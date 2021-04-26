Per dare il benvenuto alla nuova settimana, oggi 26 aprile il Google Play Store ha pensato a una carrellata di offerte su app e giochi Android: ce ne sono di famose e meno famose, per tutti i gusti e naturalmente per tutte le tasche. A seguire abbiamo deciso di proporvi una lunga lista di oltre 50 titoli, selezionati solo per voi.

Applicazione Android gratis

App

Giochi

Applicazioni Android in sconto

App

Giochi

Icon pack e personalizzazione

Non dimenticate che sulle pagine del Play Store è indicato esplicitamente il periodo promozionale per quasi tutte le app e i giochi segnalati. Pertanto, se c’è un titolo che vi aggrada e avanza credito da Google Opinion Rewards, il nostro consiglio è quello di cogliere al volo la ghiotta occasione e di acquistarlo così il prima possibile.

N.B. Se il prezzo dovesse essere diverso da quello indicato in questo articolo significa che la promozione su Google Play Store ora non è più disponibile.