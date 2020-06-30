Continua senza soste il “festival” delle offerte sul Play Store e questo martedì mattina è arrivata un’altra bella ondata di sconti su app e giochi Android: ce ne sono di interessanti e meno interessanti, per tutti i gusti e soprattutto per tutte le tasche. La lista dei titoli è piuttosto lunga, per cui possiamo andare subito al sodo.
Applicazione Android gratis
App
- Poet
- Identify Dog Breeds Pro
- Split Apps – Multi Window apps – Dual Screen apps
- Kosmos – Work Time Tracker, Job Timesheet
- Dungeon Corporation S: An auto-farming RPG game!
- RubikCalcPRO: Programmable Calculator (PRO)
Giochi
- I was rebuilt
- Cherokee Syllabary
- Infinite The Block VIP
- Perfect Fit Block Puzzle
- Cherokee Language Animals
- Puzzles for children and adults
- Warriors’ Market Mayhem VIP
- Assassin Lord : Idle RPG (Magic)
- Live or Die: Zombie Survival Pro
- The Longest Night:House of Killer
- Wonder Knights PV: Retro Shooter RPG
- D7: pack the colored Dominoes per 7. Casual game
- Empire Warriors Premium: Tower Defense Games
- Defender Battle: Hero Kingdom Wars – Strategy Game
- [VIP]Infinity Dungeon 2- Summoner Girl and Zombies
Icon pack e personalizzazione
- Pocket PC
- Paper – Icon Pack
- Retro O Icon Pack
- Monotone – Dark Icon Pack
- Space Galaxy Wallpaper HD Pro
Applicazioni Android in sconto
App
- Metatag Analyzer
- Alarm clock PRO
- ICD-11 Disease Codes Pro
- Sleep+ music for sweet dreams
- The Art of War – PRO (No Ads)
- DirectChat Pro (ChatHeads)
- Premium English Irregular Verbs
- Multiple qr barcode scanner Pro
- Mindz – Mind Map (Pro) Structure ideas simply
- Lucidity Level: Lucid Dreaming Tool/Dream Journal
- Premium English Tongue Twisters with pronunciation
- PDF Editor & Creator , Tool , Merge , Watermark
- Sleep as Android Unlock 💤 Sleep cycle smart alarm
Giochi
- LYNE
- Puzlogic
- NBA 2K20
- Funny Shapes
- Trippy Goat
- Door Kickers
- Unwanted Gray
- Warriors of Genesis
- Grandpa’s Table HD
- Star Nomad 2 (Oreo+)
- RPG Knight Bewitched
- Siege of Dragonspear
- Nomads of the Fallen Star
- Stardash – Remastered
- XCOM®: Enemy Within
- Lovecraft’s Untold Stories
- Harvest Master: Farm Sim
- Door Kickers: Action Squad
- A Street Cat’s Tale : support edition
- Dots Sync – Addictive Symmetric Game
- Misadventures of Laura Silver [Visual Novel]
- SnakEscape: Escape from Snake Turn-Based Game
- Seul (Alone) The entrée – Text Based Thriller CYOA
- Adventurous Box | World of Traps | Full | No Ads
Icon pack e personalizzazione
Come al solito, vi ricordiamo che sulle pagine di Google Play Store viene indicato esplicitamente il periodo promozionale della maggior parte delle app e giochi segnalati. Se quindi c’è un titolo della vostra Lista di desideri, il nostro consiglio è di cogliere al volo l’occasione che si è presentata e acquistarlo quanto prima possibile.
N.B. Se il prezzo dovesse essere diverso da quello indicato in questo articolo significa che la promozione su Google Play Store ora non è più disponibile.