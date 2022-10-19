Negli anni precedenti, OnePlus non si era segnalato per un comportamento particolarmente attento e solerte in fatto di supporto software, ma con l’arrivo di Android 13 sembra voler invertire la rotta: dopo aver primeggiato su tutti con il rilascio del major update in versione stabile per OnePlus 10 Pro e avere — negli stessi giorni — offerto le prime versioni beta a OnePlus 10R e alla serie OnePlus 9, quest’oggi si torna indietro di un’altra generazione: la OxygenOS 13 Open Beta con base Android 13 è infatti disponibile per il trio composto da OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro e OnePlus 8T.

OnePlus 8, 8 Pro e 8T: le novità dell’aggiornamento

Partiamo con il dire che per OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro e OnePlus 8T non è ancora arrivato il momento di aggiornarsi in versione stabile alla OxygenOS 13 con base Android 13, anzi a dirla tutta lo stesso programma beta è appena partito e allo stato attuale la disponibilità della versione di prova è limitata ai soli modelli destinati al mercato indiano (gli altri seguiranno comunque a stretto giro).

Insomma, se da una parte non è ancora giunto il momento di correre a prendere il vostro smartphone e installare il nuovo aggiornamento, dall’altra è comunque utile andare già a conoscere tutte le novità che comunque arriveranno tra non molto per tutti i possessori dei tre modelli in argomento.

Come al solito, il produttore cinese ha preso la parola sul proprio forum ufficiale per dare questo lieto annuncio. I possessori di OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8T e OnePlus 8 Pro desiderosi di provare in anteprima il major update dovranno assicurarsi di avere installato la OxygenOS 12 versione (C.35) prima di procedere. La lista dei problemi noti — tra cui il mancato funzionamento della Community App, con necessità di passare per il browser web — e il changelog sono uguali per tutti i modelli. Di seguito potete leggerlo in versione integrale:

Aquamorphic Design

• Adds Aquamorphic Design theme colors for enhanced visual comfort.

• Applies the Aquamorphic Design philosophy to animations to make them natural and vivid.

• Adds Shadow-Reflective Clock, with shadow simulating the orientation of the sun and moon.

• Upgrades to Quantum Animation Engine 4.0, with a new behavior recognition feature, which recognizes complex gestures and provides optimized interactions.

• Optimizes UI layers for a clearer and neater visual experience.

• Applies real-world physical motions to animations to make them look more natural and intuitive.

• Adapts responsive layouts to accommodate different screen sizes to improve readability.

• Optimizes the widget design to make information easier and quicker to find.

• Optimizes fonts for better readability.

• Optimizes system icons by using the latest color scheme to make the icons easier to recognize.

• Enriches and optimizes illustrations for features by incorporating multicultural and inclusive elements.

Efficiency

• Adds Meeting Assistant to enhance the meeting connecting and note-taking experience and introduces an option to make notifications more subtle and less distracting.

• Adds large folders to the Home screen. You can now open an app in an enlarged folder with just one tap and turn pages in the folder with a swipe.

• Adds media playback control, and optimizes the Quick Settings experience.

• Adds more markup tools for screenshot editing.

• Upgrades Doodle in Notes. You can now draw on graphics to take notes more efficiently.

• Optimizes Shelf. Swiping down on the Home screen will bring up Shelf by default. You can search content online and on your device.

Seamless interconnection

• Optimizes earphone connectivity to deliver a more seamless experience.

Personalization

• Optimizes Bitmoji to offer more Always-On Display animations.

• Adds Omoji to let you fully express yourself with customized avatars

• Optimizes Insight Always-On Display, with more personalized Always-On Display settings available.

• Optimizes Canvas Always-On Display, with more drawing tools and line colors available.

Security & privacy

• Adds an automatic pixelation feature for chat screenshots. The system can identify and automatically pixelate profile pictures and display names in a chat screenshot to protect your privacy.

• Adds regular clearing of clipboard data for privacy protection.

• Optimizes Private Safe. The Advanced Encryption Standard (AES) is used to encrypt all files for enhanced security of private files.

Health & Digital wellbeing

• Adds Kid Space, providing screen time limit, ambient light reminders, and Eye-protecting display features.

Gaming experience

• Upgrades to HyperBoost GPA 4.0 to stabilize the frame rate and balance the performance and power consumption in key scenarios.

• Optimizes the pre-launch capabilities of Quick startup to load games faster.

Come aggiornare smartphone OnePlus alla OxygenOS 13 Open Beta

Dal momento che parliamo di aggiornamenti del ramo beta e soprattutto di una prima versione, non è possibile procedere tramite OTA, ma occorre un percorso diverso per installare la nuova versione:

Scaricare il pacchetto zip della ROM corretta

Copiare tale pacchetto nella memoria interna del dispositivo

Attivare le opzioni sviluppatore da Impostazioni

Entrare in “Impostazioni > Sistema > Aggiornamento software“, toccare l’icona in alto a destra, selezionare “Aggiornamento locale”, individuare il file corretto e attendere il completamento dell’installazione.

Per i file da scaricare e la procedura di rollback, potete fare riferimento a questi link: qui e qui.