Il team di Meizu ha dato il via al rilascio di un nuovo aggiornamento per Flyme 8, update che sarà disponibile per tanti smartphone di questo produttore.

Sono diverse le novità introdotte dagli sviluppatori di Meizu con questo aggiornamento, chiamato “April 14 update”, con il quale vengono anche risolti vari bug.

Le novità dell’aggiornamento di Meizu

Questo è il changelog ufficiale:

Sogou input method Meizu version

Rich emoji expressions, while enhancing input association and candidate word display, enjoy chatting without fear of embarrassment

Customize the vibration intensity of the keys to enjoy the input

Path: Input method -> Button feedback

The clipboard supports storing 100 pieces of data, easily responding to text transfer between different applications

The keyboard supports searching and sending of emoticon packages. Movies and TV, cute pets, and secondary elements are all available.

More optimizations: Support up / down input symbols under Pinyin full keyboard, remove the full-screen mobile phone keyboard lifting process

Dynamic wallpaper

Drawing inspiration from the natural surging of rivers, lakes and lakes, the deep mood and the soothing animation will make you do n’t worry

Path: Settings -> Theme and Wallpaper -> Wallpaper -> Live Wallpaper

Puzzle

Some puzzle posters support custom text, easily record the picture story and mood at the moment, the memories are more full

System

Automatically switch to a mobile data network when connecting to a public wireless network to avoid data leakage and hidden property risks

Path: Settings -> Carrier Network -> Financial Payment Security

Enterprise WeChat supports floating notifications and small window opening when new news comes and handles office affairs in a timely manner

Use the small window to automatically hide the status bar in landscape mode to optimize the operating experience

Problem improvement

Solve the problem that the game mode Xunyou acceleration cannot be used

Solve the problem that the radian of the menu icon of the small window exhaled by some models is abnormal

Solve the problem that the fingerprint cannot be used to unlock the encrypted application in the small window mode

Fix the phenomenon that there is no response to touch on some areas of the screen after opening the small window

Solve the problem that when returning from the friend circle interface in the small window mode, it will directly exit the application to the desktop

Gli smartphone che dovrebbero ricevere tale update sono i seguenti:

Meizu 16s e 16s Pro

Meizu 16th e 16th Plus

Meizu 16T

Meizu 16X e 16Xs

Meizu X8

Meizu Note 9

Meizu Note 8

L’aggiornamento al momento è in versione beta ma dovrebbe essere presto rilasciato anche in quella stabile.