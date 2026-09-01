Tutte le novità della One UI 9 Beta 1 per i Galaxy S25:

More customizable quick panel

You can now rearrange and customize the controls in your quick panel even more than before. You can change the size of the brightness and volume sliders as well as the media player. You can also separate the sound mode button from the volume slider.

Samsung DeX enhancements

It’s easier to move an app window from one desktop to another using the menu at the top of the window. Desktop previews are now available at the top of the Recents screen, making it easier to switch with a single tap.

Do more with notes

The new Tape feature in Samsung Notes lets you cover parts of your note with tape and reveal them when needed. A variety of new pen styles have also been added, giving you even more options for writing and drawing.

Location access transparency