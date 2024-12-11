Nuovi aggiornamenti in arrivo per smartphone, tablet Android e smartwatch Wear OS: le novità si concentrano in casa Samsung con Galaxy Z Flip6, Galaxy Z Fold6 e Galaxy Watch Ultra, ma ci sono nuovi firmware in distribuzione anche su OnePlus Pad e su OnePlus 11, e di quelli importanti. Andiamo a scoprire insieme tutti i cambiamenti in arrivo.

Novità aggiornamenti Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6 e Galaxy Z Fold6

Iniziamo da Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6 e Galaxy Z Fold6, che accolgono due nuovi firmware a distanza di pochi giorni dai recenti “misteriosi” aggiornamenti: i due smartphone pieghevoli stanno ricevendo in Italia le patch di sicurezza di dicembre 2024 con le versioni F741BXXS2AXKC e F956BXXS2AXKC, che richiedono un download di rispettivamente 1,1 GB e 380 MB (circa).

Come riportato da Samsung nel suo bollettino, le patch di dicembre 2024 portano la correzione a 34 vulnerabilità del sistema operativo Android (CVE), di cui 6 contrassegnate come di livello critico. A queste si affiancano le correzioni a 6 vulnerabilità relative alla One UI più nello specifico (SVE) e a 2 provenienti da Samsung Semiconductor (CVE-2024-39343 e CVE-2024-39890).

Non sembrano essere state incluse ulteriori novità a bordo di Galaxy Z Flip6 e Galaxy Z Fold6: i changelog citano in modo generico solo perfezionamenti della stabilità e delle prestazioni dei dispositivi, oltre all’eliminazione di qualche bug. Le grosse novità arriveranno con la One UI 7 basata su Android 15, attesa per i prossimi mesi: giusto in questi giorni Samsung ha avviato il programma beta sulla serie Galaxy S24, ma è probabile che nelle prossime settimane si estenderà ad altri modelli.

Novità aggiornamento Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra

Restiamo in casa Samsung perché è in distribuzione un nuovo aggiornamento anche per Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra. Lo smartwatch Wear OS sta accogliendo a partire dagli Stati Uniti un nuovo firmware: come indicato da Verizon si tratta della versione L705USQU1AXK6, con patch di sicurezza di ottobre 2024.

Il changelog non parla di grosse novità: la fonte cita solamente miglioramenti nelle prestazioni generali e l’integrazione delle già citate correzioni di sicurezza, ma potrebbe esserci dell’altro. Per ulteriori dettagli dovremo aspettare l’arrivo dell’aggiornamento a livello globale.

Novità aggiornamento Android 15 per OnePlus Pad

Aggiornamento decisamente più corposo è in distribuzione su OnePlus Pad: il tablet della casa cinese segue il fratello OnePlus Pad 2 e riceve a distanza di qualche settimana l’update a OxygenOS 15 e Android 15. Si parte dall’India con la versione OPD2203_15.0.0.301(EX01), ma nel giro di qualche ora l’aggiornamento dovrebbe ampliarsi a livello globale.

Dopo il debutto a bordo di OnePlus 12, OxygenOS 15 si sta allargando a diversi altri dispositivi nel corso delle settimane: è arrivato su OnePlus Open, su OnePlus Pad 2 e non solo, e in queste ore si sta facendo vedere su OnePlus Pad di prima generazione.

Tra le novità possiamo citare le rinnovate animazioni di sistema, AI Reflection Eraser per la rimozione dei riflessi negli scatti, la suite AI per la scrittura, nuove funzionalità per la personalizzazione di schermata home e di blocco, nuovi gesti per le finestre flottanti, rinnovamenti per quick settings e notifiche, OnePlus Share per la condivisione con dispositivi iOS, l’introduzione del limite dell’80% per la ricarica, nuovi stili per gli orologi in schermata di blocco e Always-On Display e tanto altro.

Il changelog completo con tutte le novità: Ultra animation effects Adds system-level swiping curve coverage for third-party apps, including WebView interfaces, ensuring a consistent scrolling experience throughout the system. AI Retouch Introduces AI Detail Boost to enhance the clarity of cropped, distant or low-quality photos.

With AI Reflection Eraser, blurred photos regain their sharpness, color accuracy, and lighting, ensuring that special moments with pets, kids, and others are vividly preserved.

Introduces the AI Reflection Eraser to effortlessly remove glass reflections for clearer, more authentic photos through windows. AI Notes Introduces the new AI writing suite which includes the continue writing, polish and optimise style AI writing features to assist you with drafting and enhancing content, unleashing your creativity in an instant.

Introduces the Format feature to organise scattered information into well-organised content to make it more visually appealing and easier to read.

Introduces the Clean up feature to remove filler words from voice notes to make sentences more coherent while retaining the original audio. Luminous rendering effects Optimises the rounded corner design by standardising its specifications and extending the application of a continuous curvature. Flux themes Introduces new personalised customisation options for the Lock screen and Home screen. The Lock screen supports clock colour blending, blurred wallpapers, AI depth effects, AI auto-fills and more. The Home screen supports blurred wallpapers and more. Live Alerts Adds a new Live Alerts design that is focused on the visualisation of information, offering better information display efficiency. Live Alerts is also positioned in the centre, creating a more balanced display.

Optimises the way you interact with Live Alerts capsules – just tap a capsule and see it expand into a card. You can quickly switch between multiple live activities simply by swiping left or right on the capsules in the status bar, making it more efficient to view information.

Introduces a new Live Alerts animation system featuring elastic design, seamless expansion and dynamic real-time blur to enhance the visuals of cards. Photo editing Introduces globally reversible photo editing capability that remembers the settings for your previous edits so they can be applied to subsequent edits, keeping the creative flow uninterrupted.

Improves integration between Camera and filters, so filters that are applied to photos when taken can be edited, changed and removed later in Photos. Floating Window and Split View Introduces new Floating Window gestures: pulling down a notification banner to bring up a floating window, pulling down a floating window for full screen display, swiping up to close a floating window and swiping to a side to hide a floating window. Notifications & Quick Settings Adds the Split mode for the notification drawer and Quick Settings. Swipe down from the upper-left to open the notification drawer, swipe down from the upper-right for Quick Settings and swipe left or right to switch between them.

Redesigns Quick Settings with an optimised layout that offers more appealing and consistent visuals and more refined and rich animations. OnePlus Share Now you can easily share live photos with nearby iOS devices. Battery & charging Introduces “Charging limit” to stop charging at 80% to extend battery lifespan and slow down degradation.

Introduces battery protection reminder to turn on Charging limit when your device is connected to a charger for too long. More Introduces exclusive OxygenOS Always-On Displays and Lock screen clock styles.

Introduces the new Home screen clock widget that can be resized to your preference.

Added a “1+” easter egg in Calculator to be displayed when punching in “1+=” as a show of OnePlus’ “Never Settle” philosophy.

Introduces more wallpapers to bring the unique style of OnePlus to your phone.

Introduces exclusive OxygenOS app icon styles.

Optimises the style and visuals of the Notes widgets on the Home screen for a more attractive and practical experience.

Apps in large folders can now be displayed in 3 × 3 grids. Privacy protection Improves Private Safe with the new categorised browsing features for images, videos and documents, making it easier to manage private data.

Introduces a new Home screen entry for hidden apps. You can tap the Hidden apps folder on the Home screen and verify your privacy password to see the apps.

Novità aggiornamento Android 15 RC per OnePlus 11

L’aggiornamento ad Android 15 arriva in India anche su OnePlus 11, ma in questo caso attraverso un firmware Release Candidate, una sorta di via di mezzo tra una beta e una versione stabile. La versione in distribuzione è la CPH2447_15.0.0.201(EX01), e richiede un download di quasi 3,6 GB.

Le novità comprendono quelle già citate nel paragrafo qui sopra, compresi AI Retouch (rende più nitide le immagini sfocate), AI Reflection Eraser (per rimuovere riflessi indesiderati), AI Writing Suite (per aiutare nella scrittura), Cerchia e cerca con Google, i vari rinnovamenti riguardanti animazioni, quick settings, personalizzazione, schermata home, schermata di blocco e così via. Al momento è in rollout in India una RC, Release Candidate, che consente a chi lo desidera di provare in anticipo la OxygenOS 15: prima della vera e propria versione stabile il produttore potrebbe rilasciare altri firmware di questo genere.

Come aggiornare Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6, Z Fold6, Galaxy Watch Ultra, OnePlus Pad e OnePlus 11

Per verificare l’arrivo di nuovi aggiornamenti su Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6 e Galaxy Z Fold6 potete passare dalle impostazioni di sistema: il percorso da seguire è “Impostazioni > Aggiornamento software > Scarica e installa“. In alternativa potete fare un tentativo utilizzando Smart Switch, dopo aver collegato lo smartphone a un PC compatibile e aver installato l’app. Su OnePlus Pad potete invece passare da “Impostazioni > Sistema > Aggiornamento software“, mentre la Release Candidate è accessibile in India passando dall’apposita sezione delle impostazioni. Per controllare ed eventualmente scaricare e installare nuovi firmware su Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra potete fare un salto nella companion app Galaxy Wearable.

grazie a Manuel per lo screenshot di Galaxy Z Fold6