Team Win Recovery Project è uno dei capisaldi del modding su Android, la recovery sviluppata dal team di sviluppatori è infatti la base per molte operazioni, come ad esempio garantire i permessi di root all’utente o flashare custom ROM sul proprio telefono. Dopo la grande release di inizio gennaio, arrivata alla versione 3.5.0, per TWRP è arrivato oggi un piccolo update che la porta alla versione 3.5.1. Questo è quasi sicuramente l’ultimo aggiornamento prima del prossimo major update che porterà con sè il supporto ufficiale ad Android 11.
TWRP supporta una gran quantità di dispositivi, con il team sempre al lavoro per aggiungerne di nuovi velocemente. Nello specifico, TWRP 3.5.1 aggiunge il supporto al flash di entrambi gli slot nel caso si voglia flashare un file .img, il supporto al flash del nuovo apk di Magisk, molti fix e miglioramenti generali.
Di seguito il changelog completo:
- Android 9 Branch:
- Build compilation in 7.1 tree – CaptainThrowback
- SAR: Don’t follow symbolic links for block devices – bigbiff
- SAR Update script name for clarity – CaptainThrowback
- Android 9 and Android 10 Branches:
- Wrappedkey support running only on FBE devices – CaptainThrowback
- TWRP App log information reduced – epicX67
- Refresh details after system wipe and adb sideload – AdrianDC
- Chinese translation updates – betaxb
- Support keymaster 2 – PeterCxy
- add tzdata to TWRP for timezones – CaptainThrowback
- ParitionManager: support delayed adopted storage mount – PeterCxy
- Support to start terminal from file manager directory – AndroiableDroid
- Nano support – nebrassy
- Add nano support to open files from file manager – CaptainThrowback
- Include new magisk apk support to be installed by TWRP – ianmacd
- Add support to change directory name where TWRP stores backups – epicX67
- Add bash support – not the default shell – DarthJabba9
- ORS support to format data – AdrianDC
- Add support to flash both slots when flashing an image – epicX67
- NL translation updates – ianmacd
- Installation cleanup – remove dupe PackageExtractFn – klabit87
- Remove logd-reinit service – CaptainThrowback
- Restore system root context – bigbiff
- Only include keymaster 2 if tree supports it – CaptainThrowback
- Strip lines containing ‘–‘ in language_helper.py – ianmacd
- Unlocalized string fix – ianmacd
La release è disponibile al download per la maggior parte dei dispositivi supportati. Per poterla scaricare potete andare sul sito ufficiale qui o utilizzare l’applicazione ufficiale dal badge sottostante. Vi ricordiamo che non ci assumiamo alcuna resposabilità per gli eventuali problemi che questo tipo di operazioni possono causare.
Di seguito il badge per il download dell’app Android: