In queste ore Google sta rilasciando sul Play Store la versione 12.15.7.29 dell’App Google che porta con sé alcune funzioni interessanti, ma i colleghi di XDA, tramite il classico teardown dell’APK, sono riusciti a scovare una feature in fase di sviluppo che potrebbe arrivare nel prossimo futuro.

Scorciatoie per attivare azioni in Google Assistant

“My Actions“, il nome della funzione a cui sta lavorando il team di sviluppo dell’App Google, ha l’obiettivo di facilitare l’esecuzione di comandi per Google Assistant. Come? Tramite la creazione di apposite scorciatorie , completamente personalizzabili, attivabili tramite la pressione di un semplice tasto.

<string name=”assistant_my_actions_bottom_buttons_create_new_routine”>Create</string>

<string name=”assistant_my_actions_bottom_buttons_manage_routine”>Manage routines</string>

<string name=”assistant_my_actions_bottom_buttons_manage_shortcuts”>Manage shortcuts</string>

<string name=”assistant_my_actions_create_custom_action_cancel_button_content_description”>Cancel custom action creation</string>

<string name=”assistant_my_actions_create_custom_action_command_primary_hint”>What command would you like to add?</string>

<string name=”assistant_my_actions_create_custom_action_command_secondary_hint”>e.g. “set the volume to 50%” or “what’s the weather”</string>

<string name=”assistant_my_actions_create_custom_action_plus_button_content_description”>Start custom action creation</string>

<string name=”assistant_my_actions_create_custom_action_row”>Add custom action</string>

<string name=”assistant_my_actions_create_custom_action_save_button_content_description”>Save this new custom action</string>

<string name=”assistant_my_actions_empty_shortcuts_button”>Set up</string>

<string name=”assistant_my_actions_empty_shortcuts_label”>No shortcuts</string>

<string name=”assistant_my_actions_menu_activity_controls”>Google activity controls</string>

<string name=”assistant_my_actions_menu_feedback”>Send feedback</string>

<string name=”assistant_my_actions_menu_help”>Help</string>

<string name=”assistant_my_actions_menu_my_activity”>My activity</string>

<string name=”assistant_my_actions_pinned_action_row_drag_handle_content_description”>Drag this action to a new position</string>

<string name=”assistant_my_actions_pinned_action_row_remove_button_content_description”>Remove this action</string>

<string name=”assistant_my_actions_routines_section_title”>Routines</string>

<string name=”assistant_my_actions_shortcuts_section_title”>Shortcuts</string>

<string name=”assistant_my_actions_snackbar_error”>Something went wrong, try again</string>

<string name=”assistant_my_actions_snackbar_pin”>Action added</string>

<string name=”assistant_my_actions_snackbar_unpin”>Action removed</string>

<string name=”assistant_my_actions_snackbar_subtitle”>My actions can be configured to do anything Google Assistant can do, in just one tap.</string>

<string name=”assistant_my_actions_title”>My actions</string>

<string name=”assistant_my_actions_unpin_confirmation_dialog_negative_button”>Cancel</string>

<string name=”assistant_my_actions_unpin_confirmation_dialog_positive_button”>Remove</string>

<string name=”assistant_my_actions_unpin_confirmation_dialog_subtitle”>Are you sure want to remove this action? It will be removed from your my actions section permanently.</string>

<string name=”assistant_my_actions_unpin_confirmation_dialog_title”>Heads up!</string>

<string name=”assistant_my_actions_unpin_action_row_add_button_content_description”>Add this action</string>

<string name=”assistant_my_actions_unpin_actions_header”>Actions you might like</string>



Le informazioni scovate all’interno delle stringhe di codice anticipano che gli utenti potranno aggiungere questi tasti all’interno di un’apposita interfaccia, ma non si sa bene ancora dove verrà implementata. L’idea generale è però molto interessante e per giunta comoda: tramite questi tasti sarà possibile “far fare a Google Assistant qualsiasi cosa, con un semplice tap.”

Trattandosi del teardown di un APK, non abbiamo modo di prevedere quando la feature verrà resa operativa su App Google.