Team Win Recovery Project è uno dei capisaldi del modding su Android, la recovery sviluppata dal team di sviluppatori è infatti la base per molte operazioni, come ad esempio garantire i permessi di root all’utente o flashare custom ROM sul proprio telefono. Dopo la grande release di inizio gennaio, arrivata alla versione 3.5.0, per TWRP è arrivato oggi un piccolo update che la porta alla versione 3.5.1. Questo è quasi sicuramente l’ultimo aggiornamento prima del prossimo major update che porterà con sè il supporto ufficiale ad Android 11.

TWRP supporta una gran quantità di dispositivi, con il team sempre al lavoro per aggiungerne di nuovi velocemente. Nello specifico, TWRP 3.5.1 aggiunge il supporto al flash di entrambi gli slot nel caso si voglia flashare un file .img, il supporto al flash del nuovo apk di Magisk, molti fix e miglioramenti generali.

Di seguito il changelog completo:

Android 9 Branch: Build compilation in 7.1 tree – CaptainThrowback SAR: Don’t follow symbolic links for block devices – bigbiff SAR Update script name for clarity – CaptainThrowback

Android 9 and Android 10 Branches: Wrappedkey support running only on FBE devices – CaptainThrowback TWRP App log information reduced – epicX67 Refresh details after system wipe and adb sideload – AdrianDC Chinese translation updates – betaxb Support keymaster 2 – PeterCxy add tzdata to TWRP for timezones – CaptainThrowback ParitionManager: support delayed adopted storage mount – PeterCxy Support to start terminal from file manager directory – AndroiableDroid Nano support – nebrassy Add nano support to open files from file manager – CaptainThrowback Include new magisk apk support to be installed by TWRP – ianmacd Add support to change directory name where TWRP stores backups – epicX67 Add bash support – not the default shell – DarthJabba9 ORS support to format data – AdrianDC Add support to flash both slots when flashing an image – epicX67 NL translation updates – ianmacd Installation cleanup – remove dupe PackageExtractFn – klabit87 Remove logd-reinit service – CaptainThrowback Restore system root context – bigbiff Only include keymaster 2 if tree supports it – CaptainThrowback Strip lines containing ‘–‘ in language_helper.py – ianmacd Unlocalized string fix – ianmacd



La release è disponibile al download per la maggior parte dei dispositivi supportati. Per poterla scaricare potete andare sul sito ufficiale qui o utilizzare l’applicazione ufficiale dal badge sottostante. Vi ricordiamo che non ci assumiamo alcuna resposabilità per gli eventuali problemi che questo tipo di operazioni possono causare.

Di seguito il badge per il download dell’app Android: