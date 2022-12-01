Nelle scorse ore sul sito del supporto Google è apparso il post con tutte le novità degli ultimi aggiornamenti di sistema di Google Play, con particolare riferimento a quello del mese di dicembre 2022.
Com’è noto, tali aggiornamenti del sistema operativo Android sono forniti sia da Google che da Google Play Store e Google Play Services. Non si tratta di aggiornamenti riservati soltanto ad una determinata categoria di prodotti, bensì disponibili per svariate tipologie di dispositivi, quali telefoni, tablet, dispositivi Android TV e Google TV, così come veicoli con Android Auto, indossabili con Wear OS e computer e tablet con Chrome OS.
Indice:
Aggiornamenti di sistema di Google: le novità di dicembre 2022
Ecco la lista completa di correzioni, miglioramenti e altre novità, così come illustrata direttamente da Big G:
Account Management
-
[Phone] Allow supervised users that do not have time limit features enabled to make changes to the device clock.[2]
Critical Fixes
- [Phone] Bug fixes for Account Management, and System Management & Diagnostics related services.[4][6]
Google Play Store
- New Features to help you discover the Apps & Games you love.[3]
- Optimizations allowing faster and more reliable download and installation.[3]
- Continuous improvements to Play Protect to keep your device safe.[3]
- Various performance optimizations, bug fixes and improvements to security, stability and accessibility.[3]
- [Phone] New formats for search results.[3]
- [Phone] Help users to resolve app crashes with new update prompts.[8]
- [Phone] Updates to game cluster views on Play for Chromebooks.[3]
- [Phone] Update to Kids menu format on large screen devices.[3]
- [Phone] Allow automatic updates over limited mobile data of Google Play apps for users who do not have regular access to WIFI.[7]
Support
- [Phone] Updated user education experience for new Android features.[2]
Wallet
- [Phone] Allows merchants to create the GPay button dynamically to customize it.[2]
- [Phone] API update to allow deep links to additional Google Wallet screens.[2]
- [Phone] Improvements to SMART Health Card support within Wallet.[4]
- [Phone] Wallet users can selectively exclude loyalty cards imported from Gmail.[4]
- [Phone] Expand FeliCa payment support to all FeliCa-capable devices in Japan.[4]
- [Phone] Verification notification for users completing an Online transaction with GPay button.[4]
- [Phone] Restrict Passes to a single device or user.[4]
- [Phone] Major improvements that impact the functionality of digital car key.[6]
Developer Services
- [Phone] Enable photo picker support back to Android 4.4.[5]
- New developer features for Google and third party app developers to support Account Management, and Machine Learning & AI related developer services in their apps.[6]
[2] Available through Google Play services v44.22 updated on 11/03/2022
[3] Available through Google Play Store v33.3 updated on 11/14/2022
[4] Available through Google Play services v45.22 updated on 11/10/2022
[5] Available through Google Play services v43.22 updated on 11/04/2022
[6] Available through Google Play services v46.22 updated on 11/17/2022
[7] Available through Google Play Store v32.9 updated on 11/14/2022
[8] Available through Google Play Store v33.2 updated on 11/15/2022
Come installare gli aggiornamenti di sistema di Google
Gli aggiornamenti di sistema di Google vengono installati automaticamente su tutti i prodotti interessati per impostazione predefinita. Ciascun utente può modificare le proprie preferenze entrando in:
- Impostazioni Google.
- Altro Aggiornamenti dei servizi di sistema.
La disattivazione non impedisce comunque gli aggiornamenti di sistema aventi fonti diverse da Google (i.e. produttore del dispositivo, operatore telefonico), né quelli delle app via Play Store. Inoltre, il colosso di Mountain View può aggiornare i servizi di sistema anche quando gli aggiornamenti automatici sono disattivati ove ciò si renda necessario per risolvere gravi problemi di sicurezza o per rispettare gli obblighi di legge.
