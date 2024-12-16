Il team di sviluppatori di Nothing continua a lavorare all’ottimizzazione di Nothing OS 3.0, la versione dell’interfaccia personalizzata dell’azienda basata su Android 15 e nelle scorse ore ha annunciato l’apertura del programma Open Beta per ulteriori due smartphone.

A poter provare la nuova versione dell’interfaccia di Nothing sono i possessori di Nothing Phone (2a) Plus e Nothing Phone (1), che vanno così ad aggiungersi agli altri telefoni dell’azienda che hanno avuto accesso al programma Open Beta.

Nothing OS 3.0 sbarca su Nothing Phone (2a) Plus e Phone (1)

Ricordiamo che sono numerose le novità che Nothing OS 3.0 porta con sé, come la possibilità di condividere i widget con amici e familiari, nuove funzioni basate sull’intelligenza artificiale, miglioramenti per la fotocamera e per la schermata di blocco.

Questo è il changelog completo:

Shared Widgets

Use widgets to link up with friends and family. See another person’s widgets displayed on your home screen and interact with each other through reactions. A new way to stay connected.‎

Lock screen

New lock screen customisation page. Access by long-pressing the lock screen or via the Customisation page.

Upgraded clock faces. Choose your favourite style.

Expanded widget space, allowing you to place more widgets on your lock screen.

Smart Drawer

Added AI-powered Smart Drawer feature to automatically categorise your apps into folders. For better organisation and easy access.

For ultimate convenience, you can pin your favourite apps to the top of the app drawer. No scrolling required.

‎Quick Settings

Reconsidered Quick Settings design with an optimised editing experience.

Enhanced widget library design.

Updated visuals in Settings including better Network & Internet and Bluetooth options.

‎Camera improvements

Faster camera launch speed under the Camera Widget.

Reduced HDR scene processing time.

Smoothened user interface after countdown photos.

Improved zoom slider display.

‎Enhanced pop-up view

Movable pop-up view for cleaner and more productive multi-tasking.

Easily resize the pop-up view by dragging the bottom corners.

Pin the pop-up view on the screen edge for quick access.

View information without leaving your current app. Simply swipe down on incoming notifications to enter the pop-up view. Enable via Settings > System > Pop-up view.

‎Other improvements

AI-powered selection and prioritisation of your frequently used apps, keeping them at your fingertips for a more efficient experience.

Added support for auto-archive function to automatically free up storage space without removing apps or data from your device.

Partial screen sharing for more efficient and secure screen recording. Record just an app window rather than the entire screen.

Updated setup wizard to version 3.0 for the smoothest introduction to Nothing OS.

Enabled predictive back animations for apps that have opted in.

New fingerprint animation with signature dot matrix styling.

New charging animation with signature dot matrix styling.

Come accedere al programma Open Beta

Queste sono le istruzioni da seguire:

assicurarsi di avere installato Nothing OS versione 2.6, build PacmanPro-U2.6-240924-2223 o PacmanPro-U2.6-241125-2243 per Nothing Phone (2a) Plus e build Spacewar-U2.6-241031-1818 per Nothing Phone (1)

scaricare questo APK e installarlo dai download

andare nelle Impostazioni, entrare nella sezione Sistema e selezionare Aggiorna alla versione Beta

cercare la nuova versione da installare e seguire le istruzioni

Il team di Nothing invita gli utenti a fornire numerosi feedback per aiutarlo nell’ottimizzazione di Nothing OS 3.0, così da poter rilasciare la versione stabile il prima possibile.