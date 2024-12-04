Due smartphone Android di fascia media sono i protagonisti di questo articolo in tema di aggiornamenti software, ma per motivi del tutto diversi: se da una parte OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G è il primo medio di gamma della casa cinese a poter vantare l’aggiornamento alla OxygenOS 15 con base Android 15, dall’altra il non più recentissimo Samsung Galaxy A42 5G ha detto addio al supporto ufficiale.

C’è Android 15 per OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G

Lanciato ufficialmente nel mese di giugno di quest’anno, OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G diventa ufficialmente il primo smartphone di fascia media del brand cinese ad ottenere il major update alla OxygenOS 15 con base Android 15. Fino a questo momento, infatti, OnePlus aveva avviato il roll out dell’aggiornamento in discorso soltanto per il tablet OnePlus Pad 2, per il pieghevole OnePlus Open e per i flagship OnePlus 12 e 12R.

L’annuncio per OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G è arrivato direttamente sul forum ufficiale del produttore, tuttavia allo stato attuale è limitato al solo mercato indiano: la build rilasciata è la CPH2619_15.0.0.303(EX01). In attesa di capire quando il roll out verrà allargato ad altri mercati — il dispositivo è disponibile a livello internazionale —, vi ricordiamo di dare un’occhiata al nostro video sulle novità della OxygenOS 15 con base Android 15. Di seguito, invece, si riporta il (lungo) changelog ufficiale dell’aggiornamento:

Visual effects The Home screen is revamped with newly designed icons, presenting a fresh look with balanced proportions and enhanced colors for fuller and sharper visuals.

Numerous system function icons are overhauled for improved visual uniformity throughout the system.

The rounded corner design is enhanced for uniformity and continuous curvature is applied throughout the system. Themes The new flux themes feature a vast array of high-quality themes, allowing customization with system wallpapers and personal photos for a personalized touch. Live Alerts The new Live Alerts design is concentrated on efficient information visualization, positioned centrally for a balanced and streamlined display.

The new Live Alerts interaction allows capsules to expand into detailed cards with a tap, providing efficient access to multiple live activities by swiping in the status bar. Photo editing The new globally reversible photo editing capability saves previous edit settings for seamless subsequent edits, ensuring uninterrupted creative flow.

The integration between Camera and filters is enhanced, allowing for the post-editing, changing, or removing of applied filters in Photos. Floating Window and Split View The new Floating Window gestures: you can swipe down a notification banner to open a floating window, swipe down to enlarge it, swipe up to close it, and swipe sideways to hide it.

The resizable Split View windows allow you to drag the divider or tap the window for a more extensive display area. Notifications & Quick Settings The new Split mode allows separate access to the notification drawer (top-left swipe) and Quick Settings (top-right swipe), with swipe left or right to switch.

Quick Settings is revamped with a more visually appealing and consistent layout, along with refined and enhanced animations. OnePlus Share The new file transfer capability with iOS devices, easily connecting and sharing files through OnePlus Share. Battery & charging The new “Charging limit” feature halts charging at 80%, helping to extend battery life and minimize degradation.

The new battery protection reminder activates the Charging limit feature if the device remains charging for too long, enhancing battery protection. More Exclusive OxygenOS Always-On Displays and Lock screen clock styles are added for a unique visual experience.

The new Home screen clock widget gives you the flexibility to resize as desired.

An easter egg is added in Calculator and will pop up when you input “”1+=””, embodying OnePlus’s enduring “”Never Settle”” mentality.

New wallpapers are added to infuse your device with OnePlus’s signature style.

The design of the About device and the System update pages are enhanced for clearer and more visually appealing information display.

The style and visuals of the Notes widgets are enhanced, making them more appealing and practical.

The multitasking experience is enhanced by automatically guiding you to the last used app in the recent tasks view for easier app switching.

The Drawer mode is optimized to keep the existing Home screen app layout upon initial entry.

Contacts can now be switched to a floating window.

Apps in large folders can now be displayed in 3 × 3 grids.

Optimizes the widgets of Clock on the Home screen.

Optimizes the widgets of Notes on the Home screen. Privacy The Private Safe is optimized by implementing categorized views for images, videos, and documents, simplifying data management.

A new Home screen entry is added for hidden apps, allowing quick access by tapping the folder and verifying your privacy password.

Quando l’aggiornamento verrà distribuito anche dalle nostre parti — non mancheremo di segnalarvelo —, potrete verificarne la disponibilità col consueto percorso “Impostazioni > Sistema > Aggiornamento software”.

Samsung Galaxy A42 5G: stop agli aggiornamenti

Nessun nuovo aggiornamento da segnalare per Samsung Galaxy A42 5G, che anzi non ne riceverà più: portato sul mercato a fine 2020, lo smartphone economico è appena uscito dalla lista di quelli provvisti di supporto software ufficiale. A seconda del Paese di residenza, dunque, Galaxy A42 5G si fermerà alle patch di sicurezza di giugno o luglio 2024.

Del resto, il produttore sudcoreano aveva promesso quattro anni di supporto — tutt’altro che una banalità per un modello economico — ed è stato di parola: in concomitanza con la pubblicazione dei dettagli dell’aggiornamento di sicurezza di dicembre 2024, il produttore ha aggiornato anche la pagina che elenca i dispositivi supportati e tra i tanti nomi non compare più quello di Galaxy A42 5G.