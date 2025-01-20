Originariamente nato per console Xbox ma in seguito diffuso su tutti i principali sistemi operativi disponibili, Kodi, noto programma open source per la gestione di media center ha iniziato a ricevere nelle ultime ore un nuovo aggiornamento; il team di sviluppo ha infatti reso disponibile la versione 21.2 “Omega”.

Correzione di bug e miglioramenti per l’ultima versione disponibile di Kodi “Omega” 21.2

Nella giornata di ieri il team di sviluppo di Kodi ha annunciato la disponibilità di un nuovo aggiornamento, che porta il software alla versione “Omega” 21.2; trattandosi di una versione intermedia l’update non va ad introdurre novità di rilievo, non ci sono infatti nuove funzionalità ma principalmente tutta una serie di correzioni di bug e miglioramenti vari.

Di seguito le note di rilascio:

Library/Sources and Management Fixed a bug that ignored images in the ...\season\.actors folder. The \season\.actors folders have been deprecated and all actors are saved in the \TV Show\.actors folder.

folder. The folders have been deprecated and all actors are saved in the folder. Restore performance of movie addition to the library to v20 (Nexus) level

Fixed/improved playback from some UPnP server software (at least UMS and Gerbera. Some NAS UPnP servers are based on UMS under the covers). Playback starts faster and multiple videos can be played consecutively.

Preserve special characters in names of scanned or added movie extras

Replace context menu items ‘Set actor/artist thumb’ with ‘Choose art’ to make it possible again to add/and set other artwork, not only thumbnails

Fixed mark watched/unwatched operations missing in certain context menus

Honour importwatchedstate and importresumepoint settings from advancedsettings.xml Video Fixed HDR passthrough on video sources with partial or missing display metadata (only GL/GLES platforms)

Fixed HDR to SDR tone mapping on video sources with partial or missing display metadata (only GL/GLES platforms)

Fixed possible incorrect picture metadata if playing different HDR videos without stopping the previous one and the videos had different HDR metadata (all platforms)

Fixed on Blu-Ray discs some BD-j menu items not displaying correctly due to multi-thread timing issues

Fixed deletion of bookmarks in video if the video has also chapters Music Fixed an issue with the last track duration of some albums stored in mka containers Plugins Fixed missing context menu entries for plugin-provided items Filesystem Restored the ability of enter credentials when browsing SMB shares (only POSIX platforms)

Updated cURL to 8.10.0 to fix issues with FTP TLS sources PVR EPG search fixes

Fixed resume points for recordings not honoured

Fixed ‘User has no access / server’ error if broadcasts have been shifted

Fixed default select action ‘show info’ for PVR items Skin/GUI Added Donation tab in System Settings

In preparation for our next major release, we’ve been updating the translation strings in all 78 of our binary add-ons (audio, inputstream, peripheral, screensaver, vfs, visualisation…). These updates have now all been backported to this release, so there’s a bonus of a year’s worth of fixes and improvements here. Android Greatly improved joystick support on Android

Fixed possible crash when getInterfaceName method returns null

method returns null Fixed resuming paused media playback not working via play/pause media key press

Fixed black screen when resuming app from minimised state Linux Fixed memory corruption when high quality video scalers are used

Fixed possible infinite loop when using GBM and a DRM Atomic Commit fails

Fixed windowed Kodi becoming larger on every start when running on Wayland with a scale factor OSX Fixed crash when trying to detect optical media Windows Fixed the crash issue that occurred when accessing the computer using Remote Desktop Protocol

Fixed the ability of the built-in WOL feature to wake up servers

Fixed the potential crash occurred when the system contained environment variables name with a length of more than 64 characters

Fixed HDR feature did not work on Windows 11 24H2 under some circumstances

Improved support for WCG displays on Windows 11 24H2

Come potete notare non ci sono grandi cambiamenti rispetto alla versione precedente e gli utenti dovrebbero essere in grado di installarla direttamente sopra qualsiasi installazione Kodi 21.x esistente. Qualora foste utilizzatori del celebre software e voleste beneficiare di tutte le correzioni implementate grazie all’ultimo aggiornamento, come di consueto è possibile installare la nuova versione su qualsiasi distribuzione di Kodi 21 in vostro possesso, cosa che nella maggior parte dei casi avverrà in automatico; in ogni caso vi lasciamo questo link per provvedere al download di tutte le versioni disponibili per ogni sistema operativo direttamente dal sito ufficiale, mentre qui sotto trovate il badge per procedere tramite il Google Play Store.