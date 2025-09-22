Di tanto in tanto le varie società che si occupano di sicurezza scovano delle pericolose campagne malware che interessano il mondo Android e l’ultimo esempio è arrivato nelle scorse ore: sono state ben 224, infatti, le applicazioni rimosse dal Google Play Store a causa di un’enorme frode pubblicitaria.
Stando a quanto è stato rivelato da HUMAN Security, un suo gruppo di ricercatori ha scoperto un’operazione di frode pubblicitaria e sui clic denominata SlopAds e capace di fare registrare nel complesso oltre 38 milioni di download.
Cosa sappiamo di SlopAds
Le applicazioni coinvolte in questa campagna, tutte rimosse dal Google Play Store, distribuivano il software fraudolento utilizzando il sistema della steganografia e creavano WebView nascoste per navigare verso siti di proprietà degli autori della minaccia, generando impressioni pubblicitarie e clic fraudolenti.
A dire dei ricercatori, l’infrastruttura degli autori della minaccia e molte delle app condividevano un tema di intelligenza artificiale e, nel momento del suo apice, questa campagna è riuscita a generare 2,3 miliardi di richieste di offerta al giorno.
Il traffico proveniente dalle app associate a SlopAds proveniva da tutto il mondo ma era più intenso negli Stati Uniti (30%), in India (10%) e in Brasile (7%).
Oltre 200 applicazioni interessate
Questo è l’elenco completo delle applicazioni coinvolte dalla campagna SlopAds (il nome del pacchetto):
- com.example.phonefinder
- com.device.locator.map.your.way
- com.fantasywallpaper.wallpaperlivebackground
- com.build.epic.plane.free.launcher.game.qwper
- com.build.queen.launhcer.puzzle.game.oqjnf9w
- com.cookie.dalgona.launcher.break.puzzle.wtrev
- com.doll.master.launcher.free.manage.desk.fgsae
- com.fingerheart.webgl.game.free.sdjws
- com.fruit.merge.launcher.game.free.cmaer
- com.onet.save.princess.free.puzzle.launcher.portn
- com.phone.puzzle.launcher.diy.game.awed
- com.rabbit.rush.cash.money.reward.game
- com.super.hero.shoot.puzzle.free.game.ponmr
- com.tanghulu.talent.free.sim.game.qwepo
- com.brain.drama.puzzle.game.free.qower
- com.bus.jam.screw.free.puzzle.launcher.lvose
- com.ice.cream.race.free.launcher.game.ta2j
- com.merge.zombie.war.launcher.free.m3gat
- com.munny.boney.cash.money.reward.fast.real.game.test
- com.punch.prankster.game.puzzle.fwaes.free
- com.puzzle.tile.match.beauty.puzzle.eliminate.free.game
- com.sprint.run.free.game.launcher.op1rm
- com.pixel.mysticspring
- com.photo.baby.unicorn.stickers
- com.Cyborg.CyborgCamera.FaceCamera.CyborgPhotoEditor
- com.berslex.tiktokofflinevideoplayer
- com.wifikeyview.wifikeyrecovery.wifi.passwordview.wifispeedtest.wifianalyzer.password.show
- com.onlineplayer.onlinemedia
- com.quickcash.gurujiapps
- com.palm.scanner.hand.reading.palm.jesus.viloria
- soft.apps.supper.torch.flashlight
- com.emojievolution.emojimixstickerhdia
- com.shoot.emoticon.arrow.puzzle.game.fsaw
- com.game.telepath.master.free.puzzle.gsawx
- com.game.snake.climber.car.fsawe.puzzle
- com.game.dalgona.cookie.party.free.puzzle.fisaw
- com.game.squid.sniper.puzzle.zwaex
- com.spooky.dool.master.puzzle.game.free.gneqx
- com.cat.pet.prank.game.free.puzzle
- com.resize.sponky.runner.game.puzzle
- com.emoticon.maker.free.launcher.puzzle.game.gsaew
- com.fingerheart.launcher.game.free.sdjws
- com.punch.prankster.puzzle.fwaes.free.launcher.fgsaw
- com.game.size.changer.race.puzzle.fsawx
- com.find.my.phone.launcher.clap.track.device.location
- com.videostreamplayer.vidstream
- download.videobrowser.videobrowser
- com.jkappsinc.hiddencameradetector.spycameradetector
- com.clwlpaprrewq.coolwallpaper
- com.dbffreebie.webview
- com.hisgeo.bacmarocijtima3iyatola
- com.AI.Generated.kylian.Wallpapers
- com.magicianslab.gifmaker
- com.as_ma3il.Calculate_your_need
- com.fakecallapp
- com.emoji.background.camera.photoeditor
- com.diy.tanghulu.asmr.game.puzzle.ewqgr
- com.spooky.hide.n.seek.game.puzzle.free.sfzsw
- com.spooky.craft.survivor.game.free.gwnh
- com.game.horror.beat.playground.puzzle.safwe.free
- com.resize.racer.gnwas.game.free.puzzle
- com.overtaking.challenge.free.puzzle.game.gawxr
- com.mr.hook.shoot.puzzle.hero.game.scmgn
- com.ngeue.mysticspring
- com.cosmic.launcher.live.wallpaper
- com.reelx.shgwk
- com.apapps.funny.girls.voiceeffects.voice.changer.free
- com.air.horn.haircut.prank.sound.clipper
- com.palmistry.ai.dress.launcher.android.aging
- com.apapps.bluetooth.autoconnect.pair
- com.ai.photo.tool.remini.baby.generator.gradient
- com.fluid.fx.live.wallpaper.magic.screen.simulation.credit
- com.all.video.downloadmanager
- com.emoji.maker.pro.launcher
- com.rodalsoft.wallpaper
- gesturelockscreen.patternlockscreen.lock.screen.signaturelockscreen
- com.tcminplay.superx
- com.tcminplay.goalonandroid
- com.smart.qrcode.barcode.object.pdf.scanner
- com.findmyphone.bywhistle.easilyfindphone.whistlephonefinder
- com.manissekincau.manisapp
- khawar_softs.blood_pressure_tracker.blood_pressure_checker.blood_pressure_diary.bp_checker_diary
- com.wifikeyrecovery.wifiautoconnect.wifipasswordshow.wifiautomaticunlock.internetspeedtest
- com.magnify.lab
- com.aura.launcherhsdprosdio
- com.nomanunseen.unseenmasterbd
- com.wSeeMePhotoEditor_8421281
- com.flashlight.plushhdfahdhisadh
- com.zoxtechapps.flashplayerforandroid
- com.rodalsoft.quranpro
- com.phone.cleanermaster
- com.nova.edit
- com.magnifier.superusagdasu
- apps.braceapps.highwayguide
- com.wellness.paljourneyhduaduas
- com.healthykeeper.keeperhealthyuoipop
- com.photoeditor.background.blur
- com.backyard.hole.digger.sim.gnwsz.game.free.puzzle
- com.emoticon.archer.blast.aewxz.free.game.puzzle
- com.horror.beat.box.music.game.free.puzzle
- com.agent.hamster.puzzle.game.free.gwezw
- com.drop.merge.brainrot.puzzle.free.launcher.tewon
- com.hole.collector.launcher.free.game.poute
- com.monster.beat.free.music.game.puzzle.flkgh
- com.mr.hero.shoot.puzzle.free.game.ponmr
- com.ninja.hunter.fnsia.game.launcher.puzzle
- com.roll.icecream.race.gajlr.launcher.free.game
- com.shape.shift.run.launcher.free.game.xjrtg
- com.game.size.shifting.runner.puzzle
- com.game.snake.car.climb.puzzle
- com.game.emotion.maker.pro.free.puzzle.gsawe
- cooking.cat.mama.restaurant.food.simulator.games.free
- com.clap.phone.finder.launcher.clap.track.your.device.locator.gps
- com.hassan.hirech.app
- com.smcallphone_nowda.tv
- com.gswave.paperwall.design.studio
- com.smart.alarmclock.sleeptrack.free
- com.birthdayphotoframemaker.birthday.photo.frame.birthdayphotoframeeditor
- com.livemap.onlinecams.gps.navigation.streetview
- com.muslimnet.radio
- com.fortunate.allvideoplayer.hdplayer.mediaplayer.freeplayer
- com.mobeasyapp.app472034232267
- com.video.fiesta.wathc.enjoy.trending.movies.streaming
- com.capy.bucks.cash.reward.earn.money.fast.real.game
- com.doge.save.puzzle.draw.free.game.zimet
- com.dop.brain.puzzle.launcher.free.limng
- com.draw.pee.puzzle.launcher.free.poiuy
- com.happy.draw.save.puzzle.launcher.stwen
- com.munny.boney.cash.money.reward.fast.real.game
- com.rush.earn.cash.money.reward.game
- com.block.buster.puzzle.line.blast.buster.game.free
- app.ai.wallpaper
- com.lacasadepapel.Game
- com.gurujiapps.earnguruji
- com.battery.emoji.style.home.screen.emoji.maker
- com.weather.genius.storm.track.forecast
- com.hassan.hirech
- khawarsofts.infinix_hot20.infinixhot20_themes.infinixhot20_wallpaper.infinixhot20_launcher.infinixhot20_icon
- com.screen.mirroring.cast.to.tv.max.hd
- com.popji.emoji.editor.maker
- com.idlemerge.candy.clash
- com.idle.risk.army
- com.live.weather.launcher.forecast.radar.android
- com.wIPtvandEcholinkFlash_9876226
- com.sub.ride.sub_ride
- com.anime.shimeji.desktop.pet.on.screen
- com.pixtune.ai.photo.editor.video.aiplay
- com.istanakuota.w38s
- ng.com.mony.giveaway
- com.dog.cat.translator.prank.sound.pet.speak
- com.super.light.torch.plus.max.sos.color.changer.for.iphone
- com.cine.flow.player.hd.hotfilms.video
- com.mziki.mzikimedia
- com.abdelhadii.iphone.ios15.wallpaper.photo.lockscreen
- com.ardrawer.paintsketchasihdo
- com.nova.meetyouraiashudias
- com.jameix.sounds.prank.best
- com.vintage_camera.polaroidcamera.photo_effects.photo_grid
- com.slideshowmakerwithmusicfree.photovideomaker
- com.emoticon.diy.znfav.launcher.free
- com.screws.story.match.choose.love.free.game
- screw.master.pin.jam.puzzle.nuts.bolt.casual.game.free
- com.hotpotgames.happysave.global
- com.stick.fight.dance.tuber.sdawe.puzzle.free
- com.capy.cash.earn.money.fast.real.rewards.game
- com.pdf.reader.viewer.word.sheet.ppt.reader.free
- merge.adventure.potion.girls.story.romance.sexy.game.free
- com.nicework.ninjameowautochess
- screw.it.bus.jam.puzzle.pin.nuts.bolt.casual.game.free
- com.lamvpn.vpnlam
- com.photoeditor.picswizshw
- com.twinfile.delete
- com.ggboyisanaItool.superlollipop
- com.cine.hunt.hd.immersive.high.movie.vieo.trending
- com.dop.fairy.puzzle.free.game.launcher.tungs
- com.scary.beat.game.puzzle.playground
- com.photo.emoji.studio.diy.merge
- com.artly.ai.photo.comic.photo.editor.hug.pixar.gippley
- com.outlook.weather.ai.forecast.storm.track.alerts
- com.smart.weather.forecast.radar
- com.kidslearn.abckids.kidsalphabets.colorskids210
- com.cnaature.app
- co.wl.aaghaz
- com.pdf.reader.document.viewerpdf
- com.mirroring.castv.chromecast.smarttv
- com.intelli.browserhdoaiwai
- com.pdf.reader.image.fast.free
- com.pet.ai.homii.assistant
- voice.translator.camera.text
- com.aigirls.aigirlfriends.virtualai
- com.squid.marksman.launcher.free.puzzle.sfawe
- sprint.run.level.again.sprunki.puzzle.troll.challenge.game.free
- com.arabola.bacolom
- com.acne
- com.magnifier.zoom.version.look.earth
- com.bns.code
- com.spooky.survival.free.puzzle.launcher.sanwe
- homeworkout.fitness.sixpacks.exercise
- com.hole.collect.master.launcher.free.game.apoil
- com.ice.cream.race.free.launcher.game.ta2j3
- com.dalgona.candy.party.cnvbj.free.game
- com.vido.vidoview
- com.sketappo.compass.simplcompass
- com.oxamsoul.worldenfender
- com.fastvideos.downloaderforfbandinsta
- com.Sketappo.all.data.recovery.allfilesrecovers
- com.lionsnowe.BraveFlashlight
- com.anime.girls.live.wallpaper.phone.ai.free.game
- com.spooky.survival.challenge.free.game
- com.jameixapps.storyeditor.storymaker
- com.photoeditor.beauticfnsahojf
- com.ragdoll.chaos.fight.free.launcher.game.ponme
- com.car.park.match.free.puzzle.jam.launcher.oilmv
- com.oops.croco.warcraft.wall.wow.clash.battle
- com.flix.zone.stream.chill.tv.video.watch.films.online
- com.frame.hub.vieo.enjoy.family.cinema.stream
- com.prank.silly.sound.machine.voice.air.horn
- com.pure.wallpapaer.live.hd.anime.launcher
- com.wonder.art.ai.photo.editor.warm.hug
- com.golden.tiger.win.earn.cash.money.game
- com.pdf.reader.viewer.word.sheet.ppt.reader.document
- com.ruby.cat.cash.earn.money.fast.real.game
- com.rush.cash.earn.fast.real.money.game
- screw.it.bus.jam.puzzle.pin.nuts.bolt.casual.game
Tra i principali problemi che campagne come SlopAds possono creare vi sono rischi per la sicurezza dei dati (le app, infatti, raccolgono informazioni sul device, sul suo utente e sulle attività online), un peggioramento delle prestazioni (le WebView nascoste creano annunci pubblicitari con conseguente consumo della batteria e delle altre risorse del sistema) e la possibilità che venga scaricato software che possa causare la violazione di dati.
Per ulteriori informazioni sulla campagna SlopAds vi rimandiamo all’articolo pubblicato da HUMAN Security.