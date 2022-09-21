L’attesa è durata poco più di un mese, ma è stata ben ripagata: nella serata di ieri, OnePlus 10 Pro ha iniziato ufficialmente ad aggiornarsi alla OxygenOS 13 con base Android 13 in versione stabile.

Dopo avervi parlato pochi istanti fa della prima beta per gli ex flagship OnePlus 9, è giunto il momento di scoprire un aggiornamento di tutt’altro calibro.

A dispetto del più recente lancio del modello OnePlus 10T 5G, OnePlus 10 Pro rimane tuttora il modello di punta della casa cinese e, in quanto tale, è giusto che sia il primo a compiere il grande salto con il major update alla OxygenOS 13 basata su Android 13. Del resto, dopo l’annuncio della nuova iterazione della OxygenOS arrivato ad inizio agosto, OnePlus 10 Pro aveva subito ricevuto la prima versione beta, tornando ad aggiornarsi una settimana più tardi.

Adesso, a più di un mese dal rilascio della OBT1, il team della casa cinese ha ritenuto che i tempi fossero maturi per il roll out della versione stabile: sul forum ufficiale, è arrivato l’annuncio della distribuzione della OxygenOS 13 con Android 13 per OnePlus 10 Pro. Ecco le versioni in roll out:

Delle novità introdotte con la OxygenOS 13 basata sulla più recente versione del robottino vi avevamo già parlato in un articolo dedicato; di seguito potete leggere il changelog completo dell’aggiornamento per OnePlus 10 Pro.

[Aquamorphic Design] Adds Aquamorphic Design theme colors for enhanced visual comfort.

Applies the Aquamorphic Design philosophy to animations to make them natural and vivid.

Adds a Home screen world clock widget to show the time in different time zones.

Upgrades to Quantum Animation Engine 4.0, with a new behavior recognition feature, which recognizes complex gestures and provides optimized interactions.

Applies real-world physical motions to animations to make them look more natural and intuitive.

Optimizes fonts for better readability.

Enriches and optimizes illustrations for features by incorporating multicultural and inclusive elements.

[Efficiency] Adds Meeting Assistant to enhance the meeting connection and introduces an option to make notifications more subtle and less distracting.

Adds large folders to the Home screen. You can now open an app in an enlarged folder with just one tap and turn pages in the folder with a swipe.

Adds media playback control, and optimizes the Quick Settings experience.

Adds more markup tools for screenshot editing.

Adds Sidebar Toolbox. You can open a floating window inside apps for smooth operation.

Optimizes Shelf. Swiping down on the Home screen will bring up Shelf by default. You can search content online and on your device.

[Seamless interconnection] Optimizes earphone connectivity to deliver a more seamless experience.

[Personalization] Optimizes Bitmoji to offer more Always-On Display animations.

Optimizes Insight Always-On Display, with more personalized Always-On Display settings available.

Optimizes Canvas Always-On Display, with more drawing tools and line colors available.

[Security & privacy] Adds an automatic pixelation feature for chat screenshots. The system can identify and automatically pixelate profile pictures and display names in a chat screenshot to protect your privacy.

Adds regular clearing of clipboard data for privacy protection.

Optimizes Private Safe. The Advanced Encryption Standard (AES) is used to encrypt all files for enhanced security of private files.

[Health & Digital wellbeing] Adds Kid Space, providing screen time limit, ambient light reminders, and Eye-protecting display features.

[Performance optimization] Adds Dynamic Computing Engine to improve the system speed, stability, battery life, and app experience.

Optimizes Dolby Sound effects with enhanced spatial sound field perception and more accurate sound sourcing.