Tramite un breve comunicato, pubblicato sui canali social ufficiali, Google annuncia la disponibilità di Android 13 beta 3.3 per i Google Pixel 4, 4a, 4a 5G, 5a, 5 e 6, anche in versione XL e Pro, che sono gli unici modelli supportati.

A circa una decina di giorni dal rilascio della beta 3.2, dunque, arriva un minor update, come il numero di versione suggerisce, per il rilascio della versione stabile di Android 13 in autunno con lo scopo di sistemare alcuni fastidiosi bug riscontrati nella precedente versione.

Novità di Android 13 beta 3.3

Come detto poc’anzi, questa nuova release di Android 13 beta 3.3 porta con sé solamente alcuni miglioramenti per le prestazioni e la stabilità, null’altro. Non ci sono novità, né grafiche e né funzionali, di alcun tipo. Per i più curiosi, il changelog è il seguente:

Fixed an issue with the Pixel launcher where if the Always show keyboard option was enabled for the app drawer, then when the user closed the app drawer and opened an app folder on the Home screen, the keyboard was erroneously shown as well. (Issue #236584457)

Fixed an issue where in some cases, such as gesturing to go back, the system UI crashed. (Issue #236558007)

Fixed an issue where devices couldn’t connect to a WiFi network in some cases even when the network was available and the signal strength was good. (Issue #236617510)

Fixed an issue where the BluetoothManagerService continued to try and bind to the TbsService even when bluetooth.profile.ccp.server.enabled was false , leading to slow performance and cold starts for apps.

Fixed an issue where in some cases after a device was plugged in to charge (for example, overnight), the device would become unresponsive until it was rebooted.

Fixed a kernel issue with lib/list_debug.c that caused a kernel panic in certain cases on some devices.

Fixed an issue with the Connectivity Thermal Power Manager that caused slow UI rendering, unresponsiveness in apps, and poor battery performance in some cases.

Aggiornare ad Android 13 beta 3.3

La procedura per installare l’aggiornamento ad Android 13 beta 3.3 è la solita utilizzata per l’installazione delle developer preview e delle beta e usata per installare la versione precedente. Per questo vi rimandiamo ai file factory image e OTA scaricabili dal sito di Google coi link sottostanti, che devono essere installati manualmente.