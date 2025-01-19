Il team di sviluppatori di Xiaomi ha dato il via al rilascio di HyperOS 2.1 beta per alcuni degli smartphone di punta dell’azienda, introducendo alcune nuove interessanti funzionalità e migliorando l’esperienza offerta.

Si tratta di una versione migliorata di HyperOS 2.0, sviluppata per implementare determinate modifiche e aggiunte e rendere l’interfaccia nel complesso più stabile e affidabile per le attività della vita di tutti i giorni.

Le novità di HyperOS 2.1 beta

I primi smartphone a ricevere HyperOS 2.1 beta sono quelli della serie Xiaomi 13, i cui utenti potranno contare su nuove gesture, animazioni più fluide, vari miglioramenti per quanto riguarda la personalizzazione (come ad esempio il supporto al layout 4 x 6 nella schermata home) e un nuovo strumento per apparire più belli durante le videochiamate.

Ed ancora, tra le novità di HyperOS 2.1 beta non mancano miglioramenti per l’app Album, il potenziamento dell’assistente IA e la risoluzione di vari bug.

Questo è il changelog ufficiale di HyperOS 2.1 beta:

System Animation

Better Gesture Line: The line of gesture prompts now follows the application window while opening or closing.

Simultaneous Animations: It provides the facility for opening/closing a number of apps fast and shows synchronized animations.

System

Clipboard Handling: Added the possibility to clear clipboard within one click.

Bluetooth Icon Logic: Improved the way the Bluetooth icon appears in the status bar.

Free Window

Added a video beauty entry prompt in the call toolbox.

Desktop

Added option support for 4×6 layout, after disable Desktop search box option is check or not.

Control Center

Added a flashlight brightness adjustment page with more precise brightness adjustment.

Added focus notifications to point out the usage of the flashlight.

Xiaomi HyperConnect

Cross-account file transfer: Now it allows transferring of files between devices with different Xiaomi accounts. Optimized the display of device connection pop-ups and animations in the Fusion Device Center.

Photo Album

“That Day” feature has been enriched by allowing the user to hide certain entries.

Optimized home page to showcase daily views and tile views better. Improved AI analysis of local albums. Now with progress display within the search results screen.

Fixed the bug where CAD drawings were not correctly classified into albums.

Other enhancements include advanced keyword searches for time, location, and certificates; enhanced deletion/blocking with long-press actions.

Recent Tasks

Fixed a bug that was causing the recent task cleanup function not to work.

Super XiaoAi (AI Assistant)

Ecosystem-Wide Integration: Advanced AI capabilities to provide frictionless interaction across devices.

Visual and Interaction Upgrade: New design of interface, with multimodal interaction, recognizing input from camera and screen content.

Smart Search and Execution: Photo, video, document, and more search using natural language; it also learns user habits for proactive service suggestions.

Game Acceleration

Added a game toolbox performance dashboard. Improved game toolbox interface for smoothness in users.

Miscellaneous Improvements

Enhanced wallpaper settings for Xiaomi Pictorial in the lock screen’s negative first screen.

Restiamo in attesa di informazioni ufficiali da Xiaomi per scoprire quando sarà rilasciata la versione stabile di HyperOS 2.1.