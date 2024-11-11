Buone notizie per i possessori di OnePlus 12R: nelle scorse ore il team di sviluppatori del produttore asiatico ha annunciato di avere dato il via al rilascio dell’aggiornamento che porta su tale smartphone OxygenOS 15, l’attesa nuova versione dell’interfaccia personalizzata dell’azienda.

Si tratta della versione stabile dell’update che porta su tale device anche Android 15, oltre a tutta una serie di novità, così come viene confermato dal corposo changelog.

Le novità di OxygenOS 15 per OnePlus 12R

Il produttore asiatico precisa che il rilascio dell’aggiornamento avverrà per gruppi di utenti, precisando che l’obiettivo è raggiungere tutti i modelli di OnePlus 12R nel corso di questa settimana.

Queste sono le varie versioni del software a seconda dei modelli di distinazione:

IN: CPH2585_15.0.0.200(EX01)

NA: CPH2611_15.0.0.200(EX01) – Starting Next Week

EU/GLO: CPH2609_15.0.0.200(EX01)

IN Customized Version: CPH2585_15.0.0.200(EX01M001)

NA Customized Version: CPH2611_15.0.0.200(EX01M001)

EU Customized Version: CPH2609_15.0.0.200(EX01M001)

GLO Customized Version: CPH2609_15.0.0.200(EX01M001)

Tra le novità introdotte vi sono un miglioramento delle animazioni (ciò anche durante le attività più pesanti), varie modifiche grafiche per garantire all’interfaccia maggiore uniformità, un aumento delle possibilità di personalizzazione, il miglioramento delle funzionalità di modifica delle immagini, il rinnovamento dell’interfaccia delle notifiche e del pannello delle Impostazioni rapide, un nuovo sistema di condivisione di file con i dispositivi iOS, la possibilità di impostare un limite di ricarica all’80% della batteria per preservarne la durata, nuove opzioni per Private Safe e il miglioramento del sistema di sicurezza.

Questo è il changelog integrale di OxygenOS 15 per OnePlus 12R:

Animations

A state-of-the-art system graphics engine now powers superior rendering and animation performance, driven by an advanced parallel processing that ensures smooth, uninterrupted visuals, even when multitasking or running resource-intensive applications.

Parallel processing extends to elements like widgets, components, and folders, providing seamless transitions and smooth animations, even during frequent interruptions.

System-wide swipe consistency is extended to third-party apps, including WebView interfaces, for a uniform scrolling experience across the entire system.

Visual effects

The Home screen features a refreshed design with newly crafted icons, achieving a balanced look with enhanced proportions and vibrant colors for sharper, fuller visuals.

Numerous system function icons have been updated to improve visual uniformity, creating a cohesive aesthetic throughout the system.

The rounded corner design has also been refined to ensure uniformity, with smooth, continuous curvature applied across all elements.

OnePlus OneTake

The new flux themes offer a broad selection of high-quality options, enabling customization with system wallpapers and personal photos for a uniquely personalized experience.

Extensive customization features are available for the Always-On Display, Lock screen, and Home screen. Both flux and classic modes are supported for Always-On Display. The Lock screen supports clock color blending, glass textures, blurred wallpapers, AI depth effects, AI auto-fills, and more. Glass patterns, blurred wallpapers, and additional elements are available for the Home screen.

Flux themes provide fluid and seamless transition animations across Always-On Display, Lock screen, and Home screen for enhanced visual consistency.

Fluid Cloud

The updated Fluid Cloud enhances app compatibility, now supporting a wider range of overseas applications like Spotify, Swiggy, and Zomato. This enables real-time synchronization of information in various scenarios such as food ordering and music listening.

The design focuses on efficient information visualization, positioned centrally for a balanced and streamlined display.

Interaction with alerts allows capsules to expand into detailed cards with a tap, providing efficient access to multiple live activities by swiping in the status bar.

The new animation system brings a fluid, elastic design with dynamic blurring effects in real-time, making card visuals smoother and more refined.

Livephotos

Capture more with live photo! With upto 3 seconds playback, livephotos allow more moments to be captured.

Photo editing

The new globally reversible photo editing capability saves previous edit settings for seamless subsequent edits, ensuring uninterrupted creative flow.

The integration between Camera and filters is enhanced, allowing for the post-editing, changing, or removing of applied filters in Photos.

Floating Window and Open Canvas

New Floating Window gestures: swipe down on a notification banner to open a floating window, swipe down again to enlarge it, swipe up to close it, and swipe sideways to hide it.

Resizable Split View windows allow dragging the divider or tapping to expand the display area as needed.

Notifications & Quick Settings

The new Split mode allows separate access to the notification drawer (top-left swipe) and Quick Settings (top-right swipe), with swipe left or right to switch.

Quick Settings has been revamped for a more visually appealing layout, with smoother and refined animations.

OnePlus Share

The new file transfer capability with iOS devices, easily connecting and sharing files through OnePlus Share.

Battery & charging

The new “Charging limit” feature halts charging at 80%, helping to extend battery life and minimize degradation.

The new battery protection reminder activates the Charging limit feature if the device remains charging for too long, enhancing battery protection.

More

Exclusive OxygenOS Always-On Displays and Lock screen clock styles are added for a unique visual experience.

The new Home screen clock widget offers customizable resizing for added flexibility.

The classic easter egg is added in the Calculator and will pop up when you input “1+=”, embodying OnePlus’s enduring “Never Settle” philosophy.

New wallpapers are added to infuse your device with the signature OnePlus style.

Exclusive app icon designed for OxygenOS are added, offering a fresh visual experience.

A new Two-Tone theme color allows Quick Settings and the Settings app icon to be displayed in “Black,” highlighting OxygenOS’s iconic design.

Enhanced Notes widgets offer improved aesthetics and functionality.

The multitasking experience is optimized, automatically directing you to the last used app in the recent tasks view for smoother app switching.

Drawer mode has also been refined to preserve your Home screen app layout upon first use.

Safety

The app security control feature is added to block unwanted pop-ups and background activities, improving system security and battery efficiency.

Privacy

The Private Safe is optimized by implementing categorized views for images, videos, and documents, simplifying data management.

A new Home screen entry is added for hidden apps, allowing quick access by tapping the folder and verifying your privacy password.

Per ulteriori informazioni vi rimandiamo al post pubblicato da OnePlus sul forum ufficiale.