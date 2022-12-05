Google ha dato il via al rilascio delle nuove patch di sicurezza del nuovo mese per i suoi smartphone Pixel, in questo caso aggiornate appunto al mese di dicembre 2022 rispettando le tempistiche solite.
Le nuove patch di sicurezza di dicembre sono disponibili tramite OTA e factory image per gli smartphone del gigante di Mountain View supportati, vale a dire per Google Pixel 4a, Google Pixel 4a 5G, Google Pixel 5, Google Pixel 6, Google Pixel 6 Pro, Google Pixel 6a, Google Pixel 7 e Google Pixel 7 Pro.
Novità per Google Pixel 4a, 5, 5a, 6, 6a e 7
Tra le novità degne di nota, fra i tanti miglioramenti della stabilità e delle prestazioni e le nuove patch di sicurezza, dobbiamo citare l’introduzione di alcuni specifici fix volti a migliorare alcune parti di sistema. Le novità, come ogni mese, finiscono qui e sono visionabili nei bollettini raggiungibili coi link sottostanti:
- Fix for issue causing text input to certain fields in the Phone app to display in a darker color
- Fix for issue occasionally causing playback errors when seeking through video content in certain apps
- Fix for issue occasionally preventing text messages from restoring from cloud backups during device setup
- General improvements for background performance in certain Google apps
- General improvements for USB audio support for various cables or accessories *[1]
- General improvements to support various audio codecs with certain devices or accessories *[4]
- Battery usage in Settings displays information since last full charge (up to 7 days)
- Fix for issue occasionally causing device to power off while Battery Share is active *[4]
- Fix for issue occasionally causing higher battery usage during media playback with certain apps *[2]
- Fix for issue occasionally preventing Adaptive charging from working in certain conditions *[2]
- Fix for issue occasionally preventing wireless charging from working with certain accessories *[2]
- General improvements for charging, battery usage or thermal performance in certain conditions *[1]
- Fix for issue occasionally causing audio to skip when played over certain Bluetooth devices or accessories *[2]
- Fix for issue occasionally delaying when the fingerprint icon is displayed on the lock screen *[1]
- Fix for issue occasionally preventing fingerprint sensor from detecting touch while always-on display is active *[3]
- Fix for issue where fingerprint enrollment may occasionally display visual glitches in certain conditions *[1]
- Improvements for face unlock lock screen helper text shown in certain conditions *[2]
- Fix for issue causing music playback to continue without audible sound after ending a call while using certain Bluetooth accessories *[2]
- Fix for issue occasionally causing audio to skip when played over certain Bluetooth devices or accessories *[2]
- Fix for issue occasionally preventing audio switching between connected Bluetooth devices in certain conditions
- Fix for issue occasionally preventing Bluetooth Low Energy devices from displaying a device name during pairing
- Fix for issue occasionally preventing connection to car head units using older Bluetooth versions
- Fix for issue occasionally preventing discovery of certain Bluetooth devices or accessories
- Fix for issue occasionally preventing previously paired Bluetooth devices from reconnecting
- General improvements for Bluetooth stability and performance in certain conditions
- Fix for issue occasionally causing Camera app to crash while zoomed in or switching modes *[2]
- Fix for issue occasionally causing viewfinder preview to display a blank screen *[2]
- Fix for issue where video that is recorded while switching between camera modes occasionally shows gaps in playback *[2]
- General improvements for camera stability and performance in certain conditions
- Fix for issue occasionally causing screen to flicker when waking from always-on display
- Fix for issue occasionally causing visual artifacts or glitches while using certain apps or games *[3]
- Fix for issue occasionally causing notifications to display in a different color theme from the system
- Fix for issue occasionally causing the wrong character to display after a new line in certain apps or UI elements
- Fix for issue occasionally causing Work Profile app notifications to appear even if Work Profile is paused
- Fix for issue occasionally preventing certain apps to rotate to landscape orientation
- Fix for issue occasionally preventing keyboard from being dismissed while using certain apps
- Fix for issue occasionally preventing “tap to wake” or “lift to wake” from working in certain conditions *[1]
- Fix for issue occasionally preventing Adaptive brightness from activating in certain conditions
- Fix for issue occasionally preventing Quick Tap from triggering app or system shortcuts in certain conditions
- Fix to improve Adaptive brightness transitions during phone calls in certain conditions *[1]
- General improvements for proximity sensor performance under certain lighting conditions *[1]
- General improvements for system stability and performance in certain conditions
- General improvements to optimize device thermal performance in certain conditions or use cases *[1]
- Fix for issue causing reduced network or call stability under certain conditions *[2]
- Fix for issue occasionally preventing network SIM cards from activating in certain conditions *[3]
- General improvements for network connection stability and performance in certain conditions
- General improvements for network connectivity after toggling airplane mode off
- General improvements for switching between 3G to 4G on certain carrier networks
- General improvements for VPN connection stability and performance on mobile networks under certain conditions
- General improvements for Wi-Fi calling stability and performance for certain carriers or networks
- Improve dual SIM network connectivity in certain conditions *[3]
- Improve RCS messaging stability under certain conditions *[2]
- General improvements for touch response and performance in certain conditions *[1]
- Change for home screen search bar behavior to open the Google app when tapping the G logo
- Fix for issue occasionally causing “Pause work apps” button display over app drawer or in the wrong position
- Fix for issue occasionally causing certain Settings toggles to appear disabled, or set to the wrong state
- Fix for issue occasionally causing device color theme to change unexpectedly
- Fix for issue occasionally causing home screen app icons to appear duplicated after adjusting grid size
- Fix for issue occasionally causing home screen widgets or icons to appear small or scaled down in certain conditions
- Fix for issue occasionally causing media player controls to appear invisible or hidden in notification shade
- Fix for issue occasionally causing notification overflow dot to overlay app icons on lock screen
- Fix for issue occasionally causing notifications to disappear or appear invisible in notification shade
- Fix for issue occasionally causing screenshot captures to fail in certain conditions
- Fix for issue occasionally causing suggested apps in Search to overlap or display over results
- Fix for issue occasionally causing text to appear incorrectly cutoff or truncated at different font sizes
- Fix for issue occasionally causing UI to reset after adjusting display resolution
- Fix for issue occasionally causing wallpaper to appear black or empty in certain conditions
- Fix for issue occasionally enabling touch interaction during the lock screen transition after screen is turned off
- Fix for issue occasionally preventing media player album art from updating when content changes
- Fix for issue occasionally preventing media player controls from displaying on lock screen
- Fix for issue occasionally preventing screen to appear blank or frozen after launching certain apps
- Fix for issue where incoming notifications would occasionally display over others listed in the notification shade
- Fix to improve responsiveness of At A Glance home and lock screen widget for certain conditions or use cases
- Fix to improve spacing for certain UI modals in device setup and Settings
- General improvements for performance in certain UI transitions and animations
- Fix for issue occasionally preventing hotspot from turning on in certain conditions *[1]
- General improvements for Wi-Fi network connection stability & performance in certain conditions *[1]
Pixel Security Bulletin – Android Security Bulletin
Come aggiornare Google Pixel 4a, 5, 5a, 6, 6a e 7
State tranquilli nel caso in cui non vi fosse ancora arrivata la notifica del nuovo aggiornamento sul vostro smartphone Pixel perché nelle prossime ore o al massimo entro un paio di giorni l’update raggiungerà tutti i dispositivi compatibili.
Comunque, qualora non voleste aspettare, potete sempre procedere a installarlo manualmente servendovi della factory image o del pacchetto OTA specifico per il vostro modello. I file da scaricare per l’eventuale installazione manuale dell’aggiornamento sono disponibili dai link qui sotto.