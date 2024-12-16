Il team di sviluppatori di Nothing continua a lavorare all’ottimizzazione di Nothing OS 3.0, la versione dell’interfaccia personalizzata dell’azienda basata su Android 15 e nelle scorse ore ha annunciato l’apertura del programma Open Beta per ulteriori due smartphone.
A poter provare la nuova versione dell’interfaccia di Nothing sono i possessori di Nothing Phone (2a) Plus e Nothing Phone (1), che vanno così ad aggiungersi agli altri telefoni dell’azienda che hanno avuto accesso al programma Open Beta.
Nothing OS 3.0 sbarca su Nothing Phone (2a) Plus e Phone (1)
Ricordiamo che sono numerose le novità che Nothing OS 3.0 porta con sé, come la possibilità di condividere i widget con amici e familiari, nuove funzioni basate sull’intelligenza artificiale, miglioramenti per la fotocamera e per la schermata di blocco.
Questo è il changelog completo:
Shared Widgets
- Use widgets to link up with friends and family. See another person’s widgets displayed on your home screen and interact with each other through reactions. A new way to stay connected.
Lock screen
- New lock screen customisation page. Access by long-pressing the lock screen or via the Customisation page.
- Upgraded clock faces. Choose your favourite style.
- Expanded widget space, allowing you to place more widgets on your lock screen.
Smart Drawer
- Added AI-powered Smart Drawer feature to automatically categorise your apps into folders. For better organisation and easy access.
- For ultimate convenience, you can pin your favourite apps to the top of the app drawer. No scrolling required.
Quick Settings
- Reconsidered Quick Settings design with an optimised editing experience.
- Enhanced widget library design.
- Updated visuals in Settings including better Network & Internet and Bluetooth options.
Camera improvements
- Faster camera launch speed under the Camera Widget.
- Reduced HDR scene processing time.
- Smoothened user interface after countdown photos.
- Improved zoom slider display.
Enhanced pop-up view
- Movable pop-up view for cleaner and more productive multi-tasking.
- Easily resize the pop-up view by dragging the bottom corners.
- Pin the pop-up view on the screen edge for quick access.
- View information without leaving your current app. Simply swipe down on incoming notifications to enter the pop-up view. Enable via Settings > System > Pop-up view.
Other improvements
- AI-powered selection and prioritisation of your frequently used apps, keeping them at your fingertips for a more efficient experience.
- Added support for auto-archive function to automatically free up storage space without removing apps or data from your device.
- Partial screen sharing for more efficient and secure screen recording. Record just an app window rather than the entire screen.
- Updated setup wizard to version 3.0 for the smoothest introduction to Nothing OS.
- Enabled predictive back animations for apps that have opted in.
- New fingerprint animation with signature dot matrix styling.
- New charging animation with signature dot matrix styling.
Come accedere al programma Open Beta
Queste sono le istruzioni da seguire:
- assicurarsi di avere installato Nothing OS versione 2.6, build PacmanPro-U2.6-240924-2223 o PacmanPro-U2.6-241125-2243 per Nothing Phone (2a) Plus e build Spacewar-U2.6-241031-1818 per Nothing Phone (1)
- scaricare questo APK e installarlo dai download
- andare nelle Impostazioni, entrare nella sezione Sistema e selezionare Aggiorna alla versione Beta
- cercare la nuova versione da installare e seguire le istruzioni
Il team di Nothing invita gli utenti a fornire numerosi feedback per aiutarlo nell’ottimizzazione di Nothing OS 3.0, così da poter rilasciare la versione stabile il prima possibile.