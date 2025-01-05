Il team di sviluppatori di Nothing continua a lavorare all’ottimizzazione di Nothing OS 3.0, la versione dell’interfaccia personalizzata dell’azienda basata su Android 15 e nelle scorse ore ha annunciato il rilascio della versione 3.0-241226-1537 per Nothing Phone (2a) Plus.

Stando a quanto viene spiegato sul forum del produttore, questo aggiornamento porta gli utenti alla versione ufficiale di Nothing OS 3.0, caratterizzata da tante nuove funzionalità.

Nothing Phone (2a) Plus si aggiorna ad Android 15

Questo è il changelog ufficiale di Nothing OS 3.0 per Nothing Phone (2a) Plus:

Shared Widgets

Use widgets to link up with friends and family. See another person’s widgets displayed on your home screen and interact with each other through reactions. A new way to stay connected.

Lock screen

Introduced new lock screen customisation page. Access by long-pressing the lock screen or via the Customisation page.

Choose from a range of new Clock face styles.

Expanded widget space, allowing you to place more widgets on your lock screen.

New app drawer style

Added AI-powered Smart Drawer to automatically categorise your apps into folders, keeping your app drawer organised and making apps easy to find.

Now you can pin your favourite apps to the top of the app drawer for quick access to your favourite apps.

Enhanced pop-up view

Drag the pop-up view to any position on the screen, for convenient multitasking.

Easily resize the pop-up view by dragging the bottom corners.

Pin the pop-up view on the screen edge, for speedy access.

Swipe down incoming notifications to enter the pop-up view. Allows you to quickly view information without leaving your current app. Enable via Settings > Special features > Pop-up view.

Elevated design

Redesigned Quick Settings, and an optimised editing experience. Allows you to effortlessly tailor your shortcuts to your preferences.

Redesigned widget library. Choose your favourite Nothing Widgets or swipe left to browse third-party widgets.

Enhanced Settings with updated UI visuals. Network & Internet and Bluetooth options now display current connection.

New Dot animation for fingerprint unlocking and charging.

Other improvements

Allow AI to learn your usage habits and prioritise your frequently used apps. Keeps them active for longer intelligently for a smoother and more efficient experience.

Improved the lock screen charging status display to help you easily know the charging speed at a glance.

Added support for auto-archive function. Automatically frees up storage space without removing apps or data from your device.

New partial screen sharing, so you can record just an app window rather than the entire screen.

Updated setup wizard to version 3.0 for a smoother introduction.

Enabled predictive back animations for apps that have opted in.

Update Security Patch to December.

Gli sviluppatori precisano che durante l’aggiornamento il sistema verrà ottimizzato in background e lo smartphone potrebbe subire un temporaneo surriscaldamento e un aumento del consumo energetico. Tutto tornerà rapidamente alla normalità una volta completato l’aggiornamento.

Il team di Nothing, infine, ricorda che il rilascio degli update è scaglionato e ciò significa che non tutti gli utenti Nothing Phone (2a) Plus riceveranno l’aggiornamento contemporaneamente (questo approccio consente agli sviluppatori di monitorare eventuali problemi e garantire una distribuzione fluida e stabile).