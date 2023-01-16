ASUS ZenFone 8 e 8 Flip stanno ricevendo in queste ore l’aggiornamento stabile ad Android 13, che tra le varie novità della nuova versione introduce anche le patch di sicurezza di gennaio.

Dopo aver aggiornato ZenFone 9 qualche mese fa, ASUS continua a seguire la sua roadmap di aggiornamenti portando Android 13 sui più “vecchiotti” ZenFone 8 e 8 Flip: la build in questione è la 33.0210.0210.210 ed è attualmente in rollout in diverse regioni, Europa compresa.

Le novità di Android 13 su ASUS ZenFone 8 e 8 Flip

L’aggiornamento introduce tutte le novità introdotte da Google con Android 13, mantenendo ovviamente la ZenUI e le sue funzioni, oltre a portare le patch di sicurezza del mese di gennaio. Tra le maggiori novità troviamo diverse app completamente ridisegnate, come Contatti, Telefono, File Manager e tutte le app di sistema, oltre a diverse nuove funzionalità che troviamo nel changelog completo:

Upgraded system to Android 13

Revamped Mobile Manager, Contacts, Phone, Emergency Dialer, File Manager, Calculator, Clock, Gallery, Weather, Sound recorder, Settings, Data Transfer, Local backup, and so on.

Adjusted Quick Settings panel, notification tray, and volume panel to Android 13 design

Added the notification permission feature. You can adjust the permission of each apps in the Apps & notifications Settings.

System clipboard added “Auto delete” and editor features

Added the QR code scanner option for the lock screen shortcut feature, and the Control from locked device feature in the Security & lock screen setting

According to Digital Wellbeing setting, system color scheme can be set to automatically switched by the bedtime option

Adjusted the Vibration & haptic strength setting, Display and font size setting, and the width/length of navigation white bar when choosing gesture navigation

Changed to the Blocked numbers setting in Phone to stock behavior. You will not receive calls or texts from blocked numbers.

Removed the Call duration setting

Replaced original Style settings to new Wallpaper & style settings – Remove shape option, support Themed icons, and the system color is reset to blue.

Added link quick share feature in ASUS Launcher

Added Asus customization preferences setting. Allows applying the collection of commonly used customization settings with one click.

Removed the ‘Calm’ and ‘Elegant’ options in the Power button menu style setting.

Adjusted the design of the dialpad and contacts details page in the Phone app to display information more clearly.

Some 3rd party apps are not compatible with Android 13 yet

Upgrade system modes to the latest version, including “High performance”, “Dynamic”, “Durable” and “Ultra durable.” Game Genie is also upgraded to the latest version, to allow quick switching of system modes in games.

Come aggiornare ASUS ZenFone 8 e 8 Flip

L’aggiornamento verrà rilasciato in maniera graduale, quindi potrebbero volerci alcuni giorni prima di ricevere la notifica di aggiornamento. In ogni caso potete provare a controllare manualmente la disponibilità dell’OTA seguendo il percorso apposito: “Impostazioni > Aggiornamento del sistema > Verifica Aggiornamento“. In alternativa potete scaricare il pacchetto completo dell’aggiornamento direttamente sul sito di ASUS (qui per ZenFone 8 e qui per ZenFone 8 Flip).