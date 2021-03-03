Tramite un breve comunicato, pubblicato sui canali social ufficiali, Google annuncia la disponibilità della Developer Preview 1.1 di Android 12 per i Google Pixel 3, 3a, 4, 4a, 4a 5G e 5, anche in versione XL, che sono gli unici modelli supportati.

A meno di un mese dal rilascio della Developer Preview 1, dunque, arriva un minor update, come il numero di versione suggerisce, per Android 12 con lo scopo di sistemare alcuni fastidiosi bug riscontrati nella precedente versione.

Novità di Android 12 Developer Preview 1.1

Come detto poc’anzi, questa nuova release di Android 12 Developer Preview porta con sé solamente alcuni miglioramenti per le prestazioni e la stabilità, null’altro. Non ci sono novità, né grafiche e né funzionali, di alcun tipo. Per i più curiosi, il changelog è il seguente:

Fixed an issue where on some devices, the device intermittently disconnected from Wi-Fi even when the Wi-Fi signal was strong.

Fixed an issue where on some devices, the device displayed a “System UI keeps stopping” message if the user tried to take a screenshot by pressing Power + Volume Down from the Lock screen.

Fixed an issue with partial wake locks that could cause excessive battery drain.

Fixed an issue where a device’s fingerprint reader could become unresponsive when the device was suspended, requiring the user to unlock their device using another method.

Fixed an issue where the Settings app could crash if the user tried to access app notification settings.

Fixed an issue where the system UI could freeze after the user updated the device.

Fixed an issue where the CellBroadcastReceiver app could not obtain the android.permission.BROADCAST_CLOSE_SYSTEM_DIALOGS permission, causing emergency alerts to crash.

permission, causing emergency alerts to crash. Fixed an issue that could cause some devices to reboot intermittently.

Fixed an issue that could cause some devices to reboot after the user unlocked the device using their PIN.

Aggiornare ad Android 12 Developer Preview 1.1

La procedura per installare l’aggiornamento ad Android 12 Developer Preview 1.1 è la solita utilizzata per l’installazione delle developer preview e usata per installare la versione precedente. Per questo vi rimandiamo ai file factory image e OTA scaricabili dal sito di Google coi link sottostanti, che devono essere installati manualmente.

Factory Image | OTA