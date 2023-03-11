Nelle scorse ore è stato dato il via al rilascio di nuovi aggiornamenti per OnePlus Nord CE, Samsung Galaxy S10 e HONOR Magic5 Lite.
OnePlus Nord CE riceve OxygenOS 13
Iniziando da OnePlus Nord CE, sul forum di supporto il produttore cinese ha annunciato di avere dato il via al rilascio dell’aggiornamento che porta sullo smartphone OxygenOS 13.
L’update è destinato ai modelli commercializzati a livello globale, porta il software alla versione GLO EB2103_11.F.04 e introduce le seguenti novità:
Aquamorphic Design
- Adds Aquamorphic Design theme colors for enhanced visual comfort.
- Applies the Aquamorphic Design philosophy to animations to make them natural and vivid.
- Adds Shadow-Reflective Clock, with shadow simulating the orientation of the sun and moon.
- Adds a Home screen world clock widget to show the time in different time zones.
- Optimizes UI layers for a clearer and neater visual experience.
- Adapts responsive layouts to accommodate different screen sizes to improve readability.
- Optimizes the widget design to make information easier and quicker to find.
- Optimizes fonts for better readability.
- Optimizes system icons by using the latest color scheme to make the icons easier to recognize.
- Enriches and optimizes illustrations for features by incorporating multicultural and inclusive elements.
Efficiency
- Adds large folders to the Home screen. You can now open an app in an enlarged folder with just one tap and turn pages in the folder with a swipe.
- Adds media playback control, and optimizes the Quick Settings experience.
- Adds more markup tools for screenshot editing.
- Adds support for adding widgets to the Home screen, making information display more personalized.
- Adds Sidebar Toolbox. You can open floating windows inside apps for smooth operation.
- Upgrades Doodle in Notes. You can now draw on graphics to take notes more efficiently.
- Optimizes Shelf. Swiping down on the Home screen will bring up Shelf by default. You can search content online and on your device.
Seamless interconnection
- Optimizes Screencast, with cast content automatically adapting to the target screen.
Personalization
- Optimizes Bitmoji to offer more Always-On Display animations.
- Adds Omoji to let you fully express yourself with customized avatars.
- Optimizes Insight Always-On Display, with more personalized Always-On Display settings available.
- Optimizes Portrait Silhouette Always-On Display, with more drawing tools and line colors available.
Security & privacy
- Adds an automatic pixelation feature for chat screenshots. The system can identify and automatically pixelate profile pictures and display names in a chat screenshot to protect your privacy.
- Adds regular clearing of clipboard data for privacy protection.
- Optimizes Private Safe. The Advanced Encryption Standard (AES) is used to encrypt all files for enhanced security of private files.
Health & Digital wellbeing
- Adds Kid Space. When in Kid Space, your browser app automatically switches to Kids mode to create a child-friendly space.
- Adds distance-from-phone, ambient light, and sitting posture reminders in Kid Space.
- Adds Eye comfort in Kid Space to protect children’s vision.
Gaming experience
- Upgrades to HyperBoost GPA 4.0 to stabilize the frame rate and balance the performance and power consumption in key scenarios.
Communication
- Improves the stability of mobile network connections.
Apps
- Fixes an issue where you are unable to make voice or video calls with WhatsApp in certain scenarios.
Samsung Galaxy S10 si aggiorna con le patch di marzo
Dall’Olanda arriva la notizia del rilascio di un nuovo update per Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+ e Galaxy S10e, con il quale su questi smartphone arrivano le patch di sicurezza di marzo 2023.
L’aggiornamento ha un “peso” di circa 190 MB e porta il software alla versione 97*FXXSGHWC1.
Nel giro di qualche giorno dovrebbe arrivare su tutti i modelli commercializzati nel Vecchio Continente.
Per HONOR Magic5 Lite arrivano le patch di febbraio
Infine, per quanto riguarda l’aggiornamento di HONOR Magic5 Lite, il nuovo smartphone di fascia media di HONOR riceve le patch di sicurezza di febbraio 2023 e introduce qualche piccolo miglioramento, come quelli relativi alla fotocamera, alla visualizzazione e alla comunicazione.
L’update ha un “peso” di 320 MB e porta il software alla versione Magic UI 6.1.0.135(C431E1R2P2).
In sostanza, niente rivoluzioni ma una serie di piccole modifiche che dovrebbero garantire agli utenti un’esperienza più piacevole.
