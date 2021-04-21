In queste ore Google sta rilasciando sul Play Store la versione 12.15.7.29 dell’App Google che porta con sé alcune funzioni interessanti, ma i colleghi di XDA, tramite il classico teardown dell’APK, sono riusciti a scovare una feature in fase di sviluppo che potrebbe arrivare nel prossimo futuro.

Scorciatoie per attivare azioni in Google Assistant

My Actions“, il nome della funzione a cui sta lavorando il team di sviluppo dell’App Google, ha l’obiettivo di facilitare l’esecuzione di comandi per Google Assistant. Come? Tramite la creazione di apposite scorciatorie , completamente personalizzabili, attivabili tramite la pressione di un semplice tasto.

<string name=”assistant_my_actions_bottom_buttons_create_new_routine”>Create</string>
<string name=”assistant_my_actions_bottom_buttons_manage_routine”>Manage routines</string>
<string name=”assistant_my_actions_bottom_buttons_manage_shortcuts”>Manage shortcuts</string>
<string name=”assistant_my_actions_create_custom_action_cancel_button_content_description”>Cancel custom action creation</string>
<string name=”assistant_my_actions_create_custom_action_command_primary_hint”>What command would you like to add?</string>
<string name=”assistant_my_actions_create_custom_action_command_secondary_hint”>e.g. “set the volume to 50%” or “what’s the weather”</string>
<string name=”assistant_my_actions_create_custom_action_plus_button_content_description”>Start custom action creation</string>
<string name=”assistant_my_actions_create_custom_action_row”>Add custom action</string>
<string name=”assistant_my_actions_create_custom_action_save_button_content_description”>Save this new custom action</string>
<string name=”assistant_my_actions_empty_shortcuts_button”>Set up</string>
<string name=”assistant_my_actions_empty_shortcuts_label”>No shortcuts</string>
<string name=”assistant_my_actions_menu_activity_controls”>Google activity controls</string>
<string name=”assistant_my_actions_menu_feedback”>Send feedback</string>
<string name=”assistant_my_actions_menu_help”>Help</string>
<string name=”assistant_my_actions_menu_my_activity”>My activity</string>
<string name=”assistant_my_actions_pinned_action_row_drag_handle_content_description”>Drag this action to a new position</string>
<string name=”assistant_my_actions_pinned_action_row_remove_button_content_description”>Remove this action</string>
<string name=”assistant_my_actions_routines_section_title”>Routines</string>
<string name=”assistant_my_actions_shortcuts_section_title”>Shortcuts</string>
<string name=”assistant_my_actions_snackbar_error”>Something went wrong, try again</string>
<string name=”assistant_my_actions_snackbar_pin”>Action added</string>
<string name=”assistant_my_actions_snackbar_unpin”>Action removed</string>
<string name=”assistant_my_actions_snackbar_subtitle”>My actions can be configured to do anything Google Assistant can do, in just one tap.</string>
<string name=”assistant_my_actions_title”>My actions</string>
<string name=”assistant_my_actions_unpin_confirmation_dialog_negative_button”>Cancel</string>
<string name=”assistant_my_actions_unpin_confirmation_dialog_positive_button”>Remove</string>
<string name=”assistant_my_actions_unpin_confirmation_dialog_subtitle”>Are you sure want to remove this action? It will be removed from your my actions section permanently.</string>
<string name=”assistant_my_actions_unpin_confirmation_dialog_title”>Heads up!</string>
<string name=”assistant_my_actions_unpin_action_row_add_button_content_description”>Add this action</string>
<string name=”assistant_my_actions_unpin_actions_header”>Actions you might like</string>

app google my actions 12.15.7.29

Le informazioni scovate all’interno delle stringhe di codice anticipano che gli utenti potranno aggiungere questi tasti all’interno di un’apposita interfaccia, ma non si sa bene ancora dove verrà implementata. L’idea generale è però molto interessante e per giunta comoda: tramite questi tasti sarà possibile “far fare a Google Assistant qualsiasi cosa, con un semplice tap.”

Trattandosi del teardown di un APK, non abbiamo modo di prevedere quando la feature verrà resa operativa su App Google.