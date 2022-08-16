Nuovi aggiornamenti in distribuzione in queste ore per gli smartphone del robottino. Samsung prosegue con il rilascio delle patch di sicurezza di agosto 2022 e coinvolge due smartphone di fascia media, ossia Galaxy A52 e Galaxy A53, mentre OnePlus 10 Pro accoglie una seconda beta di Android 13, la prima installabile in Europa.
Novità aggiornamenti Samsung Galaxy A52 e Samsung Galaxy A53
Iniziamo dal canale stabile perché Samsung Galaxy A52 e Samsung Galaxy A53 stanno iniziando a ricevere un nuovo aggiornamento software con le patch di sicurezza di agosto 2022. Queste ultime arrivano rispettivamente con i firmware A525FXXU4BVG2 e A536EXXU3AVGA, in distribuzione a partire dalla Russia.
Le novità dell’update per i due smartphone di fascia media non sono molte e ci concentrano perlopiù sulla sicurezza. Come indicato dal produttore nel suo consueto bollettino, le ultime patch vanno a risolvere diverse vulnerabilità scovate in questi mesi all’interno del sistema operativo e che riguardano direttamente Android o la One UI: tra queste quelle che toccano gli indirizzi MAC attraverso Wi-Fi e Bluetooth, Samsung DeX e Knox. Tra le altre novità abbiamo miglioramenti generali alla stabilità del sistema e la soluzione ad alcuni bug non specificati.
Per maggiori novità a livello di funzionalità dovremo attendere l’uscita della One UI 5.0 basata su Android 13. Come abbiamo visto, Google ha rilasciato la versione stabile del suo nuovo sistema operativo per i Pixel nella serata di ieri, dunque dovremmo iniziare a vedere la nuova personalizzazione Samsung entro qualche mese al massimo (la fase beta è già partita).
Novità aggiornamento OnePlus 10 Pro
Discorso diverso per OnePlus 10 Pro, che sta ricevendo un nuovo aggiornamento riservato a coloro che hanno aderito al programma di test (o desiderano farlo). La casa cinese ha lanciato la fase beta di Android 13 la scorsa settimana, e oggi è già arrivato il momento di accogliere la OxygenOS 13 Beta 2. Per gli utenti europei si tratta di fatto della prima beta, dato che la Beta 1 risultava disponibile solamente in Nord America e in India.
Il changelog ufficiale è piuttosto lungo e cita la soluzione a diversi problemi, come è normale che sia per un programma di test:
[Aquamorphic Design]
- Adds Aquamorphic Design theme colors for enhanced visual comfort.
- Applies the Aquamorphic Design philosophy to animations to make them natural and vivid.
- Adds a Home screen world clock widget to show the time in different time zones.
- Upgrades to Quantum Animation Engine 4.0, with a new behavior recognition feature, which recognizes complex gestures and provides optimized interactions.
- Applies real-world physical motions to animations to make them look more natural and intuitive.
- Optimizes fonts for better readability.
- Enriches and optimizes illustrations for features by incorporating multicultural and inclusive elements.
[efficienza]
- Adds Meeting Assistant to enhance the meeting connection and introduces an option to make notifications more subtle and less distracting.
- Adds large folders to the Home screen. You can now open an app in an enlarged folder with just one tap and turn pages in the folder with a swipe.
- Adds media playback control, and optimizes the Quick Settings experience.
- Adds more markup tools for screenshot editing.
- Optimizes Shelf. Swiping down on the Home screen will bring up the Shelf by default. You can search content online and on your device.
[interconnessione]
- Optimizes earphone connectivity to deliver a more seamless experience.
[personalizzazione]
- Optimizes Bitmoji to offer more Always-On Display animations.
- Optimizes Insight Always-On Display, with more personalized Always-On Display settings available.
- Optimizes Canvas Always-On Display, with more drawing tools and line colors available.
[privacy e sicurezza]
- Adds an automatic pixelation feature for screenshots of chats. The system can identify and automatically pixelate profile pictures and display names in a chat screenshot to protect your privacy.
- Adds regular clearing of clipboard data for privacy protection.
- Optimizes Private Safe. The Advanced Encryption Standard (AES) is used to encrypt all files for enhanced security of private files.
[Health & Digital wellbeing]
- Adds Kid Space, providing screen time limit, ambient light reminders, and Eye-protecting display features.
[performance]
- Adds Dynamic Computing Engine to improve the system speed, stability, battery life, and app experience.
- Optimizes Dolby Sound effects with enhanced spatial sound field perception and more accurate sound sourcing.
[gaming]
- Upgrades to HyperBoost GPA 4.0 to stabilize the frame rate and balance the performance and power consumption in key scenarios.
[sistema]
- Improves system stability for some scenarios.
- Fixes an issue where icons would sometimes overlap in Quick Settings.
- Fixes an issue where a panel might be automatically pulled down from the status bar in some cases.
- Fixes an issue that might cause auto brightness to respond slowly.
- Fixes an occasional flicker issue that might occur when your device screen is turned off or on.
- Fixes an issue where the Quick Settings background might appear transparent.
- Fixes an issue where you might be unable to wake your screen by double-tapping it in Guest mode.
- Fixes an issue where your screen might be slow to wake when the Power button is pressed.
- Fixes an issue where the “Other” category might take up a huge portion of your device storage.
[fotocamera]
- Fixes an issue where the Camera would lag
Sul forum ufficiale vengono anche riportati i problemi noti e non ancora risolti. Per consultarli non vi resta che seguire il link più in basso, che include anche le istruzioni e i file da scaricare.
Come aggiornare Samsung Galaxy A52, Galaxy A53 e OnePlus 10 Pro
Per aggiornare Samsung Galaxy A52 e Galaxy A53 basta recarsi all’interno delle impostazioni di sistema, seguendo il percorso “Impostazioni > Aggiornamenti software > Scarica e installa“. Un po’ più complicata la questione relativa a OnePlus 10 Pro: per provare Android 13 è necessario aderire al programma beta e installare manualmente l’update seguendo le istruzioni riportate sul forum ufficiale.
