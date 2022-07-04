HONOR entra già nel vivo dell’estate lanciando le offerte Summer Sale, che includono sconti soprattutto sugli smartphone Android (praticamente l’intera gamma), ma anche su wearable e notebook. Tra le promozioni spicca l’ultimo arrivato HONOR Magic4 Pro: il flagship 2022 viene infatti proposto con un interessante bundle.

Le nuove offerte HONOR dei Summer Sale sono disponibili sul sito ufficiale HiHonor, ma non tutte hanno la stessa scadenza: alcune promozioni risultano valide per tutto il mese di luglio (salvo esaurimento scorte), altre solo per qualche giorno. Gli sconti toccano in pratica tutta la gamma di smartphone del marchio cinese, composta da HONOR Magic4 Pro, HONOR Magic4 Lite, HONOR Magic4 Lite 5G, HONOR 50, HONOR 50 Lite, HONOR X8 e HONOR X7, ma anche i notebook della serie MagicBook, le cuffie HONOR Earbuds 3 Pro, gli smartwatch HONOR GS3 e MagicWatch 2 (da 46 e da 42 mm) e la smartband HONOR Band 6.

Ecco le offerte disponibili sugli smartphone Android HONOR con le relative scadenze:

In aggiunta, come anticipato, troviamo offerte sulle gamme notebook e wearable:

Per dare uno sguardo alla pagina dedicata a tutte le offerte del sito ufficiale HONOR non dovete fare altro che seguire il link qui in basso. La casa cinese è riuscita a convincervi ad acquistare qualcosa?

