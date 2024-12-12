Il team di sviluppatori di Nothing continua a lavorare all’ottimizzazione di Nothing OS 3.0, interfaccia basata su Android 15, per i vari modelli dell’azienda e nelle scorse ore ha avviato il rilascio dell’aggiornamento Open Beta per CMF Phone 1, che arriva così dopo quelli per Nothing Phone (2a) e Nothing Phone (2).

In attesa del rilascio della versione finale, anche i possessori di CMF Phone 1 hanno la possibilità di provare la nuova versione dell’interfaccia personalizzata di Nothing, che porta con sé diversi interessanti miglioramenti.

Nothing OS 3.0 Open Beta sbarca su CMF Phone 1

Sono tante le novità che questo update implementa, come i widget condivisi con amici e familiari, miglioramenti per la schermata di blocco e per le Impostazioni rapide, varie funzionalità IA (come quella che ordina le app per categorie) e miglioramenti per la fotocamera.

Questo è il changelog ufficiale di Nothing OS 3.0:

Shared Widgets

Use widgets to link up with friends and family. See another person’s widgets displayed on your home screen and interact with each other through reactions. A new way to stay connected.

Lock screen

New lock screen customisation page. Access by long-pressing the lock screen.

Upgraded clock faces. Choose your favourite style.

Expanded widget space, allowing you to place more widgets on your lock screen.

Smart Drawer

Added AI-powered Smart Drawer feature to automatically categorise your apps into folders. For better organisation and easy access.

For ultimate convenience, you can pin your favourite apps to the top of the app drawer. No scrolling required. ‎

Quick Settings

Reconsidered Quick Settings design with an optimised editing experience.

Enhanced widget library design.

Updated visuals in Settings including better Network & Internet and Bluetooth options. ‎

Camera improvements

Faster camera launch speed under the Camera Widget.

Reduced HDR scene processing time.

Smoothened user interface after countdown photos

Improved zoom slider display. ‎

Enhanced pop-up view

Movable pop-up view for cleaner and more productive multi-tasking.

Easily resize the pop-up view by dragging the bottom corners.

Pin the pop-up view on the screen edge for quick access.

View information without leaving your current app. Simply swipe down on incoming notifications to enter the pop-up view. Enable via Settings > System > Pop-up view.

Other improvements

AI-powered selection and prioritisation of your frequently used apps, keeping them at your fingertips for a more efficient experience

Added support for auto-archive function to automatically free up storage space without removing apps or data from your device.

Partial screen sharing for more efficient and secure screen recording. Record just an app window rather than the entire screen.

Updated setup wizard to version 3.0 for the smoothest introduction to Nothing OS.

Enabled predictive back animations for apps that have opted in.

New fingerprint animation with signature dot matrix styling. ‎

New charging animation with signature dot matrix styling.

Come installare la beta

Queste sono le istruzioni pubblicate dal team di Nothing per installare Nothing OS 3.0 Open Beta su CMF Phone 1:

assicurarsi di avere installato Nothing OS 2.6 (la build dovrebbe essere Tetris-U2.6-241021-2030 / Tetris-U2.6-241125-2107)

scaricare questo APK e installarlo dai download

Andare su Impostazioni > Sistema > Aggiorna alla versione beta

selezionare l’opzione per controllare se è disponibile una nuova versione e seguire le istruzioni

Il team di sviluppatori di Nothing si aspetta che tanti utenti lo aiutino con i loro feedback ad ottimizzare Nothing OS 3.0 per CMF Phone 1 (sul forum ufficiale o andando su Impostazioni > Sistema > Feedback), così da poter rilasciare la versione stabile il prima possibile.