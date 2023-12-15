Nuovi aggiornamenti in distribuzione in queste ore su smartphone Android e smartwatch Wear OS: questa volta sono coinvolti Nothing Phone (2), che accoglie Android 14 in versione stabile, oltre a OnePlus 11 e OnePlus 8T che ricevono le patch di sicurezza di dicembre 2023, e a Samsung Galaxy Watch5 e Watch5 Pro. Andiamo a scoprire tutte le novità in arrivo.

Novità aggiornamento Android 14 per Nothing Phone (2)

Dopo un paio di mesi di beta test, Nothing rilascia in queste ore l’aggiornamento alla versione stabile di Nothing OS 2.5, basata su Android 14 per Nothing Phone (2). L’annuncio è arrivato direttamente dalla compagnia fondata da Carl Pei, che ha pubblicato su X un video con un riassunto delle novità e ne ha approfittato per annunciare l’arrivo della Open Beta 1 per Nothing Phone (1) entro la fine dell’anno (quindi potrebbe arrivare da un momento all’altro).

Oltre alle novità integrate da Google in Android 14, Nothing OS 2.5 porta con sé tanti altri cambiamenti, compresi nuovi widget, un nuovo media player musicale, maggiori possibilità di personalizzazione sia per la home sia per la schermata di blocco, nuove gesture (tre dita per catturare uno screenshot, doppio tap sul tasto di accensione), volumi separati per suoneria e notifiche e non solo.

Il changelog completo diffuso da Nothing è il seguente:

Customisation

Redesigned a joint Home Screen and Lock Screen customisation page and improved the edit wallpaper flow for a more comprehensive view of options.

New Atmosphere wallpaper effect: Transform your background photo into a dynamic wallpaper that brings motion to colours on your home screen. A seamless transition between your lock and home screens.

New Glass wallpaper effect: Add a Glass filter to give your favourite wallpaper a unique appearance.

Introduced solid colour wallpapers for a cleaner Home Screen appearance.

Added a monochrome colour theme in the basic colour section.

Glyph Interface

Glyph Progress integration for Google Calendar. Keep track of your upcoming events with a 5-minute countdown on the Glyph Interface.

Glyph Timer now supports time presets, allowing you to quickly set your desired duration.

You can now access Glyph Timer directly from the lock screen without unlocking the device.

Added an option to open the Glyph Timer popup by tapping instead of holding to accommodate for the Quick Settings widget.

Added a new Glyph animation for when NFC is being used.

Improved the experience of Flip to Glyph.

Gesture

Customisable double-press power button to quickly access a chosen feature. Just head to Settings > System > Gestures.

More Lock Screen shortcut options like: Do Not Disturb, Mute, QR code scanner, video camera.

Capture screenshots quickly with a three-finger swipe gesture.

New screenshot editor and menu, allowing for more advanced editing features and quick deletions.

More improvements

Optimised the experience of the Weather app and improved the notification of weather alerts.

Refreshed the back gesture arrow visual to be more in line with Nothing’s style.

Made it possible to set ringtone and notification sound volumes separately, with an updated volume control interface.

Updated Quick Settings layout and support to show more devices icons.

Improved the stability of the camera.

Enhanced overall system stability for a more reliable and smooth experience.

New Widgets

Pedometer Widget: Track your daily steps directly from your home screen. Set goals and monitor your progress to stay motivated.

Media Player Widget: Displays the currently playing song. Control your music easily while on-the-move.

Screen Time Widget: Monitor and manage your daily screen time to maintain a healthy digital lifestyle.

Nothing OS 2.5 incoming. Coming to a Phone (2) near you over the next few days. With new features and improvements to enhance your experience even further. Open Beta for Phone (1) will kick off before the end of the year. pic.twitter.com/2Wtui7LJ7a — Nothing (@nothing) December 15, 2023

Per utilizzare i nuovi widget dovete anche aggiornare le app Nothing Launcher e Nothing Widgets tramite il Google Play Store.

Novità aggiornamenti OnePlus 11 e OnePlus 8T

Aggiornamenti meno consistenti per OnePlus 11 e OnePlus 8T, che stanno accogliendo in queste ore OxygenOS 14.0.0.304 e OxygenOS 13.1.0.583 con le patch di sicurezza di dicembre 2023. OnePlus 11 riceve anche miglioramenti per quanto riguarda stabilità e performance, perfezionamenti nell’efficienza energetica, la soluzione a un problema con le icone della status bar (che non comparivano in certi casi), la soluzione a un problema di visualizzazione o lag che poteva verificarsi alla chiusura di un’app, la soluzione a un problema che causava la riapertura di un’app appena chiusa, la soluzione a un problema con la funzione Gomma nell’editing fotografico, la soluzione a un problema di schermo bianco all’apertura del negozio di tema e di schermo nero all’apertura di Call of Duty: Mobile.

La distribuzione è partita dall’India, ma dovrebbe raggiungere le versioni globali nel giro di qualche giorno.

Novità aggiornamento Samsung Galaxy Watch5 e Galaxy Watch5 Pro

Samsung Galaxy Watch5 e Galaxy Watch5 Pro si aggiornano con le patch di sicurezza di dicembre 2023, seguendo diversi altri smartphone della gamma Galaxy. Le correzioni sono state elencate dal produttore nel suo consueto bollettino mensile. I nuovi firmware in rollout terminano con BWL1 e portano anche miglioramenti generici per quanto concerne la stabilità e l’affidabilità del sistema. Non sono stati segnalati ulteriori cambiamenti o nuove funzionalità.

Aggiornamenti simili potrebbero arrivare da un momento all’altro anche sulle serie Samsung Galaxy Watch4 e Galaxy Watch6. Quest’ultimo ha ricevuto l’ultimo update un mesetto fa.

Come aggiornare Nothing Phone (2), OnePlus 11, OnePlus 8T, Samsung Galaxy Watch5 e Watch5 Pro

Per verificare l’arrivo di un nuovo aggiornamento via OTA su Nothing Phone (2) potete recarvi nelle impostazioni di sistema, seguendo il percorso “Impostazioni > Aggiornamento software > Scarica e installa“. Discorso simile per OnePlus 11 e OnePlus 8T, sui quali potete andare in “Impostazioni > Sistema > Aggiornamento software“. Per controllare la disponibilità di novità su Samsung Galaxy Watch5 e Watch5 Pro potete invece passare dall’app Galaxy Wearable installata sullo smartphone collegato.

