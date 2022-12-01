Account Management

[Phone] Allow supervised users that do not have time limit features enabled to make changes to the device clock.[2]

Critical Fixes

[Phone] Bug fixes for Account Management, and System Management & Diagnostics related services.[4][6]

Google Play Store New Features to help you discover the Apps & Games you love. [3]

Optimizations allowing faster and more reliable download and installation. [3]

Continuous improvements to Play Protect to keep your device safe. [3]

Various performance optimizations, bug fixes and improvements to security, stability and accessibility.[3] [Phone] New formats for search results. [3]

[Phone] Help users to resolve app crashes with new update prompts. [8]

[Phone] Updates to game cluster views on Play for Chromebooks. [3]

[Phone] Update to Kids menu format on large screen devices. [3]

[Phone] Allow automatic updates over limited mobile data of Google Play apps for users who do not have regular access to WIFI.[7]

Support

[Phone] Updated user education experience for new Android features.[2]

Wallet

[Phone] Allows merchants to create the GPay button dynamically to customize it. [2]

[Phone] API update to allow deep links to additional Google Wallet screens. [2]

[Phone] Improvements to SMART Health Card support within Wallet. [4]

[Phone] Wallet users can selectively exclude loyalty cards imported from Gmail. [4]

[Phone] Expand FeliCa payment support to all FeliCa-capable devices in Japan. [4]

[Phone] Verification notification for users completing an Online transaction with GPay button. [4]

[Phone] Restrict Passes to a single device or user. [4]

[Phone] Major improvements that impact the functionality of digital car key.[6]

Developer Services

[Phone] Enable photo picker support back to Android 4.4. [5]

New developer features for Google and third party app developers to support Account Management, and Machine Learning & AI related developer services in their apps.[6]

[2] Available through Google Play services v44.22 updated on 11/03/2022

[3] Available through Google Play Store v33.3 updated on 11/14/2022

[4] Available through Google Play services v45.22 updated on 11/10/2022

[5] Available through Google Play services v43.22 updated on 11/04/2022

[6] Available through Google Play services v46.22 updated on 11/17/2022

[7] Available through Google Play Store v32.9 updated on 11/14/2022

[8] Available through Google Play Store v33.2 updated on 11/15/2022