamless and smooth transitions between Always-On Display, Lock screen and Home screen, significantly enhancing visual continuity. Live Alerts Adds a new Live Alerts design that is focused on the visualisation of information, offering better information display efficiency. Live Alerts is also positioned in the centre, creating a more balanced display.

Optimises the way you interact with Live Alerts capsules – just tap a capsule and see it expand into a card. You can quickly switch between multiple live activities simply by swiping left or right on the capsules in the status bar, making it more efficient to view information.

Introduces a new Live Alerts animation system featuring elastic design, seamless expansion and dynamic real-time blur to enhance the visuals of cards.

Now you can see the status of the torch on Live Alerts.

Fixes a display issue with existing icons on the status bar when a Live Alerts capsule is displayed. Improves the layout of Spotify on Live Alerts and adds smart recommendations. Photo editing Introduces globally reversible photo editing capability that remembers the settings for your previous edits so they can be applied to subsequent edits, keeping the creative flow uninterrupted.

Improves integration between Camera and filters, so filters that are applied to photos when taken can be edited, changed and removed later in Photos. Floating Window and Split View Introduces new Floating Window gestures: pulling down a notification banner to bring up a floating window, pulling down a floating window for full screen display, swiping up to close a floating window and swiping to a side to hide a floating window.

Now you can drag a floating window to change it to full screen.

Introduces resizable Split View windows. Simply drag the divider to resize the window not fully displayed for a larger display area. You can also achieve this by tapping the window. Notifications & Quick Settings Adds the Split mode for the notification drawer and Quick Settings. Swipe down from the upper-left to open the notification drawer, swipe down from the upper-right for Quick Settings and swipe left or right to switch between them.

Redesigns Quick Settings with an optimised layout that offers more appealing and consistent visuals and more refined and rich animations OnePlus Share The new file transfer capability with iOS devices, easily connecting and sharing files through OnePlus Share.

Now you can easily share live photos with nearby iOS devices. Battery & charging Introduces “Charging limit” to stop charging at 80% to extend battery lifespan and slow down degradation.

Introduces battery protection reminder to turn on Charging limit when your device is connected to a charger for too long. More Introduces exclusive OxygenOS Always-On Displays and Lock screen clock styles.

Introduces the new Home screen clock widget that can be resized to your preference.

Plants a “1+” easter egg in Calculator to be displayed when punching in “1+=” as a show of OnePlus’ “Never Settle” philosophy.

Introduces more wallpapers to bring the unique style of OnePlus to your phone.

Introduces exclusive OxygenOS app icon styles.

Now you can swipe up to the left to quickly enable Split View when an app is displayed in full screen.

Now you can migrate live photos from iOS devices with Clone Phone.

Retouch appearance in video calls now supports more apps.

Boarding passes can now be recognised in Photos and added to Google Wallet.

Optimises the style and visuals of the Notes widgets on the Home screen for a more attractive and practical experience.

Apps in large folders can now be displayed in 3 × 3 grids.

Optimizes the widgets of Clock on the Home screen.

Optimizes the widgets of Notes on the Home screen.

Optimises your multitasking experience by navigating you to the last used app once you enter the recent tasks view, making app switching more convenient.

Optimises the Drawer mode by retaining the Home screen app layout when you enter Drawer mode for the first time. Privacy protection Improves Private Safe with the new categorised browsing features for images, videos and documents, making it easier to manage private data.

Introduces a new Home screen entry for hidden apps. You can tap the Hidden apps folder on the Home screen and verify your privacy password to see the apps.

Aggiornamento OxygenOS V30P01 per tutti questi OnePlus

Come anticipato, OnePlus ha annunciato la distribuzione di un nuovo aggiornamento per tanti dei suoi modelli di smartphone e tablet: si tratta della versione V30P01(BRB1EX01) per gli smartphone e della versione V30P01(BRB3EX01) per i tablet, basate su diverse release di OxygenOS (in base al dispositivo a cui sono destinate).

I modelli che stanno ricevendo l’aggiornamento sono i seguenti:

OxygenOS 14 & 15

OxygenOS 14

OxygenOS 13.1.0

OxygenOS 13.0.0

L’update porta tante novità, come funzionalità migliorate per le foto e passi avanti riguardanti screenshot, registratore, meteo, sicurezza e altri elementi del sistema. Il changelog completo è il seguente:

Tutte le novità dell'aggiornamento V30P01 di OnePlus: Photos Now you can zoom in or out in the Bursts album.

Videos can now be played in repeat mode.

Photos now provides cleanup suggestions that you can delete photos with a tap to free up space.

“People” and other smart albums can now organize photos more accurately. Recorder Adds recycle bin to Recorder where you can view or recover deleted recordings in 30 days. Weather Now you can preview weather information when adding a city in Weather. Screenshot Removes the preview floating window after taking a screenshot to improve the user experience of Partial screenshot. Phone Manager Now you can select and clear one or more risky apps on the Virus Scan Result page.

Improves the app cleanup feature and adds app reset and app uninstall features.

Now you can turn on features related to theft prevention via “Tools – Security Protection”.

Adds access to privacy protection functions in Tools. Notes (solo su OxygenOS 14 & OxygenOS 15) Now you can change the font size of the body text in Notes. IR Remote (solo su modelli specifici con OxygenOS 15) Now you can take a photo of your remote control to add it to your device. System Improves system stability.

Come annunciato da OnePlus, la distribuzione è partita i primi giorni del mese, e il rollout verrà completato gradualmente entro la fine di gennaio.

Come aggiornare OnePlus 13, OnePlus 10 Pro e tutti gli altri OnePlus

Per controllare l’arrivo di aggiornamenti su OnePlus 13, OnePlus 10 Pro e su tutti gli altri smartphone e tablet coinvolti nell’aggiornamento in rollout potete fare un salto all’interno delle impostazioni di sistema: basta seguire il percorso “Impostazioni > Sistema > Aggiornamento software“. In caso di esito negativo, non preoccupatevi: riprovate dopo qualche ora o giorno e avrete maggiore “fortuna”.