Il teardown dell’APK della versione 2.21.21.6 di WhatsApp beta svela che il team di sviluppo dell’azienda sta lavorando alla funzione “Community“. Sebbene non sia ancora pronta per essere utilizzata dagli utenti, le stringhe di codice ci permettono di fare qualche supposizione sul suo utilizzo finale.

Novità aggiornamento 2.21.21.6 di WhatsApp beta

Le stringhe di codice scoperte da XDA svelano che gli sviluppatori di WhatsApp stanno lavorando a una funzione in qualche modo simile ai classici gruppi, ma con qualche funzionalità in più.

<string name=”accept_invite_link_already_in_parent_group”>”You’re already in this community”</string>

<string name=”button_invite_to_parent_group”>Invite to community</string>

<string name=”cannot_send_to_parent_group_not_member”>”ERROR: can’t send to this community, not a participant”</string>

<string name=”conversations_most_recent_parent_group_invite”>WhatsApp community invite</string>

<string name=”failed_accept_bad_invite_link_parent_group”>”This invite link doesn’t match any WhatsApp communities”</string>

<string name=”failed_accept_invite_link_banned_parent_group”>”You can’t join this community because you were removed.”</string>

<string name=”failed_accept_invite_link_invalid_parent_group”>”You can’t join this community because this invite link is invalid.”</string>

<string name=”failed_accept_invite_link_no_parent_group”>”You can’t join this community because it has ended.”</string>

<string name=”failed_accept_invite_link_reset_parent_group”>”You can’t join this community because this invite link was reset.”</string>

<string name=”failed_accept_invite_parent_group_full”>”You can’t join this community because it is full.”</string>

<string name=”failed_announcement_parent_group_send_msg_not_admin”>Only admins can message this community</string>

<string name=”failed_create_invite_link_no_parent_group”>”Can’t view this community’s invite link because this group has ended.”</string>

<string name=”failed_create_invite_link_not_admin_parent_group”>”Can’t view this community’s invite link because you’re not an admin.”</string>

<string name=”invite_link_description_parent_group”>Anyone with WhatsApp can follow this link to join this community. Only share it with people you trust.</string>

<string name=”join_parent_group”>Join community</string>

<string name=”join_parent_group_by_link”>Join community</string>

<string name=”join_parent_group_creator_message”>Community created by %1$s</string>

<string name=”joining_parent_group”>Joining community…</string>

<string name=”parent_group_created_by_creator”>Group creator created community \”%1$s\”</string>

<string name=”parent_group_created_by_name”>%1$s created community \”%2$s\”</string>

<string name=”parent_group_created_by_you”>You created community \”%1$s\”</string>

<string name=”parent_group_description_changed_by_name”>%1$s changed the community description. Tap to view.</string>

<string name=”parent_group_description_changed_by_name_in_chats”>%1$s changed the community description</string>

<string name=”parent_group_description_changed_by_participant”>A participant changed the community description. Tap to view.</string>

<string name=”parent_group_description_changed_by_participant_in_chats”>A participant changed the community description</string>

<string name=”parent_group_description_changed_by_you”>You changed the community description. Tap to view.</string>

<string name=”parent_group_description_changed_by_you_in_chats”>You changed the community description</string>

<string name=”parent_group_description_deleted_by_name”>%1$s deleted the community description</string>

<string name=”parent_group_description_deleted_by_participant”>A participant deleted the community description</string>

<string name=”parent_group_description_deleted_by_you”>You deleted the community description</string>

<string name=”parent_group_ended”>This community has ended</string>

<string name=”parent_group_invite”>WhatsApp community invite</string>

<string name=”parent_group_invite_default_caption”>Invitation to join my WhatsApp community</string>

<string name=”parent_group_invite_link_preview_description”>Community chat invite</string>

<string name=”parent_group_link_qr_prompt”>This community QR code is private. If it is shared with someone, they can scan it with their WhatsApp camera to join this community.</string>

<string name=”parent_group_no_forwarded_many_times_disabled_sys_msg”>”%1$s changed this community’s settings to allow messages that have been forwarded many times”</string>

<string name=”parent_group_no_forwarded_many_times_disabled_sys_msg_you”>”You changed this community’s settings to allow messages that have been forwarded many times”</string>

<string name=”parent_group_no_forwarded_many_times_enabled_sys_msg”>”%1$s changed this community’s settings to not allow messages that have been forwarded many times”</string>

<string name=”parent_group_no_forwarded_many_times_enabled_sys_msg_you”>”You changed this community’s settings to not allow messages that have been forwarded many times”</string>

<string name=”parent_group_participant_joined_by_link_names”>”%s joined using this community’s invite link”</string>

<string name=”parent_group_participant_joined_by_link_you”>”You joined using this community’s invite link”</string>

<string name=”parent_group_qr_share_subtitle”>WhatsApp community</string>

<string name=”parent_group_restrict_disabled_sys_msg”>”%1$s changed this community’s settings to allow all participants to edit this group’s info”</string>

<string name=”parent_group_restrict_disabled_sys_msg_you”>”You changed this community’s settings to allow all participants to edit this group’s info”</string>

<string name=”parent_group_restrict_enabled_sys_msg”>”%1$s changed this community’s settings to allow only admins to edit this group’s info”</string>

<string name=”parent_group_restrict_enabled_sys_msg_you”>”You changed this community’s settings to allow only admins to edit this community’s info”</string>

<string name=”reset_link_confirmation_parent_group”>Are you sure you want to reset the invite link for \”%1$s\”? If you reset the link, no one will be able to use it to join this community.</string>

<string name=”share_invite_link_message_parent_group”>Follow this link to join my WhatsApp community: %s</string>

<string name=”view_parent_group”>View community</string>

Sebbene le stringhe non contengano informazioni dettagliate su cosa possa offrire la nuove funzione una volta pronta all’utilizzo, è possibile con questa funzionalità sarà possibile ospitare diversi gruppi WhatsApp all’interno delle Community; è inoltre possibile che le discussioni possano ospitare delle risposte in thread, un elemento chiave che le distingurebbe dai classici gruppi di WhatsApp.

Come aggiornare WhatsApp beta

La versione 2.21.21.6 di WhatsApp beta è attualmente disponibile per tutti gli utenti iscritti al canale di test di Google Play Store; in alternativa, potete scaricare manualmente l’APK da questo link di APK Mirror. Ci teniamo a precisare che la funzione Community vista in questa news è sì disponibile a livello di codice, ma non ancora implementata per essere utilizzata.