Non sono passati nemmeno due mesi dal lancio del VoLTE e Very Mobile spinge nuovamente sull’acceleratore per espandere il numero di smartphone supportati, così da fare la gioia di ancora più clienti.

Smartphone supportati dal VoLTE di Very Mobile

Al piccolo numero di smartphone supportati dal lancio, infatti, oggi se ne sono aggiunti tanti altri e in questo momento la lista di modelli supportati dal VoLTE di Very Mobile è piuttosto lunga, anche se include quasi totalmente solo smartphone di Samsung:

Samsung Galaxy A10 A105FN/DS

Samsung Galaxy A20e A202F/DS

Samsung Galaxy A21s A217F/DS

Samsung Galaxy A30s A307FN/DS

Samsung Galaxy A40 A405FN/DS

Samsung Galaxy A41 A415F/DSM

Samsung Galaxy A41 A415F/DSN

Samsung Galaxy A5 (2017) Duos A520F/DS

Samsung Galaxy A50 A505FN/DS

Samsung Galaxy A51 (A515F/DS)

Samsung Galaxy A51 A515F/DSN

Samsung Galaxy A6 (A600FN)

Samsung Galaxy A6 Duos A600FN/DS

Samsung Galaxy A6+ A605FN

Samsung Galaxy A6+ Duos A605FN/DS

Samsung Galaxy A7 2018 Duos (A750FN/DS)

Samsung Galaxy A70 A705FN/DS

Samsung Galaxy A71 A715F/DS

Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018) A530F/DS

Samsung Galaxy A8 2018 (A530F)

Samsung Galaxy A80 A805F/DS

Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) A920F

Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) Duos A920F/DS

Samsung Galaxy Fold F900F

Samsung Galaxy J3 2017 (J330FN)

Samsung Galaxy J4+ Duos J415FN/DS

Samsung Galaxy J5 (2017) Duos J530F/DS

Samsung Galaxy J5 2017 (J530F)

Samsung Galaxy J6 (J600FN)

Samsung Galaxy J6 Duos J600FN/DS

Samsung Galaxy J6+ J610FN

Samsung Galaxy J7 (2016) Duos J710FN/DS

Samsung Galaxy J7 (2017) Duos J730F/DS

Samsung Galaxy M20 M205FN/DS

Samsung Galaxy M21 M215F/DSN

Samsung Galaxy M30s M307FN/DS

Samsung Galaxy M31 M315F/DSN

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite N770F/DS

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite N770F/DSM

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 N970F/DS

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ N975F/DS

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 (N960F)

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 N960F/DS

Samsung Galaxy Note8 (N950F)

Samsung Galaxy Note8 N950F/DS

Samsung Galaxy S10 G973F/DS

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite G770F/DS

Samsung Galaxy S10+ G975F/DS

Samsung Galaxy S10e G970F/DS

Samsung Galaxy S20 5G G981B/DS

Samsung Galaxy S20 G980F/DS

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G G988B/DS

Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G G986B/DS

Samsung Galaxy S20+ G985F/DS

Samsung Galaxy S8 (G950F)

Samsung Galaxy S8 Edge Duos G955FD

Samsung Galaxy S8+ (G955F)

Samsung Galaxy S9 (G960F)

Samsung Galaxy S9 G960F/DS

Samsung Galaxy S9+ (G965F)

Samsung Galaxy S9+ G965F/DS

Samsung Galaxy Xcover 4 G390F

Samsung Galaxy Xcover 4s G398FN/DS

Samsung Galaxy Xcover Pro G715FN/DS

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip F700F/DS

ASUS ZenFone 5 (ZE620KL)

Sfortunatamente ci sono quasi solamente smartphone di Samsung fra i supportati finora dal VoLTE di Very Mobile, ma siamo abbastanza sicuri che nelle prossime settimane l’elenco sarà esteso con l’aggiunta di nuovi modelli. Allora, soddisfatti del VoLTE per Very Mobile?

