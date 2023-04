New Features to help you discover the Apps & Games you love. [3]

Optimizations allowing faster and more reliable download and installation. [3]

Continuous improvements to Play Protect to keep your device safe. [3]

Various performance optimizations, bug fixes and improvements to security, stability and accessibility.[3]

[Auto, PC, Phone] Users can allow apps and games to download over cellular data from the download notification while waiting for Wi-Fi. [2]

[Phone] With this update, you will have direct access to My Ad Center.[2]

[2]Available through Google Play Store v35.2 updated on 04/03/2023

[3]Available through Google Play Store v35.0 updated on 04/01/2023