In queste ore Google ha avviato il rilascio della terza beta di Android 13 QPR2, l’ultima versione in beta prima del rilascio stabile previsto per il mese di marzo.

La build T2B3.230109.002 è disponibile in queste ore per tutti i dispositivi Pixel compatibili e va a risolvere una serie di bug segnalati dagli utenti tramite feedback. Curiosamente le patch di sicurezza sono rimaste quelle di gennaio e verranno aggiornate probabilmente a quelle di febbraio con una beta 3.1 nei prossimi giorni.

Ecco il changelog di Android 13 QPR2 Beta 3

La nuova beta di Android 13 va a risolvere diversi problemi sugli smartphone di Google, come glitch nella tendina delle notifiche e diversi problemi che affliggevano il GPS in determinati frangenti. L’unico bug non ancora risolto è quello che colpisce la schermata delle app recenti che a volte rimane bloccata quando si cambia l’orientamento dello schermo.

Ecco il changelog completo della Beta 3 di Android 13 QPR2:

Developer-reported and user-reported issues

Fixed an issue where notifications in a notification group were sometimes displayed with straight corners instead of rounded corners.

Fixed an issue where the message in the notification shade that indicates an active VPN connection overlapped with the message about apps with active foreground services.

Fixed an issue where the overflow menu couldn’t be accessed when editing Quick Settings tiles.

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused a device with vibration enabled to vibrate for too long after it received a notification.

Other resolved issues

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused messaging apps to crash or fail to send notifications.

Fixed a GPU issue that prevented apps from using certain visual effects.

Fixed an issue where Quick Settings tiles for a work profile were not added after setting up a new device.

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused the Pixel launcher to crash when using the Search bar in the app drawer.

Fixed an issue that sometimes prevented a device from being unlocked using a pattern after the Google Assistant was activated.

Fixed an issue in the com.android.qns system process that sometimes caused crashes.

Fixed an issue with the Pixel launcher that prevented Chinese text input from being recognized when typing in the Search bar in the app drawer.

Fixed an issue where when entering and exiting Picture-in-picture (PiP) mode from an app after changing the screen orientation, the system Settings app crashed with a “Settings keeps stopping” message and then the system Settings app couldn’t be opened.

Fixed an issue with the System UI that sometimes caused it to crash from a null pointer exception.

Fixed an issue where the connection status of a Bluetooth device sometimes did not match the actual device state.

Fixed an issue where the Pixel launcher crashed when a user tapped a web search suggestion for a query term.

Fixed an issue that caused status bar icons to overlap with the date text when font and display settings were set to their maximum level on a device.

Come installare Android 13 QPR2 Beta 3

Android 13 QPR2 Beta 3 è disponibile per tutti gli smartphone Pixel a partire da Google Pixel 4a e fino a Google Pixel 7 Pro. Se siete già iscritti al canale beta riceverete un aggiornamento OTA nelle prossime ore, mentre se volete entrare a far parte del programma potete farlo seguendo questo link per registrare il vostro dispositivo, che riceverà nel giro di pochi minuti l’aggiornamento.

In alternativa potete installare manualmente l’aggiornamento tramite le system image che sono state già caricate sul sito ufficiale. Ci teniamo a ricordarvi che entrando nel canale beta di Android 13 è possibile effettuare un downgrade alla versione stabile perdendo tutti i dati dello smartphone. L’unico modo per uscire dalla beta senza perdere i vostri dati è aspettare il rilascio della versione stabile della QPR2 previsto per il mese prossimo.