Google ha dato il via al rilascio delle nuove patch di sicurezza del nuovo mese per i suoi smartphone Pixel, in questo caso aggiornate appunto al mese di ottobre 2023 rispettando le tempistiche solite a cui ormai ci ha abituato da anni.

Le nuove patch di sicurezza di ottobre sono disponibili tramite OTA e factory image per gli smartphone del gigante di Mountain View supportati, vale a dire per Google Pixel 4a 5G, Google Pixel 5, Google Pixel 6, Google Pixel 6 Pro, Google Pixel 6a, Google Pixel 7, Google Pixel 7a, Google Pixel Tablet, Google Pixel Watch, Google Pixel Fold e Google Pixel 7 Pro.

Novità per i Google Pixel

Tra le novità degne di nota, fra i tanti miglioramenti della stabilità e delle prestazioni e le nuove patch di sicurezza, dobbiamo sottolineare l’introduzione di alcuni specifici fix volti a migliorare alcune parti di sistema. Le novità, come ogni mese, finiscono qui e sono visionabili nei bollettini raggiungibili coi link sottostanti:

Apps

General improvements for stability or performance with certain system apps

Audio

Fix for issue occasionally causing audio crashes *[1]

Battery & Charging

Fix for issue causing device to reboot in certain conditions *[2]

General improvements for charging and battery usage

Biometrics

Additional improvements for face unlock stability in certain conditions *[3]

Fix for issue frequently preventing access to Face Unlock in Settings *[4]

General improvements for fingerprint recognition and response in certain conditions *[5]

Bluetooth

Fix for issue causing Bluetooth to stop functioning under certain conditions

Fix for issue occasionally causing device to reboot when paired with keyboard *[5]

Fix for issue causing certain Bluetooth devices to disconnect under certain conditions *[6]

Fix for issue causing music to not sound smoothly when played over certain Bluetooth devices or accessories *[2]

Fix for issue occasionally preventing audio from playing over certain headphones *[6]

Fix for issue occasionally preventing connection with certain Bluetooth devices or accessories *[7]

Fix for issue causing the Bluetooth icon to not show as connected on the Pixel Watch

General improvements for charging and battery usage when Bluetooth is on *[8]

Camera

Fix for issue occasionally causing camera to have delayed launch with Quick Tap

General improvements for camera stability under certain conditions *[9]

Connectivity

Fix for issue preventing Bluetooth tethering from being enabled *[6]

General improvements for network connectivity *[10]

Display & Graphics

Fix for issue causing touch highlights to look faint in certain apps *[6]

Fix for issue occasionally causing display to freeze in certain apps *[3]

Fix for issue preventing display from waking *[1]

Fix for UI artifact while in camera preview during certain conditions *[14]

General improvements to display stability *[1]

Framework

Fix for issue occasionally preventing device backup from completing

General improvements to minimize battery impact of backgrounded apps under certain conditions

Media

Fix for issue causing video playback errors *[10]

Fix for issue preventing volume button from working *[5]

General improvements to media stability

NFC

Fix for issue preventing the digital car key to not function properly in certain conditions *[16]

Sensors

Fix for issue occasionally causing lock screen to stop responding

Fix for issue occasionally preventing NFC from triggering *[6]

System

Fix for issue causing certain apps to crash when device is rotated *[11]

Fix for issue causing certain apps to stop responding

Fix for issue causing device to restart on its own *[3]

General improvements for system stability and performance in certain conditions

General improvements for system stability during device setup

Telephony

Fix for issue occasionally causing calls to ring even when Do Not Disturb mode is enabled

Fix for issue occasionally causing the phone number to show up as Unknown on the About Phone page

Fix for issue occasionally preventing eSIM from activating in certain conditions *[10]

Fix for issue occasionally causing handover from WiFi calling to VoLTE to not work properly *[10]

Fix for issue occasionally disabling the ability to disconnect a call

Fix for issue occasionally occurring after inserting a SIM card

Fix for issue where calls are not logged properly in call history in certain conditions

General improvements for network connection stability and performance in certain conditions

Touch

Fix for issue occasionally causing apps to open when unlocking the phone with a fingerprint *[3]

User Interface

Fix for issue occasionally causing a black bar to appear on the lock screen after interacting with the Google Home app *[12]

Fix for issue occasionally causing color theme to not match with the selected wallpaper

Fix for issue occasionally causing home screen icons to appear invisible

Fix for issue occasionally causing media player to be display stretched intermittently *[13]

Fix for issue occasionally causing sharesheet to not function properly

Fix for issue occasionally causing the incorrect mobile network icon to be displayed

Fix for issue occasionally causing the keyboard to dismiss during quick replies for notification messages

Fix for issue occasionally causing the software update screen to not match the dark theme

Fix for issue occasionally causing the wallpaper to disappear *[13]

Fix for issue occasionally occurring when trying to position app icons on the home screen

Fix for issue occasionally occurring when using the Capture more for scrolling screenshots

Fix for issue occasionally causing bubbles to not show conversation content

Fix for issue occasionally causing status bar to be misaligned

Fix for issue occasionally causing suggested apps to disappear on the external screen *[13]

Fix for issue occasionally causing the fingerprint icon to show incorrectly

Fix for issue occasionally causing the messages app icon to not appear on the always-on display *[13]

Fix for issue occasionally occurring when multi-tasking between work and personal profile apps *[11]

Fix for issue occasionally occurring when attempting to open clock via the status bar

Fix for issue occasionally occurring when using button navigation

Fix for issue occasionally occurring when placing widgets on the home screen in various grid sizes

Fix for issue occasionally occurring when using Device Controls

Fix for issue with layouts and animations during transitions in certain conditions

Fix for issue with notifications appearing out of order

Fix for issue with notifications not appearing for work profile in certain conditions

Fix for issue with the notification shade showing the incorrect color theme

Fix for jank and touch responsiveness in certain conditions

Fix to improve swipe to home latency in certain conditions

Fix for issue with transitions between always-on display and lock screen *[13]

Fix for text issue where the device is being identified as a phone versus a tablet *[12]

Fix for issue during the quick switching between apps in certain conditions *[15]

Fix for issue occasionally causing text select to not properly function in the overview layout

General improvements for performance and stability in certain UI transitions and animations

Wi-Fi

Fix for issue occasionally occurring when an incorrect WiFi password is entered

Pixel Security Bulletin – Android Security Bulletin

Come aggiornare i Google Pixel

Le nuove patch di sicurezza di ottobre sono disponibili via OTA e sotto forma di factory image per gli smartphone del gigante di Mountain View supportati, ovvero per tutti i modelli citati in precedenza. State tranquilli nel caso in cui non vi fosse ancora arrivata la notifica del nuovo aggiornamento sul vostro smartphone Pixel perché nelle prossime ore o al massimo entro un paio di giorni l’update raggiungerà tutti i dispositivi compatibili.

Comunque, qualora non voleste aspettare, potete sempre procedere a installarlo manualmente servendovi della factory image o del pacchetto OTA specifico per il vostro modello. I file da scaricare per l’eventuale installazione manuale dell’aggiornamento sono disponibili dai link qui sotto.

Factory Image – File OTA