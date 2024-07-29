HONOR annuncia l’avvio del rollout di un nuovo importante aggiornamento per tanti modelli di smartphone della gamma: si tratta di un major update per MagicOS 8.0, che integra funzionalità legate all’intelligenza artificiale, miglioramenti per il comparto fotografico e non solo. Andiamo a scoprire le novità e la lista di modelli citati da HONOR.

HONOR lancia un nuovo importante aggiornamento di MagicOS 8.0: le novità

HONOR ha annunciato MagicOS 8.0 lo scorso gennaio e ha introdotto parecchie novità a bordo dei dispositivi compatibili del marchio. Per la distribuzione a livello globale ci è voluto un po’, ma durante la primavera tanti utenti sparsi per il mondo hanno potuto apprezzare le funzionalità di intelligenza artificiale e gli altri cambiamenti. Con il passare dei mesi la casa cinese ha rilasciato ulteriori aggiornamenti che sono andati a migliorare le funzionalità esistenti e a migliorare alcuni aspetti, e in queste ore ha annunciato su Weibo l’arrivo di quello che viene definito come il terzo major update.

Con il nuovo aggiornamento di MagicOS 8.0, la casa cinese integra una nuova funzione IA che consente di rimuovere oggetti o soggetti indesiderati dalle fotografie, oltre a una funzione pensata per modificare il watermark all’interno degli scatti. In base a quanto riportato, HONOR va a migliorare le funzionalità intelligenti esistenti, come Smart Capsule, la visualizzazione split-screen e non solo. In più, il produttore ha perfezionato la fluidità del sistema e delle animazioni e integrato passi avanti e novità appositamente studiate per migliorare l’esperienza di utilizzo dei modelli pieghevoli.

Grazie alla traduzione dal cinese del changelog completo (via Huaweicentral) possiamo elencarvi tutte le novità incluse con l’aggiornamento HONOR:

Fotocamera Added a new AI removal (elimination) feature to smartly erase unwanted objects and passersby in images. Users can save photos with one click

Added a camera watermark editing feature. Users can add or restore watermarks by themselves

Added 16:9 camera aspect ratio

Added three new image color styles: Natural, Vivid, and Texture

Added a new time-lapse photography professional mode menu and time-lapse templates for different scenarios to improve the time-lapse photography feature Funzioni intelligenti Added new smart object recognition and smart shopping features

Added the YOYO Chinese Morning News feature

Added the support of the Meituan app and Baidu Maps cycling services to the Smart Capsule feature

The smart multi-window feature now has a split-screen combo feature. It saves the split-screen combinations in the form of icons. Tap on these icons to open the saved combination directly Sicurezza Added a new parallel-space anti-location tracking and anti-advertising tracking tool to protect privacy and security Ottimizzazioni Smooth Animation: Improved the smooth animation experience in certain scenarios like launching apps, slide or swipe gestures, and gallery rotation

Notification Bar: Optimizes the display style of the notification bar and smartly adjusts the notification bar size Ottimizzazioni esclusive per gli smartphone pieghevoli Added a new feature to accurately arrange the blank space on the home screen when folding the device. It supports adding text widgets, customizing font and colors, and more

Added a new dock bar to foldable phones for seamless switching between applications. It will provide more efficient interaction on the home screen

When the device is unfolded, users can now select an app to take a screenshot in the split-screen mode

Added a new foldable app-level floating feature. When the screen is split into upper and lower parts for office, video, and fitness, the upper screen will show the content while the lower part will display the functional panel with the floating ability, as a mini notebook

Added the PiP (picture-in-picture) mode in the camera for a split-screen feature

The expanded gallery on the foldable now supports index columns in a directory form. It improves the info, communication, and operational efficiency

Upgraded the MagicRing capability. Users can project the screen of another device onto the foldable. They can also control the two phones at the same time and enjoy a large-screen experience

Improves the smooth animation experience such as folding, expanding, and switching screen animation, home screen exit animation, and control center micro-animation

Modelli supportati dal nuovo aggiornamento

L’aggiornamento è in distribuzione in Cina in queste ore e coinvolge parecchi modelli di smartphone e smartphone pieghevoli a marchio HONOR. Ecco l’elenco citato su Weibo dalla stessa casa cinese:

Il nuovo aggiornamento di MagicOS 8.0 è già distribuzione a partire dalla Cina, e per il momento non abbiamo informazioni riguardanti il rollout globale. Continuate a seguirci perché vi terremo al corrente della situazione. Avete tra le mani uno dei dispositivi citati da HONOR? Quale novità state aspettando in particolare?