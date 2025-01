Aggiornamento 2 gennaio 2024 ore 16.20:

Dopo la nostra richiesta di delucidazioni in merito alle unità del prodotto vendute in Italia abbiamo ricevuto risposta, che vi riportiamo in originale e tradotta:

First, we want to clarify that while the external structure of our products is the same, the battery cells differ across markets. This is because they are produced by different distributors for each region—the distributors in the US and Europe are not the same.

Second, we’ve worked closely with the CPSC (Consumer Product Safety Commission) in the United States to investigate the issues with these products. The majority of problems have been caused by improper use, such as placing the power bank near an oven, next to overheated furniture, or subjecting it to impact from being squeezed or dropped multiple times. When used correctly and safely, the product performs without issue.

Finally, following the recall incident in the US, we proactively reviewed samples from other markets. The results showed that, as long as the charging bank is not subjected to external damage and is used in the right environment, there are no issues.