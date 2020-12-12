Quella di oggi, 12 dicembre 2020, si presenta come una giornata estremamente interessante sul fronte degli aggiornamenti software, tutti di rilievo e tutti per device top di gamma: Samsung Galaxy Note 20 e Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G stanno ricevendo Android 11 con One UI 3.0 in versione stabile; anche LG VELVET intravede Android 11, sebbene in forma di Preview Beta; Huawei P30 e Huawei P30 Pro accolgono a braccia aperte la EMUI 11.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20/Note 20 Ultra 5G: le novità dell’aggiornamento

Nei giorni scorsi Samsung aveva rilasciato l’attesissimo aggiornamento stabile ad Android 11 e alla One UI 3.0 per la serie Galaxy S20, subito dopo vi avevamo segnalato la roadmap dello stesso update per l’Europa.

Adesso, a sorpresa e in apparente anticipo rispetto a quella tabella di marcia – che indicava gennaio 2021 come periodo di riferimento – il major update in versione stabile sta arrivando su Samsung Galaxy Note 20 e Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G.

Le prime segnalazioni sono arrivate su Twitter e Reddit ed è proprio qui che bisogna fare subito una precisazione importante: al momento il roll out riguarda il mercato statunitense, che come sappiamo riceve i modelli Qualcomm, e in particolare il network AT&T.

L’aggiornamento sarebbe comunque in roll out per entrambe le varianti locked e unlocked dei due device, con la nuova build N98xUSQU1CTL2 introdotta da un corposo file OTA da 2,5GB. Accanto alle novità di Android 11 e della rinnovata e migliorata One UI 3.0, ci sono anche le patch di sicurezza di dicembre 2020.

LG VELVET: le novità dell’aggiornamento

Sebbene non sia dotato di un hardware da vero e proprio device premium, LG VELVET – chiaramente meno speciale dell’unicum LG WING – è un modello molto importante per il produttore sudcoreano, che ha appena annunciato Android 11 Preview Beta.

Sarebbe bello vedere l’ultima major release del robottino già a bordo di tutti gli smartphone Android più recenti, ma purtroppo la realtà è ben diversa e non tutti gli OEM sono parimenti impegnati sul fronte degli aggiornamenti software.

LG, che solitamente per questo aspetto non si fa esattamente ammirare, ha appena annunciato che Android 11 Preview Beta sarà presto disponibile per LG VELVET a partire dalla Corea del Sud. Il produttore esegue sempre in patria la prima fase di beta testing e purtroppo di rado il superamento dei confini natii segue a stretto giro di posta.

Le registrazioni per gli aspiranti tester sono aperte mediante l’app LG Quick Help e la preview verrà resa disponibile alla stregua di un normale aggiornamento OTA.

In attesa di capire quanto durerà questa fase di test e soprattutto quanto dovremo attendere prima di vedere l’update anche dalle nostre parti, ecco il changelog ufficiale pubblicato dal produttore relativamente alla Beta Preview di Android 11 per LG VELVET:

Added a notification window for conversation

Added message bubble function Added function to check deleted notification history

Added ’Allow this time only’ function to grant permission only once when running the app

Added the ability to hide silent notifications IoT device control function added to the power screen

Navigation bar hiding function added to gesture mode Night time lapse and quick view function added to basic camera application

QR code scanning function added to basic camera application settings

Added keyboard size and position adjustment function

Come si intuisce facilmente, si tratta principalmente delle novità caratteristiche di Android 11 – Conversazioni nelle notifiche, Bubbles, permessi per una singola volta –, con ben poche aggiunte da parte del produttore.

Huawei P30 e Huawei P30 Pro: le novità dell’aggiornamento

Gli ex top di gamma Huawei P30 e Huawei P30 Pro, tuttora ottimi, stanno finalmente ricevendo la EMUI 11 in versione stabile. Il roll out parte come sempre dalla Cina e si rivolge sia ai beta tester che agli utenti fermi alla EMUI 10.1 stabile.

I due modelli figurano tra i primi della lista per il roll out italiano, ma difficilmente ciò avverrà prima del 2021.

In ogni caso, le novità della EMUI 11 stabile per Huawei P30 e Huawei P30 Pro includono: MeeTime, smart multi-window, suonerie ritmiche, hide display message e non solo. Ecco il changelog ufficiale completo:

Always On Display (AOD): AOD allows users to customize their screen and showcase their personal style by adding text and images to their lock screen.

AOD allows users to customize their screen and showcase their personal style by adding text and images to their lock screen. MeeTime: Besides HD voice and video calls, MeeTime also you to send encrypted messages and animated emojis, skip forward and backward when playing voice messages, and send groups of images in one go.

Besides HD voice and video calls, MeeTime also you to send encrypted messages and animated emojis, skip forward and backward when playing voice messages, and send groups of images in one go. Themes: Added the “Starry Night” theme to take you into the beautiful starry night.

Added the “Starry Night” theme to take you into the beautiful starry night. Multiwindow mode: Multi-Window allows you to open apps in a floating window for multitasking. You can relocate the floating window to the desired location or minimize it to a floating bubble for easier access later.

Multi-Window allows you to open apps in a floating window for multitasking. You can relocate the floating window to the desired location or minimize it to a floating bubble for easier access later. Smoother animation: The brand new, intuitive animations throughout EMUI 11 create a smoother, more unified, and visually pleasing user experience when touching items or sliding on the screen.

The brand new, intuitive animations throughout EMUI 11 create a smoother, more unified, and visually pleasing user experience when touching items or sliding on the screen. Subtle effect: Whether you’re toggling switches on or off, subtle effects have been enhanced throughout the OS for greater visual satisfaction.

Whether you’re toggling switches on or off, subtle effects have been enhanced throughout the OS for greater visual satisfaction. Super Notepad: Notepad now supports editing notes simultaneously from multiple Huawei devices. For example, you can insert a photo from your phone to the note being edited on your tablet.

Notepad now supports editing notes simultaneously from multiple Huawei devices. For example, you can insert a photo from your phone to the note being edited on your tablet. System-level translation: Browse foreign language articles or pictures, press with one or two fingers to translate words or paragraphs, freely adjust the translation Area, easy to understand the content, and information.

Browse foreign language articles or pictures, press with one or two fingers to translate words or paragraphs, freely adjust the translation Area, easy to understand the content, and information. Lasting smoothness: A new standard for system animations has been introduced, improving app launch speed and the smoothness of general operations.

A new standard for system animations has been introduced, improving app launch speed and the smoothness of general operations. Rhythmic ringtones: System vibration has been upgraded, and incoming calls and alarms now have their own custom vibration patterns. The combination of stereo sounds and coordinated vibrations bring you a more immersive experience.

System vibration has been upgraded, and incoming calls and alarms now have their own custom vibration patterns. The combination of stereo sounds and coordinated vibrations bring you a more immersive experience. Transparent permission: The application permission pop-up box displays instructions for you to choose to authorize or reject (currently some applications support).

The application permission pop-up box displays instructions for you to choose to authorize or reject (currently some applications support). Blurred app previews: On the recent tasks screen, previews of apps protected by TrustSpace or App Lock are automatically blurred or locked and hidden to protect your private data.

On the recent tasks screen, previews of apps protected by TrustSpace or App Lock are automatically blurred or locked and hidden to protect your private data. Hide Display Message: When screencasting in mobile mode, enable the message do not disturb function, which allows the phone’s incoming calls and message banner notifications to be displayed only on the phone interface, which protects the privacy and ensures the continuity of screencasting.

Come aggiornare Samsung Galaxy Note 20/Note 20 Ultra, LG VELVET, Huawei P30/P30 Pro

Sfortunatamente, nessuno di questi importanti aggiornamenti ha raggiunto per adesso il nostro mercato. Mentre per i Samsung Galaxy Note 20 e per i Huawei P30 è solo questione di ampliamento del classico staged rollout, per LG VELVET le tempistiche sono ancora più incerte.

In ogni caso, a tempo debito spunteranno le classiche notifiche di aggiornamento OTA.