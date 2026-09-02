Il team di sviluppatori di Samsung lavora da mesi all’ottimizzazione per i vari device dell’azienda di One UI 9, la nuova interfaccia personalizzata del colosso coreano, basata su Android 17, che ha fatto il suo esordio ufficiale a bordo degli smartphone pieghevoli Samsung Galaxy Z Flip8, Galaxy Z Fold8 e Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra.

A quanto pare, negli ultimi giorni il colosso coreano ha deciso di dare una potente “accelerata”, rilasciando la prima beta per la serie Samsung Galaxy S25 e ben tre beta in appena una settimana per la serie Samsung Galaxy S26.

E così, a conferma del fatto che i lavori si sono intensificati, è arrivata nelle ultime ore anche la prima beta per la serie Samsung Galaxy S24.

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Stando a quanto è stato riportato dal popolare leaker Tarun Vats su X, negli Stati Uniti è stato dato il via al rilascio della prima versione beta di One UI 9 per Samsung Galaxy S24.

L’aggiornamento ha un peso di oltre 3,6 GB, porta con sé le patch di sicurezza di agosto 2026 e la build è identificata dalla sigla S928U1UEU6ZZHL / S928U1OYM6ZZHL / S928U1UEU6EZHL.

Questo è il changelog ufficiale:

You can now rearrange and customize the controls in your quick panel even more than before. You can change the size of the brightness and volume sliders as well as the media player. You can also separate the sound mode button from the volume slider.

It’s easier to move an app window from one desktop to another using the menu at the top of the window. Desktop previews are now available at the top of the Recents screen, making it easier to switch with a single tap.

Do more with notes

The new Tape feature in Samsung Notes let’s you cover parts of your note with tape and reveal them when needed. A variety of new pen styles have also been added, giving you even more options for writing and drawing.

Location access transparency

Stay on top of your location privacy. A blue indicator will appear at the top of the screen when an app accesses your location. Tap the indicator in the quick panel to see which app it is.

Discover new Accessibility features