Ottime notizie per i possessori di OnePlus 9 e OnePlus 9 Pro che attendono con impazienza il rilascio dell’aggiornamento che porterà su questi due smartphone Android 12: il team di sviluppatori di OnePlus, infatti, ha dato il via alle procedure di roll out.

In particolare, pare che il rilascio dell’interfaccia OxygenOS 12 basata su Android 12 sià già stato avviato per i modelli commercializzati in India mentre per quelli europei dovrebbe essere solo questione di ore (salvo il caso in cui dovessero essere riscontrati bug importanti).

Le novità di OxygenOS 12 con Android 12 per OnePlus 9 e 9 Pro

Stando a quanto riportato dai primi utenti che hanno già ricevuto l’aggiornamento ad Android 12, non vi sarebbero grosse novità rispetto a quanto è già emerso con le versioni beta: in sostanza, l’interfaccia di OnePlus mantiene i propri tratti distintivi e si arricchisce di alcune delle funzionalità di ColorOS, la UI personalizzata di OPPO.

Previous Next Fullscreen

Questo è il changelog ufficiale per OnePlus 9 e 9 Pro:

System Optimized desktop icons with improved textures, by using a design inspired by brand-new materials and uniting lights and layers

Dark mode Dark mode now supports three adjustable levels, bringing a more personalized and comfortable user experience

Shelf New additional style options for Cards, making data contents more visual and easier to read Newly added Earphone Control Card with Bluetooth earphone one-click adjustment Newly added access to OnePlus Scout in Shelf, allowing you to search multiple contents on your phone, including Apps, Settings, Media Data, etc Newly added OnePlus Watch Card in Shelf, to easily glance at your health stats

Work-Life Balance Work-Life Balance feature is now available to all users, allowing you to effortlessly switch between Work and Life mode via quick settings WLB 2.0 now supports automatic Work/Life mode switching, based on specific locations, Wi-Fi network, and time, also bringing customized App notification profiles according to the personalization

Gallery Gallery now allows you to switch between different layouts with a two-finger pinch gesture, intelligently recognizing the best-quality pictures, and cropping the thumbnail based on the content, making the gallery layout more pleasing

Canvas AOD

Canvas AOD Canvas AOD brings you new diverse styles of lines and colors, for a more personalized lock screen experience with inspiring visuals Newly added multiple brushes and strokes and support for color adjustment Optimized software algorithm and improved face recognition to better identify the features and skin color of different figures



Il team di OnePlus ancora non ha annunciato il rilascio ufficiale di Android 12 per OnePlus 9 e 9 Pro ma dovrebbe farlo già nel corso delle prossime ore.

Quando l’aggiornamento sarà effettivamente disponibile, potrà essere scaricato e installato direttamente dallo smartphone via OTA.

Leggi anche: la recensione di OnePlus 9 Pro