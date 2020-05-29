Il team di Google ha rilasciato Android Studio 4.0, nuova versione della suite dedicata agli sviluppatori che può contare su nuovi strumenti di progettazione delle applicazioni.
Se la versione rilasciata lo scorso anno, la 3.5, includeva solo poche novità, diverso è il discorso per quanto riguarda questa nuova release.
Le novità di Android Studio 4.0
Questo è il changelog ufficiale con tutte le novità introdotte:
Design
- Motion Editor: a simple interface for creating, editing, and previewing
MotionLayoutanimations
- Upgraded Layout Inspector: a real-time & more intuitive debugging experience
- Layout Validation: compare your UI across multiple screen dimensions
Develop & Profile
- CPU Profiler update: improvements to make the UI more intuitive to navigate and the data easier to understand
- R8 rules update: smart editor features for your code shrinker rules, such as syntax highlighting, completion, and error checking
- IntelliJ IDEA 2019.3 platform update with performance and quality improvements
- Live Template update: Android-specific live templates for your Kotlin code
- Clangd support: Clangd and Clang-Tidy turned on by default
Build
- Build Analyzer: understand and address bottlenecks in your build
- Java 8 language support update: APIs you can use regardless of your app’s minimum API level
- Feature-on-feature dependencies: define dependencies between Dynamic Feature modules
- buildFeatures DSL: enable or disable discrete build features, such as Data Binding
- Kotlin DSL: essential support for Kotlin DSL script files
Tra le novità più interessanti vi sono Motion Editor (un nuovo strumento per creare e modificare animazioni) e i miglioramenti di CPU Profiler.
Come scaricare la nuova versione del software
Per ulteriori informazioni su Android Studio 4.0 vi rimandiamo al sito ufficiale mentre il download può essere effettuato seguendo questo link.