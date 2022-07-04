HONOR entra già nel vivo dell’estate lanciando le offerte Summer Sale, che includono sconti soprattutto sugli smartphone Android (praticamente l’intera gamma), ma anche su wearable e notebook. Tra le promozioni spicca l’ultimo arrivato HONOR Magic4 Pro: il flagship 2022 viene infatti proposto con un interessante bundle.
Le offerte HONOR Summer Sale sono arrivate
Le nuove offerte HONOR dei Summer Sale sono disponibili sul sito ufficiale HiHonor, ma non tutte hanno la stessa scadenza: alcune promozioni risultano valide per tutto il mese di luglio (salvo esaurimento scorte), altre solo per qualche giorno. Gli sconti toccano in pratica tutta la gamma di smartphone del marchio cinese, composta da HONOR Magic4 Pro, HONOR Magic4 Lite, HONOR Magic4 Lite 5G, HONOR 50, HONOR 50 Lite, HONOR X8 e HONOR X7, ma anche i notebook della serie MagicBook, le cuffie HONOR Earbuds 3 Pro, gli smartwatch HONOR GS3 e MagicWatch 2 (da 46 e da 42 mm) e la smartband HONOR Band 6.
Ecco le offerte disponibili sugli smartphone Android HONOR con le relative scadenze:
- HONOR Magic4 Pro a 999,90 euro in bundle con HONOR Earbuds 3 Pro – fino all’8 luglio 2022
- HONOR Magic4 Lite 4G 6-128 GB a 279,90 euro (in bundle con HONOR Band 6 aggiungendo 1,90 euro) – fino al 31 luglio 2022
- HONOR Magic4 Lite 5G 6-128 GB a 329,90 euro (in bundle con HONOR Band 6 aggiungendo 1,90 euro) – fino al 31 luglio 2022
- HONOR X8 6-128 GB a 229,90 euro (in bundle con HONOR Band 6 aggiungendo 1,90 euro) – fino al 20 luglio 2022
- HONOR X7 6-128 GB a 199,90 euro (in bundle con HONOR Band 6 aggiungendo 1,90 euro) – fino al 31 luglio 2022
- HONOR 50 6-128 GB o 8-256 GB a 329,90 euro o 399,90 euro (in bundle con HONOR Band 6 e una custodia aggiungendo 1,90 euro) – fino al 31 luglio 2022
- HONOR 50 Lite a 179,90 euro (in bundle con HONOR Band 6 aggiungendo 1,90 euro) – fino al 31 luglio 2022
In aggiunta, come anticipato, troviamo offerte sulle gamme notebook e wearable:
- HONOR Band 6 a 39,90 euro – fino al 31 luglio 2022
- HONOR MagicWatch 2 46 mm (Black o Brown) a 109,90 euro – fino al 31 luglio 2022
- HONOR MagicWatch 2 42 mm Black a 119,90 euro – fino al 31 luglio 2022
- HONOR MagicWatch 2 42 mm Peach Gold a 149,90 euro – fino al 31 luglio 2022
- HONOR GS 3 a partire da 199,90 euro – fino al 31 luglio 2022
- HONOR MagicBook X15 a 449,90 euro (in bundle con HONOR Earbuds Lite aggiungendo 1,90 euro) – fino al 10 luglio 2022
- HONOR MagicBook X14 a 499,90 euro – fino al 31 luglio 2022
- HONOR MagicBook 16 a 869,90 euro (in bundle con HONOR Earbuds 2 Lite aggiungendo 1,90 euro) fino all’8 luglio 2020, oppure a 799,90 euro dal 12 al 31 luglio 2022
Per dare uno sguardo alla pagina dedicata a tutte le offerte del sito ufficiale HONOR non dovete fare altro che seguire il link qui in basso. La casa cinese è riuscita a convincervi ad acquistare qualcosa?
