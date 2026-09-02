Il team di sviluppatori di Samsung lavora da mesi all’ottimizzazione per i vari device dell’azienda di One UI 9, la nuova interfaccia personalizzata del colosso coreano, basata su Android 17, che ha fatto il suo esordio ufficiale a bordo degli smartphone pieghevoli Samsung Galaxy Z Flip8, Galaxy Z Fold8 e Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra.
A quanto pare, negli ultimi giorni il colosso coreano ha deciso di dare una potente “accelerata”, rilasciando la prima beta per la serie Samsung Galaxy S25 e ben tre beta in appena una settimana per la serie Samsung Galaxy S26.
E così, a conferma del fatto che i lavori si sono intensificati, è arrivata nelle ultime ore anche la prima beta per la serie Samsung Galaxy S24.
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One UI 9 Beta sbarca su Samsung Galaxy S24
Stando a quanto è stato riportato dal popolare leaker Tarun Vats su X, negli Stati Uniti è stato dato il via al rilascio della prima versione beta di One UI 9 per Samsung Galaxy S24.
L’aggiornamento ha un peso di oltre 3,6 GB, porta con sé le patch di sicurezza di agosto 2026 e la build è identificata dalla sigla S928U1UEU6ZZHL / S928U1OYM6ZZHL / S928U1UEU6EZHL.
Questo è il changelog ufficiale:
More customizable quick panel
You can now rearrange and customize the controls in your quick panel even more than before. You can change the size of the brightness and volume sliders as well as the media player. You can also separate the sound mode button from the volume slider.
Samsung DeX enhancements
It’s easier to move an app window from one desktop to another using the menu at the top of the window. Desktop previews are now available at the top of the Recents screen, making it easier to switch with a single tap.
Do more with notes
The new Tape feature in Samsung Notes let’s you cover parts of your note with tape and reveal them when needed. A variety of new pen styles have also been added, giving you even more options for writing and drawing.
Location access transparency
Stay on top of your location privacy. A blue indicator will appear at the top of the screen when an app accesses your location. Tap the indicator in the quick panel to see which app it is.
Discover new Accessibility features
Check the What’s new menu in Accessibility settings to learn about and try the latest Accessibility features for your Galaxy.
Text spotlight for easier reading
Need a closer look? Tap any text on the screen to show it enlarged and highlighted in its own window. You can also customize the font size, colors, and other settings to match your preferences.
Physical keyboard shortcuts
Use shortcuts on your physical keyboard to access the Accessibility settings you need without touching the screen.
Mouse keys enhancements
New options are available when using your keyboard for mouse interactions including speed and acceleration control. You can also use the keyboard’s number pad to point and click.
Nel giro di qualche ora (o, al massimo, giorno), la versione beta di One UI 9 per la serie Samsung Galaxy S24 dovrebbe essere disponibile anche in India, Corea del Sud e Regno Unito.
Ricordiamo che il programma beta probabilmente avrà una durata di diverse settimane, così da dare agli sviluppatori il tempo necessario ad ottimizzare l’interfaccia in vista del rilascio della versione finale a livello globale, per il quale probabilmente ci sarà da avere pazienza almeno sino alla fine del 2026. Staremo a vedere.