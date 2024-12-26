Continua ad allungarsi l’elenco degli smartphone che hanno ricevuto l’aggiornamento ad Android 15: nelle scorse ore, infatti, è arrivato il turno di OnePlus 11R.

Il produttore cinese è stato tra i primi ad aggiornare ad Android 15 il suo ultimo modello di punta (ossia OnePlus 12), seguito da altri smartphone, come OnePlus Open, OnePlus 12R e OnePlus 11 e adesso è il momento dell’ennesimo telefono di fascia alta.

OnePlus 11R si aggiorna ad Android 15

Ad annunciare il rilascio dell’update è stato lo stesso produttore sul forum ufficiale, precisando che la nuova versione di OxygenOS 15 basata su Android 15 è contraddistinta dalla sigla CPH2487_15.0.0.300(EX01).

L’aggiornamento in questione è al momento disponibile soltanto in India e il rilascio avviene in modo graduale.

Sono tante le novità introdotte, così come confermato dal changelog, che si sofferma sul miglioramento delle animazioni, sulle nuove funzionalità basate sull’intelligenza artificiale (nella fotocamera, negli strumenti per la scrittura, nelle note, ecc.), sul miglioramento delle possibilità di personalizzazione e sul miglioramento delle funzioni di editing delle immagini.

Questo è il corposo changelog ufficiale dell’aggiornamento per OnePlus 11R:

Animations

A cutting-edge system graphics engine is available to deliver superior rendering and animation performance. Its innovative parallel drawing architecture ensures smooth, uninterrupted visuals, even when switching between multiple apps or pushing the system to its limits. Stability and fluidity are guaranteed under any conditions.

Parallel animation covers more elements like widgets, components, and folders, ensuring seamless transitions and smooth animations, even during frequent interruptions.

System-wide swipe consistency is extended to third-party apps, including WebView interfaces, for a uniform scrolling experience across the entire system.

AI Retouch

The Enhance clarity feature is added to restore detail to blurred images, making cropped, zoomed-in, or low-quality photos appear clearer and more defined.

With AI Reflection Eraser, blurred photos regain their sharpness, color accuracy, and lighting, ensuring that special moments with pets, kids, and others are vividly preserved.

The new Remove reflections feature eliminates unwanted reflections from glass, allowing you to capture more natural photos when shooting through windows.

AI Notes

The new AI writing suite offers features such as continued writing, text polishing, and style enhancement to help you draft and improve your content to spark creativity effortlessly.

The new Format feature arranges fragmented content into structured and readable ones that are more attractive and reader-friendly.

The new Clean up feature refines voice recordings by eliminating filler words for better sentence clarity without altering the original audio.

AI tools

The new AI Reply feature generates contextual recommendations and supports multiple language tones for more natural interactions.

The new AI check feature detects and corrects grammatical, punctuational and spelling errors, typos, and more, ensuring easy and faultless writing.

The new AI rewrite feature facilitates text modifications such as extending, condensing, expanding, and elaborating, along with style alterations enhancing writing efficiency and inspiration.

Visual effects

The Home screen is revamped with newly designed icons, presenting a fresh look with balanced proportions and enhanced colors for fuller and sharper visuals.

Numerous system function icons are overhauled for improved visual uniformity throughout the system.

The rounded corner design is enhanced for uniformity and continuous curvature is applied throughout the system.

Themes

The new flux themes feature a vast array of high-quality themes, allowing customization with system wallpapers and personal photos for a personalized touch.

Extensive customization is added for Always-On Display, the Lock screen, and the Home screen. Flux and classic modes are supported for Always-On Display. Clock color blending, blurred wallpapers, AI depth effects, AI auto-fills, and more are supported for the Lock screen. Blurred wallpapers, and more are supported for the Home screen.

The new flux themes present fluid and seamless transition animations among Always-On Display, Lock screen, and Home screen for improved visual consistency.

Live Alerts

The new Live Alerts design is concentrated on efficient information visualization, positioned centrally for a balanced and streamlined display.

The new Live Alerts interaction allows capsules to expand into detailed cards with a tap, providing efficient access to multiple live activities by swiping in the status bar.

The new Live Alerts animation system brings a fluid, elastic design and dynamic blurring effects in real time, making card visuals smoother and more refined.

Livephotos

The live photo duration is lengthened to 3 seconds, allowing more moments to be captured.

Photo editing

The new globally reversible photo editing capability saves previous edit settings for seamless subsequent edits, ensuring uninterrupted creative flow.

The integration between Camera and filters is enhanced, allowing for the post-editing, changing, or removing of applied filters in Photos.

Floating Window and Split View

The new Floating Window gestures: you can swipe down a notification banner to open a floating window, swipe down to enlarge it, swipe up to close it, and swipe sideways to hide it.

The resizable Split View windows allow you to drag the divider or tap the window for a more extensive display area.

Notifications & Quick Settings

The new Split mode allows separate access to the notification drawer (top-left swipe) and Quick Settings (top-right swipe), with swipe left or right to switch.

Quick Settings is revamped with a more visually appealing and consistent layout, along with refined and enhanced animations.

OnePlus Share

The new file transfer capability with iOS devices, easily connecting and sharing files through OnePlus Share.

Now you can easily share live photos with nearby iOS devices.

Battery & charging

The new “Charging limit” feature halts charging at 80%, helping to extend battery life and minimize degradation.

The new battery protection reminder activates the Charging limit feature if the device remains charging for too long, enhancing battery protection.

More

Exclusive OxygenOS Always-On Displays and Lock screen clock styles are added for a unique visual experience.

The new Home screen clock widget gives you the flexibility to resize as desired.

An easter egg is added in Calculator and will pop up when you input “1+=”, embodying OnePlus’s enduring “Never Settle” mentality.

New wallpapers are added to infuse your device with OnePlus’s signature style.

Exclusive app icon designs for OxygenOS are added, offering a fresh visual experience.

Now you can swipe up to the left to quickly enable Split View when an app is displayed in full screen.

The design of the About device and the System update pages are enhanced for clearer and more visually appealing information display.

The style and visuals of the Notes widgets are enhanced, making them more appealing and practical.

Apps in large folders can now be displayed in 3 × 3 grids.

Optimizes the widgets of Clock on the Home screen.

Optimizes the widgets of Notes on the Home screen.

The multitasking experience is enhanced by automatically guiding you to the last used app in the recent tasks view for easier app switching.

The Drawer mode is optimized to keep the existing Home screen app layout upon initial entry.

Privacy

The Private Safe is optimized by implementing categorized views for images, videos, and documents, simplifying data management.

A new Home screen entry is added for hidden apps, allowing quick access by tapping the folder and verifying your privacy password.

Wi-Fi

The multi-network experience is enhanced to deliver more efficient, accurate, and uninterrupted transitions between networks

Restiamo in attesa di informazioni ufficiali dal produttore per scoprire quando l’aggiornamento sarà disponibile anche per i modelli europei di OnePlus 11R.